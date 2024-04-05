Oil Prices Surge as Geopolitical Risk Rises

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 86.90 +0.31 +0.36%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 91.11 +0.46 +0.51%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 91.06 +0.20 +0.22%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.788 +0.014 +0.79%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.797 +0.002 +0.08%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 89.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 89.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 91.54 -0.73 -0.79%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 89.58 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 154 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.797 +0.002 +0.08%

Graph up Marine 1 day 89.17 +0.28 +0.31%
Graph up Murban 1 day 89.83 +0.33 +0.37%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 85.54 -0.68 -0.79%
Graph down Basra Light 857 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 90.34 -0.93 -1.02%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 91.54 -0.73 -0.79%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 91.54 -0.73 -0.79%
Chart Girassol 1 day 91.78 -0.73 -0.79%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 89.58 +0.00 +0.00%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 310 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 71.84 +1.16 +1.64%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 88.74 +1.16 +1.32%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 86.99 +1.16 +1.35%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 81.59 +1.16 +1.44%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 79.34 +1.16 +1.48%
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 79.34 +1.16 +1.48%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 78.84 +1.16 +1.49%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 87.59 +1.16 +1.34%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 79.24 +1.16 +1.49%

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 89.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 83.07 +1.16 +1.42%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 76.82 +1.16 +1.53%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 89.71 +1.06 +1.20%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 82.17 +1.16 +1.43%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 83.07 +1.16 +1.42%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 83.07 +1.16 +1.42%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 83.00 +1.25 +1.53%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 75.50 +2.00 +2.72%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 86.81 +0.69 +0.80%

All Charts
UAE Sends Medium Sour Crude to Local Refinery Instead of Exporting It

Brent Closes in on $90 as Geopolitical Risk Climbs

Oil prices continued to climb…

Thermal Batteries Are the Hottest New Thing in Energy Storage

The energy storage sector is…

Shell Oil Revises its Climate Goals

Shell Oil Company recently released…

Premium Content

Oil Prices Surge as Geopolitical Risk Rises

By Editorial Dept - Apr 05, 2024, 10:00 AM CDT
oil prices

Oil Prices Surge

WTI crude oil's current bullish trend, closely following Brent crude's movements, has placed it at a crucial point for traders. This trend, driven by a mix of geopolitical tensions and economic factors, is pivotal in determining the future direction of oil prices.

Heightened Geopolitical Tensions Influencing Market

The surge in WTI crude oil prices is primarily due to escalating geopolitical unrest in the Middle East, especially tensions involving Israel and Iran. Such conflicts often lead to uncertainties in oil supply, thereby influencing global oil prices. This situation has directly contributed to the upward movement of WTI prices.

Brent Crude's Impact on WTI

Parallel to these geopolitical developments, Brent crude has experienced a significant rally, surpassing $91 per barrel. This upward trend in Brent, a global oil benchmark, has directly influenced WTI prices. The close correlation between these two benchmarks means that trends in Brent often have a similar effect on WTI, as seen in the current market situation.

Economic Factors Shaping the Oil Market

In addition to geopolitical issues, economic elements are also shaping the oil market. The U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policies and the global economic health significantly impact oil prices. The Fed's measures to manage inflation and promote economic stability are crucial in this context. A strong economic recovery can lead to increased oil demand, supporting…

