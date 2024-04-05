Brent Breaks Above $91 as Bullish Sentiment Builds

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 86.99 +0.40 +0.46%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 91.19 +0.54 +0.60%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 91.10 +0.24 +0.26%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.794 +0.020 +1.13%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.799 +0.005 +0.17%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 89.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 89.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 91.54 -0.73 -0.79%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 89.58 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 154 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.799 +0.005 +0.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 89.17 +0.28 +0.31%
Graph up Murban 1 day 89.83 +0.33 +0.37%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 85.54 -0.68 -0.79%
Graph down Basra Light 857 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 90.34 -0.93 -1.02%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 91.54 -0.73 -0.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 91.54 -0.73 -0.79%
Chart Girassol 1 day 91.78 -0.73 -0.79%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 89.58 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 310 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 71.84 +1.16 +1.64%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 88.74 +1.16 +1.32%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 86.99 +1.16 +1.35%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 81.59 +1.16 +1.44%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 79.34 +1.16 +1.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 79.34 +1.16 +1.48%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 78.84 +1.16 +1.49%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 87.59 +1.16 +1.34%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 79.24 +1.16 +1.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 89.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 83.07 +1.16 +1.42%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 76.82 +1.16 +1.53%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 89.71 +1.06 +1.20%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 82.17 +1.16 +1.43%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 83.07 +1.16 +1.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 83.07 +1.16 +1.42%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 83.00 +1.25 +1.53%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 75.50 +2.00 +2.72%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 86.81 +0.69 +0.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 14 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 2 days Bankruptcy in the Industry
  • 4 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

UAE Sends Medium Sour Crude to Local Refinery Instead of Exporting It

Anti-Oil Activists Up Their Game Against Insurers Of Big Oil

Anti-Oil Activists Up Their Game Against Insurers Of Big Oil

The threat of reputation damage…

U.S. Drilling Activity Slips Again

U.S. Drilling Activity Slips Again

The total number of active…

Oil Closes the Month on a Strong Note

Oil Closes the Month on a Strong Note

The oil markets are increasingly…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Brent Breaks Above $91 as Bullish Sentiment Builds

By Michael Kern - Apr 05, 2024, 9:00 AM CDT
oil prices

Oil prices rallied this week as geopolitical risk and supply issues added to bullish sentiment, although concern that the Fed might not cut interest rates this year could counter that sentiment.

Oil prices

Production

oil

oil

Crude Oil

Refinery

Oil

Gasoline

Gasoline

Friday, April 5th 2024

Aided by a whirlwind of bullish news, Brent prices surpassed the $90 per barrel threshold and surged past the $91 per barrel mark on Friday morning. The anticipation of Iran’s retaliatory strike on Israel, a developing Mexico export shortage, and the continuation of OPEC+ cuts have boosted sentiment in the oil market recently. On the other hand, the potential of the Fed not cutting interest rates this year could pour some cold water on the oil price rally.  

US Government Cancels SPR Repurchases. The US Energy Department announced it would “keep the taxpayer’s interest at the forefront” and scrapped its tender to buy 3 million barrels of strategic petroleum stocks in August and September as WTI rose to $86 per barrel this week. 

Official TMX Pipeline Launch Sooner than Expected. The Trans Mountain Expansion pipeline announced it would start commercial operations on May 1, one month before market expectations, as Canada’s government wants to start the $25 billion project as soon as possible. 

Investors Flee Diesel as Gasoline Reigns Supreme. Hedge funds and other money managers have been quitting their diesel positions, with CFTC data showing 25 million barrels sold in the NYH ULSD and ICE gasoil contracts the week ending March 26, as gasoline has become the product of preference. 

Russia to Scale Back LNG Ambition. Russia’s LNG exporter Novatek might scale back its ambition of building a 19.8 mtpa liquefaction facility at the Arctic LNG 2 plant and only build two trains instead of three, reusing one for a new project that would be built in ice-free waters. 

Senegal’s New President Launches State Probe. Bassirou Faye, the newly elected President of Senegal, has oil companies on tenterhooks after he called for a nationwide audit of the oil, gas and mining sectors, potentially affecting the launch of Woodside’s (ASX:WDS) Sangomar project. 

Shell Asks for Long-Term Venezuela Guarantees. UK-based oil major Shell (LON:SHEL) asked the US government for a long-term license before it takes an FID on the 4.2 TCf Dragon offshore gas field in Venezuela, with the current White House waiver running out in October 2025.

Mexico Goes on an Oil Export Cancellation Spree. Mexico’s state oil firm Pemex asked its trading unit to cancel up to 436,000 b/d of crude exports in April to have enough crude for the Dos Bocas refinery, just as the country’s crude production has fallen to a 45-year low in recent months. 

Some Fields Are Too Good to Give Up. The Dutch parliament’s vote on a bill that would permanently ban gas production from the giant Groningen field has been delayed indeterminately, and despite a preliminary shutdown in October 2023 it could still be reactivated in exceptional cases. 

ADVERTISEMENT

US to See Extremely Active Hurricane Season in 2024. The annual hurricane forecast released by CSU sees the Atlantic season well above average hurricane activity, expecting 23 named storms out of which 5 could transform into major hurricanes, higher than the 3.2 per season average. 

Petrobras Readying for Corporate Turmoil. Brazilian media are reporting that the top executive of Brazil’s national oil company Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Jean Paul Prates might be replaced in the coming days amid an ongoing dividend spat between him and the country’s Energy Minister.

US Tightens Screws on Iranian Oil Tankers. The US Treasury Department sanctioned 13 oil tankers and their UAE-based operator Oceanlink Maritime for allegedly transporting Iranian oil on behalf of the country’s military, bringing the number of sanctioned ship to 258 tankers. 

Copper Rallies on Resurging Supply Risks. The price of copper has jumped to the highest since January 2023 above $9,360 per metric tonne as reports of Ivanhoe Mines’ (TSE:IVN) giant DRC Kamoa-Kakula complex seeing a 6.5% drop in Q1 production alerted the market to the risks of tight supply. 

Myanmar Conflict Might Threaten Chinese Infrastructure. Internecine strife in Myanmar might soon endanger Chinese crude supply as separatist militias from the Arakan Army have seized territory only miles away from Kyaukpyu port, feeding Petrochina’s 260,000 b/d Anning refinery in southwest China. 

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Energy Storage Demand Offers Ray of Hope for Tesla as EV Sales Slump

Next Post

Argentina's President Is Going to War With Its Oil Provinces
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Rare Metal Keeping Biden and Xi Awake at Night

The Rare Metal Keeping Biden and Xi Awake at Night
Is It Time To Abandon the Idea of Phasing Out Oil and Gas?

Is It Time To Abandon the Idea of Phasing Out Oil and Gas?
Princeton Scientists Unveil Breakthrough in Fusion Reactor Technology

Princeton Scientists Unveil Breakthrough in Fusion Reactor Technology
Natural Gas Producers Are Ready To Pounce When Prices Rebound

Natural Gas Producers Are Ready To Pounce When Prices Rebound
U.S. Oil Is Stealing Market Share from OPEC+

U.S. Oil Is Stealing Market Share from OPEC+

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com