Argentina's President Is Going to War With Its Oil Provinces

Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 86.90 +0.31 +0.36%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 91.11 +0.46 +0.51%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 91.06 +0.20 +0.22%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.788 +0.014 +0.79%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.797 +0.002 +0.08%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 89.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 89.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 91.54 -0.73 -0.79%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 89.58 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 154 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.797 +0.002 +0.08%

Graph up Marine 1 day 89.17 +0.28 +0.31%
Graph up Murban 1 day 89.83 +0.33 +0.37%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 85.54 -0.68 -0.79%
Graph down Basra Light 857 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 90.34 -0.93 -1.02%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 91.54 -0.73 -0.79%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 91.54 -0.73 -0.79%
Chart Girassol 1 day 91.78 -0.73 -0.79%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 89.58 +0.00 +0.00%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 310 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 71.84 +1.16 +1.64%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 88.74 +1.16 +1.32%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 86.99 +1.16 +1.35%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 81.59 +1.16 +1.44%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 79.34 +1.16 +1.48%
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 79.34 +1.16 +1.48%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 78.84 +1.16 +1.49%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 87.59 +1.16 +1.34%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 79.24 +1.16 +1.49%

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 89.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 83.07 +1.16 +1.42%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 76.82 +1.16 +1.53%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 89.71 +1.06 +1.20%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 82.17 +1.16 +1.43%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 83.07 +1.16 +1.42%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 83.07 +1.16 +1.42%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 83.00 +1.25 +1.53%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 75.50 +2.00 +2.72%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 86.81 +0.69 +0.80%

UAE Sends Medium Sour Crude to Local Refinery Instead of Exporting It

Thames Water Debacle: A Lesson in Regulation and Utility Mismanagement

OPEC+ Is Still Struggling With Production Cut Compliance

OPEC+ continues to struggle with…

The U.S. Was the World's Top LNG Exporter in 2023

The United States was the…

Argentina's President Is Going to War With Its Oil Provinces

By Editorial Dept - Apr 05, 2024, 10:00 AM CDT
Oil

What happens when Argentina’s oil provinces cut off supplies amid a head-to-head battle with the country’s new libertarian president, Javier Milei, who has approached his mandate with a guns-blazing attitude and little political support to back it up?

Milei is playing fast and loose with Argentine provinces that have grown accustomed to being treated with more deference and respect and now feel like they are being extorted, and the blowback could be phenomenal, with no sign that Milei is entertaining any notions of backing down. He is on the warpath. Just this week he fired 24,000 government workers in a brazen move to trim an overextended administration. 

He wants to empower the Federal government at the expense of provinces that covet their own natural resources on a provincial, not federal, level. Milei is attempting to squeeze the provinces in order to deal with inflation, the fiscal deficit, and dwindling reserves. The original fight here is with the Patagonia region over tax disbursements. 

They have vowed to fight to the last for full control over their natural resources; but so has Milei. 

The two-way extortion dictates how Milei’s administration will survive the coming months and the first half of his first term as president. 

In February, the Argentine Ministry withheld some $16 million from one province–Chubut, one of the Patagonian provinces that is the second-largest for oil and the third-largest…

