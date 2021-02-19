Oil Prices Fall Back Below $60

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 58.98 -1.54 -2.54%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 62.69 -1.24 -1.94%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.065 -0.017 -0.55%
Graph down Mars US 18 hours 60.97 -0.62 -1.01%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 63.43 +0.95 +1.52%
Graph up Urals 59 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 62.65 +0.58 +0.93%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 62.65 +0.58 +0.93%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 62.82 +0.34 +0.54%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 59.40 +0.60 +1.02%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 3.065 -0.017 -0.55%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 63.38 +0.56 +0.89%
Graph up Murban 2 days 63.53 +0.25 +0.40%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 60.83 +0.59 +0.98%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 63.94 -0.97 -1.49%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 63.65 +0.58 +0.92%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 62.82 +0.34 +0.54%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 62.82 +0.34 +0.54%
Chart Girassol 2 days 63.89 +0.45 +0.71%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 63.43 +0.95 +1.52%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 48.93 -0.82 -1.65%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 48.78 -0.63 -1.28%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 59.53 -0.63 -1.05%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 60.93 -0.63 -1.02%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 58.03 -0.63 -1.07%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 55.03 -0.63 -1.13%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 55.03 -0.63 -1.13%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 57.28 -0.63 -1.09%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 59.03 -0.63 -1.06%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 55.18 -0.63 -1.13%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 62.65 +0.58 +0.93%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 56.75 -0.50 -0.87%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 50.50 -0.50 -0.98%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 64.04 +1.08 +1.72%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 54.47 -0.62 -1.13%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 58.42 -0.62 -1.05%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 58.42 -0.62 -1.05%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 56.75 -0.50 -0.87%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 50.75 +1.00 +2.01%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 66.91 +0.47 +0.71%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes IMPORTANT ARTICLE BY OILPRICE.COM EDITOR - "Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told"
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 30 mins Texas forced to have rolling black outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 2 hours The latest GOP nonsense on Texas shows us the future Republicans want
  • 17 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 22 hours Disaster looming in UK offshore wind power
  • 56 mins The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 4 hours Vestas launch 15MW Offshore Turbine
  • 21 hours Germany and France Snub BIden Re China
  • 1 day An exciting development in EV Aviation: Volocopter

Breaking News:

Texas May Lack Authority To Enforce Ban On Natural Gas Exports

What The #%@$ Is Happening In Texas?

What The #%@$ Is Happening In Texas?

If you want to see…

Biden’s $2 Trillion Green Plan Could Send This Stock Soaring

Biden’s $2 Trillion Green Plan Could Send This Stock Soaring

One massive project changed the…

Texas Winter Storm Highlights The Importance Of Fossil Fuels

Texas Winter Storm Highlights The Importance Of Fossil Fuels

If there’s one thing that…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Fall Back Below $60

By Tom Kool - Feb 19, 2021, 2:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

Oil prices have fallen back below $60 but remain at levels not seen since January 2020.

In this week's Global Energy Alert, our investing team breaks down the best way to trade the Texas freeze. Sign up today to get breaking news, expert analysis, and trading tips.

Friday, February 19th, 2021

The Texas electricity crisis is easing, but the outages, damage, and human toll were historic. As of Friday morning, Texas grid operator ERCOT said that it would be emerging from “emergency conditions” later in the day. After a crazy week, WTI fell just a bit but held onto gains close to $60, a price not seen since January 2020. 

Texas outage eases. As of Tuesday, around 45 gigawatts of electricity generation from renewables, coal, and natural gas were offline. More than 4 million people lost power. By Friday, most of those people saw power restored. The crisis has once again focused attention on several grid policy questions – the lack of weatherization at Texas power generation assets, the lack of a capacity market, and the state grid’s isolation from the rest of the country.

U.S. oil production impacted. Around 4 mb/d of U.S. oil production was sidelined due to power outages, wellhead freeze overs, and other equipment failures. Most of the outages were in the Permian Basin. Restarting frozen or shuttered wells is not necessarily straightforward, and some restarts could take weeks. 

Related: Is This Oil Rally The Start Of Something Much Bigger?

Texas bans shipment of natural gas out of state. Texas Governor Greg Abbott took the drastic move of banning the export of natural gas from the state in order to conserve supply. The move is highly controversial and potentially illegal, although most analysts note that any legal challenges would be moot because the order will have expired by the time a judge reviews them. The Governor also personally sent requests to several LNG exporters to halt operations. 

LNG cargoes canceled. At least 10 LNG cargoes were canceled because of the grid crisis, according to Bloomberg.

Refinery restarts could take weeks. Four of Texas’ largest oil refineries saw widespread damage from the cold snap and could take weeks to repair, according to Bloomberg. The outages could reduce demand for crude, but cut the supply of refined products. The four refineries include ExxonMobil’s (NYSE: XOM) Baytown and Beaumont plants, Marathon Petroleum’s (NYSE: MPC) Galveston Bay refinery, andTotal’s (NYSE: TOT) Port Arthur facility. The result could be $3-per-gallon gasoline by May. 

The U.S. wants to reopen talks with Iran. The U.S. government said it would accept an invitation from the EU to hold talks with Iran. Iran did not exactly jump at the news, saying it would “immediately reverse” recent actions on its nuclear program, but only after the U.S. lifted sanctions. 

Gas companies hit “jackpot” on Texas deep freeze. While Texans are struggling to keep the lights and the heating on, gas producers in the Lone Star state, or at least those whose wellheads did not freeze, are having a blast.

Saudi Arabia to increase output. Saudi Arabia is poised to reverse its 1-mb/d voluntary production cut in the coming weeks, according to the Wall Street Journal, with the returned barrels hitting the market in April. “A Saudi increase in production…makes perfect sense given the tightness that is starting to emerge in the market,” Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at London-based Saxo Bank, told the WSJ. “The market will probably take it quite well.”

Shell to sell Alberta assets for $900 million. Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS.A) will sell its Duvernay shale assets in Alberta for $900 million to Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE: CPG). Related: Oil Prices Soar As U.S. Oil Production Plunges 30%

Maersk plans carbon-neutral shipping containers. Shipping giant A.P. Moller Maersk A/S is accelerating plans to transition to carbon-neutral operations, including plans to add the first container ship running on biofuels.

U.S. shale sticks with restraint, for now. With WTI surging to $60 per barrel, the U.S. shale industry could be in a better financial position than previously expected. Recent comments from shale executives suggest that drillers won’t return to aggressive spending plans, instead focusing on cash generation. 

Canadian gas drilling on the rise. Canadian shale gas drilling has increased rapidly this year, and Canadian gas exports to the U.S. is also on the rise. Canada’s drillers are hoping to capture more market share as U.S. drillers have cut back. 

Texas freeze raises the cost of charging a Tesla to $900. The electricity shortage in Texas amid the cold snap has sent spot electricity prices soaring so much that the surge in power prices equals a cost of $900 for charging a Tesla.

$100 oil possible on commodity supercycle. Several investment bank analysts say that oil could spike to $100 per barrel because we could be at the beginning of a new commodity supercycle.

Egypt to restart a second LNG plant. Egypt is close to restarting a second LNG facility after being closed for eight years. The restart boosts Egypt’s hopes of developing a major natural gas hub and LNG export industry.

Shell’s Nigerian accounts frozen in a court dispute. A Nigerian court restricted Royal Dutch Shell’s (NYSE: RDS.A) access to its bank accounts in the country over a years-long legal dispute.

By Tom Kool for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Rig Count Ends Twelve Week Streak Of Gains As Oil Prices Slip
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Texas Freeze Raises Cost Of Charging A Tesla To $900

Texas Freeze Raises Cost Of Charging A Tesla To $900
$100 Oil: Big Banks Believe A New Oil Supercycle Is Beginning

$100 Oil: Big Banks Believe A New Oil Supercycle Is Beginning
Texas Winter Storm Highlights The Importance Of Fossil Fuels

Texas Winter Storm Highlights The Importance Of Fossil Fuels
What The Media Isn’t Telling You About Texas Blackouts

What The Media Isn’t Telling You About Texas Blackouts
Is This Oil Rally The Start Of Something Much Bigger?

Is This Oil Rally The Start Of Something Much Bigger?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com