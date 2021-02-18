Big Oil Invests In Geothermal Energy Breakthrough

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 20 mins 60.52 -0.62 -1.01%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 63.55 -0.79 -1.23%
Graph down Natural Gas 20 mins 3.082 -0.137 -4.26%
Graph up Mars US 20 mins 61.59 +1.09 +1.80%
Graph down Opec Basket 3 days 62.48 -0.12 -0.19%
Graph up Urals 58 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 62.07 +1.85 +3.07%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 62.07 +1.85 +3.07%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 62.48 +0.62 +1.00%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 58.80 +2.00 +3.52%
Chart Natural Gas 20 mins 3.082 -0.137 -4.26%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 62.82 +0.56 +0.90%
Graph up Murban 2 days 63.28 +0.68 +1.09%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 60.24 +0.60 +1.01%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 64.91 +0.84 +1.31%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 63.07 +0.51 +0.82%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 62.48 +0.62 +1.00%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 62.48 +0.62 +1.00%
Chart Girassol 2 days 63.44 +0.64 +1.02%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 62.48 -0.12 -0.19%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 49.75 +1.17 +2.41%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 49.41 +1.11 +2.30%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 60.16 +1.11 +1.88%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 61.56 +1.11 +1.84%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 58.66 +1.11 +1.93%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 55.66 +1.11 +2.03%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 55.66 +1.11 +2.03%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 57.91 +1.11 +1.95%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 59.66 +1.11 +1.90%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 55.81 +1.11 +2.03%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 62.07 +1.85 +3.07%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 56.75 -0.50 -0.87%
Graph down Giddings 16 hours 50.50 -0.50 -0.98%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 62.20 +1.34 +2.20%
Graph down West Texas Sour 16 hours 54.47 -0.62 -1.13%
Graph down Eagle Ford 16 hours 58.42 -0.62 -1.05%
Chart Eagle Ford 16 hours 58.42 -0.62 -1.05%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 56.75 -0.50 -0.87%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 49.75 +1.25 +2.58%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 66.44 +1.81 +2.80%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes IMPORTANT ARTICLE BY OILPRICE.COM EDITOR - "Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told"
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 1 min Texas forced to have rolling black outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 4 hours Disaster looming in UK offshore wind power
  • 57 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 3 hours The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 1 day Not Enough Electricity for Electric Vehicles
  • 1 day December 10, 2020 House Oversight Committee Resurrected Investigation into Senator McConnell's wife Elaine Chao and Family Shipping business. Afterwards McConnell blasted Trump for exercising right to contest election. Then . . .
  • 1 day Inpeachment 2.0
  • 4 hours An exciting development in EV Aviation: Volocopter
  • 14 hours The EU Countries Recognize Venezuelan Opposition Leader Juan Guaido As Nation's Interim President
  • 1 day NG spot prices hit triple digits for weekend delivery

Breaking News:

U.S. LNG Exports Set To Exceed Pipeline Gas Exports Next Year

The Oil Price Crash Could Trigger A Geothermal Energy Boom

The Oil Price Crash Could Trigger A Geothermal Energy Boom

Oilfield service companies are reeling…

Could Oil Drillers Make Geothermal Energy Go Mainstream?

Could Oil Drillers Make Geothermal Energy Go Mainstream?

Geothermal energy, after years of…

Big Oil Should Focus On The World’s Cleanest Energy Source

Big Oil Should Focus On The World’s Cleanest Energy Source

Geothermal energy is often dubbed…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Geothermal Energy
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Big Oil Invests In Geothermal Energy Breakthrough

By Felicity Bradstock - Feb 18, 2021, 12:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

BP and Chevron, this Tuesday, announced plans to invest heavily in geothermal energy through a new innovative start up. The new technology introduced by Canadian startup Eavor, pronounced “ever”, provides a clean energy source directly from the earth’s heat. 

BP and Chevron have made a $40 million investment in Calgary-based Eavor, bucking the trend by developing a largely overlooked energy source. Funding goes mainly towards the research and development of geothermal power. 

Senior vice president of zero carbon energy at BP, Felipe Arbelaez, states “Technology such as Eavor’s has the potential to deliver geothermal power and heat and help unlock a low carbon future.”. Further explaining, “Eavor has developed a new type of geothermal technology that, in very simple terms, creates an underground “radiator.””. 

The new technology, named ‘loop’, provides a closed-loop network of pipes which is installed between 3 to 4 km underground, linked to an aboveground facility. Liquid is able to travel in the pipes from the facility, through the hot underground environment, then back to surface level where it is converted into electricity. The flow of this liquid can be controlled to manage output. 

Unlike batteries, solar or wind power, this geothermal technology allows for a constant flow of power that does not rely on challenges such as weather conditions. Further, the technology can fit into existing energy production areas such as underneath solar farms, to combat space constraints. 

Until now, geothermal energy had accounted for less than 0.3 percent of the world’s energy due to its high-risk nature. However, the risks taken to invest in the geothermal power technologies of the 1980s and 90s are no longer an issue when using Eavor’s closed-loop structure.

Eavor’s system is ground-breaking as is significantly cheaper and more environmentally friendly than traditional geothermal technology. It does not rely on fracking methods to put the system in place and does need specific underground hot water sources to tap into geothermal energy.

Related: Oil Prices Soar As U.S. Oil Production Plunges 30%

In addition, the geothermal technology releases zero carbon emissions, offering oil and gas companies a means to fulfil the increasingly common aim of net-carbon-zero within the next one to three decades. 

This represents BP’s first investment into geothermal power, and Chevron’s return to the market, having sold its geothermal assets in 2016. It is the first investment by oil majors into Eavor’s system, which previously only accepted angel and venture capital investment. 

The new geothermal technology could be the Zero-Emitting Load-Following Resource (ZELFR) the oil and gas industry has been waiting for. Thanks to its low-cost installation, constant energy supply and minimal space requirements, it could prove to be the green energy that governments and regulators have been calling for. 

As well as providing constant energy, the most promising part of this system is that the underground heat providing geothermal energy will not run out, making it a safer bet than the finite resources we currently use. Despite being largely overlooked until now, the new technology could harness the power of this untapped resource. 

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Could Oil Drillers Make Geothermal Energy Go Mainstream?
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Texas Freeze Raises Cost Of Charging A Tesla To $900

Texas Freeze Raises Cost Of Charging A Tesla To $900
Oil Prices Soar Amid Rumors Of New Commodities Supercycle

Oil Prices Soar Amid Rumors Of New Commodities Supercycle
$100 Oil: Big Banks Believe A New Oil Supercycle Is Beginning

$100 Oil: Big Banks Believe A New Oil Supercycle Is Beginning
Texas Winter Storm Highlights The Importance Of Fossil Fuels

Texas Winter Storm Highlights The Importance Of Fossil Fuels
How High Can Oil Prices Go?

How High Can Oil Prices Go?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com