$100 Oil: Big Banks Believe A New Oil Supercycle Is Beginning

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 59.82 +0.35 +0.59%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 63.07 -0.23 -0.36%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.037 +0.125 +4.29%
Graph up Mars US 15 hours 59.92 +1.23 +2.10%
Graph up Opec Basket 1 day 62.60 +2.06 +3.40%
Graph up Urals 55 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 60.22 -0.52 -0.86%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 60.22 -0.52 -0.86%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 62.51 +1.74 +2.86%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 56.80 -0.33 -0.58%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 3.037 +0.125 +4.29%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 62.55 +2.02 +3.34%
Graph up Murban 1 day 62.66 +1.81 +2.97%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 59.49 +1.47 +2.53%
Graph down Basra Light 5 days 62.13 -0.08 -0.13%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 63.22 +1.42 +2.30%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 62.51 +1.74 +2.86%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 62.51 +1.74 +2.86%
Chart Girassol 1 day 63.48 +1.61 +2.60%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 62.60 +2.06 +3.40%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 47.86 +1.02 +2.18%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 48.07 +1.23 +2.63%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 58.47 +1.23 +2.15%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 59.87 +1.23 +2.10%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 55.62 +1.23 +2.26%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 53.97 +1.23 +2.33%
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 53.97 +1.23 +2.33%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 56.22 +1.23 +2.24%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 57.32 +1.23 +2.19%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 54.12 +1.23 +2.33%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 60.22 -0.52 -0.86%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 56.00 +1.25 +2.28%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 49.75 +1.25 +2.58%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 60.86 -0.40 -0.65%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 52.19 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 56.14 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 56.14 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 56.00 +1.25 +2.28%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 49.75 +1.25 +2.58%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 64.63 -1.23 -1.87%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes IMPORTANT ARTICLE BY OILPRICE.COM EDITOR - "Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told"
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 1 min Texas forced to have rolling black outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 5 hours Top Conservative Lawyer Says Trump Can Stand Trial
  • 12 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 18 hours Vestas launch 15MW Offshore Turbine
  • 4 hours Disaster looming in UK offshore wind power
  • 1 hour Germany and France Snub BIden Re China
  • 1 day Hell's Chance in a Snowball
  • 17 hours China Has the Winning Energy Policy Sell Green Stuff
  • 22 hours NG spot prices hit triple digits for weekend delivery
  • 1 day Not Enough Electricity for Electric Vehicles
  • 2 days Minerals, Mining and Industrial Ecology
  • 2 days Inpeachment 2.0
  • 3 hours An exciting development in EV Aviation: Volocopter
  • 1 day December 10, 2020 House Oversight Committee Resurrected Investigation into Senator McConnell's wife Elaine Chao and Family Shipping business. Afterwards McConnell blasted Trump for exercising right to contest election. Then . . .

Breaking News:

U.S. Natural Gas Crisis Spills Into Mexico

U.S. Oil Prices Jump Above $60 Amid Texas Ice Storms

U.S. Oil Prices Jump Above $60 Amid Texas Ice Storms

The U.S. benchmark oil price…

Robust Asian Demand Prompts Middle East Producers To Roll Over Oil Prices

Robust Asian Demand Prompts Middle East Producers To Roll Over Oil Prices

Middle Eastern national oil companies…

Could Oil Prices Break $100 Next Year?

Could Oil Prices Break $100 Next Year?

Oil prices could go as…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

$100 Oil: Big Banks Believe A New Oil Supercycle Is Beginning

By Julianne Geiger - Feb 16, 2021, 11:00 AM CST
Join Our Community

Some of the world’s biggest names in oil trading and analyzing can’t seem to get on the same page when it comes to predicting what will happen next for the volatile commodity.

Some, like Jeffrey Currie of Goldman Sachs and Christyan Malek of JPMorgan, according to the Financial Times, are confident that oil is ready for the next supercycle—a prolonged rise in the price of oil.

And when they refer to this rise, they’re talking $80, or even $100 per barrel.

Others, like oil analyst Arjun Murti who correctly predicted the last $100+ per barrel achievement seen between 2008 and 2014, say that talk of this next supercycle may be a bit hasty.

For Malek, he sees a situation where demand outstrips supply, before “we don’t need it in the years to come.”

The reason for supercycle predictions is simple: stimulus packages, most notably the stimulus package that the U.S. government is expected to roll out, are expected to boost consumption.

And according to Currie, this stimulus will create a “significant, commodity-intensive consumption” as the stimulus package is mostly targeting lower and middle-income households.

“These people don’t drive Teslas,” Currie explained. “They drive SUVs”.

Murti, on the other hand, thinks that if oil demand were to increase by a half a million barrels per day over the next year, it wouldn’t be enough to outstrip supply.

As a point of reference, global oil demand sank roughly 10 million barrels per day as a result of the pandemic in 2020.

If, however, oil demand were to pick up steam by as much as 1.4 million barrels per day, a supercycle may follow.

Veteran trader Pierre Andurand told the Financial Times that the fate of oil prices rests on OPEC—specifically on how much oil they supply.

Standing in the way of the next supercycle, says Andurand, could be Iran returning to the global oil markets, and OPEC’s production in general.

Retired veteran trader—a particularly successful one that made a not-so-small fortune on oil’s last supercycle—Andy Hall, sees the oil market in “terminal decline” the Financial Times writes, and likened any price rally as a dead cat bounce.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Robust Asian Demand Prompts Middle East Producers To Roll Over Oil Prices
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Soar Amid Rumors Of New Commodities Supercycle

Oil Prices Soar Amid Rumors Of New Commodities Supercycle
Morgan Stanley: Gasoline Industry Is About to Become Totally Worthless

Morgan Stanley: Gasoline Industry Is About to Become Totally Worthless
How Much Higher Can Oil Prices Go?

How Much Higher Can Oil Prices Go?
How High Can Oil Prices Go?

How High Can Oil Prices Go?
U.S. Gas Prices Explode On Freezing Weather

U.S. Gas Prices Explode On Freezing Weather



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com