  • 4 minutes IMPORTANT ARTICLE BY OILPRICE.COM EDITOR - "Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told"
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 35 mins Texas forced to have rolling black outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 2 hours The latest GOP nonsense on Texas shows us the future Republicans want
  • 17 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 22 hours Disaster looming in UK offshore wind power
  • 1 hour The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 4 hours Vestas launch 15MW Offshore Turbine
  • 21 hours Germany and France Snub BIden Re China
  • 1 day An exciting development in EV Aviation: Volocopter

Breaking News:

Texas May Lack Authority To Enforce Ban On Natural Gas Exports

3 Extra Fringe Energy Innovations For 2021

3 Extra Fringe Energy Innovations For 2021

The rapid rise of renewables…

Texas Freeze Raises Cost Of Charging A Tesla To $900

Texas Freeze Raises Cost Of Charging A Tesla To $900

The electricity shortage in Texas…

Rhetoric vs Reality: The EU’s Battle For Net Zero Emissions

Rhetoric vs Reality: The EU’s Battle For Net Zero Emissions

EU countries have all put…

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

Oil Rig Count Ends Twelve Week Streak Of Gains As Oil Prices Slip

By Julianne Geiger - Feb 19, 2021, 12:14 PM CST
Baker Hughes reported on Friday that the number of oil and gas rigs in the United States stayed the same this week. The total number of active oil and gas rigs in the U.S. hangs at 397—or 394 fewer than this time last year.

This week marks the end of a twelve-week streak of increases to the number of oil and gas rigs that saw 87 more drilling rigs put into service.

The oil rig count slipped by 1 this week, and the number of gas rigs increased by 1. The number of miscellaneous rigs remained unchanged.

The EIA’s estimate for oil production in the United States for the week ending February 12 fell by 200,000 bpd to 10.8 million barrels. It is the largest weekly decrease in oil production in the U.S. since October.

Canada’s overall rig count decreased this week by 4. Oil and gas rigs in Canada are now at 172 active rigs and down 72 year on year. 

The Permian basin saw another increase this week in the number of rigs, by 1 bringing the total active rigs in the Permian to 204, or 205 below this time last year.

The frac spread count provided by Primary Vision fell dramatically this week, from 161 crews to just 41. The count hasn't been this low since Primary Vision started tracking data in 2014--not even during the pandemic. 

WTI and Brent were both trading down on Friday, after sizable gains made earlier in the week due to the Texas freeze that knocked out natural gas and oil production.

At 12:10 p.m. EDT, WTI was trading up 1.85% on the day at $59.40—down roughly $1 per barrel on the week. Brent was trading down 1.11% on the day, at $63.22 up more than $1 per barrel for the week.

At a few minutes post-data release, WTI was trading at $59.14, while Brent was trading at $62.87.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

Big Oil To See Production Peak In 2028

Oil Prices Fall Back Below $60
