Oil Prices Soar As U.S. Oil Production Plunges 30%

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 60.13 +0.08 +0.13%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 63.63 +0.28 +0.44%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.102 -0.027 -0.86%
Graph up Mars US 12 hours 60.50 +0.58 +0.97%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 62.60 +2.06 +3.40%
Graph up Urals 56 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 60.22 -0.52 -0.86%
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 60.22 -0.52 -0.86%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 61.86 -0.65 -1.04%
Chart Mexican Basket 5 days 56.80 -0.33 -0.58%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 3.102 -0.027 -0.86%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 62.26 -0.29 -0.46%
Graph down Murban 1 day 62.60 -0.06 -0.10%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 59.64 +0.15 +0.25%
Graph up Basra Light 1 day 64.07 +1.94 +3.12%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 62.56 -0.66 -1.04%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 61.86 -0.65 -1.04%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 61.86 -0.65 -1.04%
Chart Girassol 1 day 62.80 -0.68 -1.07%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 62.60 +2.06 +3.40%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 48.58 +0.72 +1.50%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 48.65 +0.58 +1.21%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 59.05 +0.58 +0.99%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 60.45 +0.58 +0.97%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 56.20 +0.58 +1.04%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 54.55 +0.58 +1.07%
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 54.55 +0.58 +1.07%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 56.80 +0.58 +1.03%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 57.90 +0.58 +1.01%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 54.70 +0.58 +1.07%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 60.22 -0.52 -0.86%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 56.25 +0.25 +0.45%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 50.00 +0.25 +0.50%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 60.86 -0.40 -0.65%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 54.00 +1.81 +3.47%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 57.95 +1.81 +3.22%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 57.95 +1.81 +3.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 56.25 +0.25 +0.45%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 49.75 +1.25 +2.58%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 64.63 -1.23 -1.87%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes IMPORTANT ARTICLE BY OILPRICE.COM EDITOR - "Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told"
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 4 mins Texas forced to have rolling black outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 11 hours Top Conservative Lawyer Says Trump Can Stand Trial
  • 5 hours Disaster looming in UK offshore wind power
  • 1 hour An exciting development in EV Aviation: Volocopter
  • 9 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 1 hour Not Enough Electricity for Electric Vehicles
  • 9 hours US unveils plans to counter China’s rise in Asia
  • 1 day Germany and France Snub BIden Re China

Breaking News:

Russia, Saudi Arabia Vow Continued Coordination In Oil Policy

Is This Oil Rally The Start Of Something Much Bigger?

Is This Oil Rally The Start Of Something Much Bigger?

Commodities have rallied in recent…

U.S. Oil Prices Jump Above $60 Amid Texas Ice Storms

U.S. Oil Prices Jump Above $60 Amid Texas Ice Storms

The U.S. benchmark oil price…

$100 Oil: Big Banks Believe A New Oil Supercycle Is Beginning

$100 Oil: Big Banks Believe A New Oil Supercycle Is Beginning

Oil has seen a very…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Soar As U.S. Oil Production Plunges 30%

By Irina Slav - Feb 17, 2021, 7:00 AM CST
Join Our Community

West Texas Intermediate jumped over $60 per barrel after the Polar Vortex that brought unusually cold weather to a large part of the U.S. froze—literally—a third of oil production.

Citing unnamed sources from the industry familiar with the details, Bloomberg reported that U.S. oil production is now 3.5 million bpd lower than it was before the cold snap hit, marking the largest ever production decline in history. In the Permian, production came down by as much as 65 percent.

According to the report, temperatures in Texas were so low at the start of this week that oil and gas liquids were freezing at the wellhead as well as in pipelines, which are mounted on the ground rather than laid underground.

“Some producers, especially in the Permian Basin and Panhandle, are experiencing unprecedented freezing conditions which caused concerns for employee safety and affected production,” said the Texas Railroad Commission on Monday.

Besides the plunge in oil production, Texas is also in for a further natural gas shortage because of the well freeze, which has been coupled with a surge in demand for heating.

CBS Dallas reported Tuesday that Texas Gas Service, one of the largest gas distributors in the Lone Star state, had warned supply could be tight for the duration of the cold spell because of the abovementioned combination of factors. Meanwhile, a regional electricity supplier in Texas urged its clients to switch to another because of the exploding prices that hit $9,000 per MWh earlier this week.

The shortage of gas, as well as the forced shutdown of several power plants that were not rated for such temperatures, according to energy expert Art Berman, have already caused blackouts in Texas. At the same time, the cold froze half of the state’s wind power capacity.

The good news—for Texans, if not for oil producers—is that the cold weather should be gone by the end of the week. This means the oil rally may also be over soon after as production ramps up at unfrozen wells.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Is This Oil Rally The Start Of Something Much Bigger?
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Texas Freeze Raises Cost Of Charging A Tesla To $900

Texas Freeze Raises Cost Of Charging A Tesla To $900
Oil Prices Soar Amid Rumors Of New Commodities Supercycle

Oil Prices Soar Amid Rumors Of New Commodities Supercycle
How Much Higher Can Oil Prices Go?

How Much Higher Can Oil Prices Go?
$100 Oil: Big Banks Believe A New Oil Supercycle Is Beginning

$100 Oil: Big Banks Believe A New Oil Supercycle Is Beginning
How High Can Oil Prices Go?

How High Can Oil Prices Go?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com