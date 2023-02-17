Oil Prices Are Increasingly Influenced By U.S. Economic Data

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 76.19 -2.30 -2.93%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 82.80 -2.34 -2.75%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 82.14 -2.05 -2.43%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.371 -0.018 -0.75%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.360 -0.075 -3.08%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.12 -0.76 -0.92%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.12 -0.76 -0.92%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.30 +1.18 +1.40%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.95 -1.42 -1.68%
Chart Mars US 15 hours 76.99 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.360 -0.075 -3.08%

Graph up Marine 1 day 83.23 +0.69 +0.84%
Graph up Murban 1 day 84.77 +0.61 +0.72%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 79.36 +0.91 +1.16%
Graph down Basra Light 444 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 85.25 +0.45 +0.53%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 85.30 +1.18 +1.40%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.30 +1.18 +1.40%
Chart Girassol 1 day 85.48 +0.96 +1.14%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.95 -1.42 -1.68%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 62.01 -0.62 -0.99%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 7 hours 57.49 +0.15 +0.26%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 7 hours 80.89 +0.15 +0.19%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 7 hours 79.14 +0.15 +0.19%
Graph up Sweet Crude 7 hours 76.29 +0.15 +0.20%
Graph up Peace Sour 7 hours 72.99 +0.15 +0.21%
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 72.99 +0.15 +0.21%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 74.29 +0.15 +0.20%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 83.24 +0.15 +0.18%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 72.59 +0.15 +0.21%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.12 -0.76 -0.92%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.25 -0.50 -0.66%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 69.00 -0.50 -0.72%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 82.33 -0.71 -0.86%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 71.12 -0.47 -0.66%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 75.07 -0.47 -0.62%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 75.07 -0.47 -0.62%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.25 -0.50 -0.66%
Chart Kansas Common 22 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 84.50 -0.47 -0.55%

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 13 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours E-car Sales Collapse
  • 1 day What Will We Do Without Oil
  • 10 days Reality catching up with EV forecasts
  • 8 days "The 'experts' say that the only other options end in death and destruction." -- "decarbonization will require willful, deliberate, and decidedly difficult uprooting of the status quo and the reversal of a system"
  • 8 days Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0

Breaking News:

European Natural Gas Prices Sink To 18-Month Low

It's Time For A Technical Oil Trade

It's Time For A Technical Oil Trade

In a rare turn of…

EU Energy Crisis Bill Nears €800 Billion

EU Energy Crisis Bill Nears €800 Billion

European governments' bill to shield…

Electric Trucks Are Catching Up With Other EVs

Electric Trucks Are Catching Up With Other EVs

While electric cars have become…

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Are Increasingly Influenced By U.S. Economic Data

By Editorial Dept - Feb 17, 2023, 6:30 AM CST
Join Our Community

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures finished lower on Thursday after giving up earlier gains.

Helping to put a lid on prices was a rise in the U.S. Dollar, which strengthened after fresh economic reports suggested the Federal Reserve would have to raise rates for longer than previously anticipated.

Sellers may have also been influenced by a massive build in U.S. crude oil stockpiles reported on Wednesday although prospects for a Chinese demand recovery likely offset this news.

Traders Tracking U.S. Economic Reports Closely

The price swings in the market this week strongly suggest that the crude oil market has become data dependent. Not just the traditional supply/demand numbers but also U.S. economic data that has a strong influence on Fed policy.

Throughout the week, including Thursday’s stronger-than-expected producer price index (PPI) report, hot economic data has been signaling to traders that the Federal Reserve has to continue to raise interest rates or risk losing control over inflation.

This is driving up Treasury yields, while boosting the U.S. Dollar. Since crude oil is a dollar-denominated asset, foreign demand for the asset tends to weaken.

In addition to the strong economic news, a gauge of manufacturing in the mid-Atlantic region unexpectedly plunged. This led to increased worries about a recession, which would also put a dent in demand.

Stubborn Consumer Inflation and Hawkish Fed Speakers Raise…

Previous Post

Surging Energy Prices Could Push 141 Million People Into Extreme Poverty

Next Post

Russia’s Spring Offensive Is Now Underway
