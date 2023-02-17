Russia’s Spring Offensive Is Now Underway

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 76.19 -2.30 -2.93%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 82.80 -2.34 -2.75%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 82.14 -2.05 -2.43%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.371 -0.018 -0.75%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.360 -0.075 -3.08%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.12 -0.76 -0.92%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.12 -0.76 -0.92%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.30 +1.18 +1.40%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.95 -1.42 -1.68%
Chart Mars US 15 hours 76.99 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.360 -0.075 -3.08%

Graph up Marine 1 day 83.23 +0.69 +0.84%
Graph up Murban 1 day 84.77 +0.61 +0.72%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 79.36 +0.91 +1.16%
Graph down Basra Light 444 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 85.25 +0.45 +0.53%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 85.30 +1.18 +1.40%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.30 +1.18 +1.40%
Chart Girassol 1 day 85.48 +0.96 +1.14%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.95 -1.42 -1.68%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 62.01 -0.62 -0.99%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 7 hours 57.49 +0.15 +0.26%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 7 hours 80.89 +0.15 +0.19%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 7 hours 79.14 +0.15 +0.19%
Graph up Sweet Crude 7 hours 76.29 +0.15 +0.20%
Graph up Peace Sour 7 hours 72.99 +0.15 +0.21%
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 72.99 +0.15 +0.21%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 74.29 +0.15 +0.20%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 83.24 +0.15 +0.18%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 72.59 +0.15 +0.21%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.12 -0.76 -0.92%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.25 -0.50 -0.66%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 69.00 -0.50 -0.72%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 82.33 -0.71 -0.86%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 71.12 -0.47 -0.66%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 75.07 -0.47 -0.62%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 75.07 -0.47 -0.62%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.25 -0.50 -0.66%
Chart Kansas Common 22 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 84.50 -0.47 -0.55%

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 13 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours E-car Sales Collapse
  • 1 day What Will We Do Without Oil
  • 10 days Reality catching up with EV forecasts
  • 8 days "The 'experts' say that the only other options end in death and destruction." -- "decarbonization will require willful, deliberate, and decidedly difficult uprooting of the status quo and the reversal of a system"
  • 8 days Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0

Breaking News:

European Natural Gas Prices Sink To 18-Month Low

Electric Trucks Are Catching Up With Other EVs

Electric Trucks Are Catching Up With Other EVs

While electric cars have become…

The UAE Is Worried About An Oil Supply Shortage In 2024

The UAE Is Worried About An Oil Supply Shortage In 2024

The UAE’s energy minister has…

Falling U.S. Natural Gas Prices Help Lower Inflation

Falling U.S. Natural Gas Prices Help Lower Inflation

Natural gas prices in the…

Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

Premium Content

Russia’s Spring Offensive Is Now Underway

By Editorial Dept - Feb 17, 2023, 6:30 AM CST
Join Our Community

On the eve of the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the next phase appears to have begun, and now it’s all about getting more weapons to Ukraine. It’s a race against time. In fact, Chechen strongman Ramzan Kadyrov has been bold enough to say that Moscow will take Kyiv by the end of this year. The NATO consensus, following a Tuesday meeting, is that Moscow could be planning a major air strike to break the battlefield deadlock, including the battle raging now in and around Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine, where Russian forces appear to be making small gains as of mid-this week. NATO intelligence says Russian fighter jets and helicopters are being deployed near the border, prompting the scrambling of air-defense systems for Ukraine.

In the meantime, Russia’s Wagner mercenaries (courtesy of Yevgeny Prigozhin) are coming into even clearer focus as the Wagner kingpin oversteps but is still necessary for Putin’s offensive. Journalist David Patrikarakos, who pens a private newsletter for certain followers, wrote an article this week for the Daily Mail, detailing how Wagner operates, based on his experience embedding with Ukrainian special forces (he’s in Bakhmut right now). Wagner has now taken to helping fill Putin’s invasion ranks by recruiting from Russian prisons, offering them about $1700 to fight in Ukraine, including a presidential pardon if they survive for six months. These mercenaries are more difficult to fight back.…

Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

