Surging Energy Prices Could Push 141 Million People Into Extreme Poverty

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 76.03 -2.46 -3.13%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 82.63 -2.51 -2.95%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 81.88 -2.31 -2.74%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.342 -0.047 -1.97%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.349 -0.086 -3.55%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.12 -0.76 -0.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.12 -0.76 -0.92%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.30 +1.18 +1.40%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.95 -1.42 -1.68%
Chart Mars US 14 hours 76.99 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.349 -0.086 -3.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 83.23 +0.69 +0.84%
Graph up Murban 1 day 84.77 +0.61 +0.72%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 79.36 +0.91 +1.16%
Graph down Basra Light 444 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 85.25 +0.45 +0.53%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 85.30 +1.18 +1.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.30 +1.18 +1.40%
Chart Girassol 1 day 85.48 +0.96 +1.14%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.95 -1.42 -1.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 62.01 -0.62 -0.99%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 6 hours 57.49 +0.15 +0.26%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 6 hours 80.89 +0.15 +0.19%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 6 hours 79.14 +0.15 +0.19%
Graph up Sweet Crude 6 hours 76.29 +0.15 +0.20%
Graph up Peace Sour 6 hours 72.99 +0.15 +0.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 72.99 +0.15 +0.21%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 74.29 +0.15 +0.20%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 83.24 +0.15 +0.18%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 72.59 +0.15 +0.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.12 -0.76 -0.92%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.25 -0.50 -0.66%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 69.00 -0.50 -0.72%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 82.33 -0.71 -0.86%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 71.12 -0.47 -0.66%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 75.07 -0.47 -0.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 75.07 -0.47 -0.62%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.25 -0.50 -0.66%
Chart Kansas Common 22 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 84.50 -0.47 -0.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 13 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours E-car Sales Collapse
  • 1 day What Will We Do Without Oil
  • 10 days Reality catching up with EV forecasts
  • 8 days "The 'experts' say that the only other options end in death and destruction." -- "decarbonization will require willful, deliberate, and decidedly difficult uprooting of the status quo and the reversal of a system"
  • 8 days Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0

Breaking News:

India’s Largest Natural Gas Company Seeks Stake In U.S. LNG Project

Oil Prices Fall On Fears Of Further Interest Rate Hikes From The Fed

Oil Prices Fall On Fears Of Further Interest Rate Hikes From The Fed

Oil prices are set to…

Electric Trucks Are Catching Up With Other EVs

Electric Trucks Are Catching Up With Other EVs

While electric cars have become…

The UAE Is Worried About An Oil Supply Shortage In 2024

The UAE Is Worried About An Oil Supply Shortage In 2024

The UAE’s energy minister has…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Surging Energy Prices Could Push 141 Million People Into Extreme Poverty

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 17, 2023, 6:00 AM CST
  • A recent study published by Nature Energy suggests that up to 141 million people could be pushed into extreme poverty by high energy prices.
  • According to the study, total energy costs of households are set to jump by between 62.6% and 112.9%, leading to a 2.7% to 4.8% increase in household expenditures.
  • While inflation may have peaked, prices have not and an increasing number of people are having to live without electricity.
Join Our Community

The surge in energy prices over the past year could push another 141 million people globally into extreme poverty, due to the cost-of-living crisis, a new study showed this week.

Total energy costs of households are set to jump by between 62.6% and 112.9%, contributing to a 2.7% to 4.8% increase in household expenditures, researchers said in the study published in the journal Nature Energy.

“Under the cost-of-living pressures, an additional 78 million–141 million people will potentially be pushed into extreme poverty,” wrote the researchers from China, the Netherlands, the UK, and the United States.

Soaring energy prices not only directly impact energy bills, but they also lead to upward price pressures on all supply chains and consumer items, including food and other basic necessities.

At the end of last year, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said that the global energy crisis was also undermining efforts to ensure universal access to secure affordable energy, especially in the developing world where populations without access to electricity are once again growing.

According to the latest IEA data, the number of people around the world who live without electricity was set to increase by nearly 20 million in 2022, reaching nearly 775 million, the first global increase since the IEA began tracking the numbers 20 years ago. The rise is mostly in sub-Saharan Africa, where the number of people without access is nearly back to its 2013 peak, the agency warned.

In major developed economies, prices could rise further this year, despite recent declines in inflation rates and energy prices.  

“We’re probably past peak inflation, but we’re not yet at peak prices,” Unilever’s chief financial officer Graeme Pitkethly told reporters on a call last week, as carried by CNN. Food items are set to see significant price increases this year, Unilever’s chief executive officer Alan Jope said on the same call.   

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Fall On Fears Of Further Interest Rate Hikes From The Fed
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The First Major Oil Supply Disruption Of 2023

The First Major Oil Supply Disruption Of 2023
Engineers Reveal Flow Battery Cell Breakthrough

Engineers Reveal Flow Battery Cell Breakthrough
Scientists Successfully Split Seawater To Produce Green Hydrogen

Scientists Successfully Split Seawater To Produce Green Hydrogen
Saudi Arabia And Russia Face Off Over Chinese Oil Market Share

Saudi Arabia And Russia Face Off Over Chinese Oil Market Share
The Fatal Flaw Of The Renewable Revolution

The Fatal Flaw Of The Renewable Revolution

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com