Oil Major Earnings Will Reignite The Windfall Taxes Debate

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 88.13 +0.22 +0.25%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 95.94 +0.25 +0.26%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 95.32 +1.61 +1.72%
Graph up Natural Gas 20 mins 5.667 +0.061 +1.09%
Graph up Gasoline 25 mins 2.935 +0.036 +1.23%
Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 88.47 -0.80 -0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 88.47 -0.80 -0.90%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 94.95 +1.81 +1.94%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 92.09 -0.39 -0.42%
Chart Mars US 3 hours 83.66 +2.04 +2.50%
Chart Gasoline 25 mins 2.935 +0.036 +1.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 19 hours 89.67 +0.84 +0.95%
Graph up Murban 19 hours 93.12 +0.27 +0.29%
Graph up Iran Heavy 19 hours 89.55 +2.34 +2.68%
Graph down Basra Light 331 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 19 hours 95.73 +2.31 +2.47%
Graph up Bonny Light 19 hours 94.95 +1.81 +1.94%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 94.95 +1.81 +1.94%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 95.42 +1.84 +1.97%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 92.09 -0.39 -0.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 59.39 +1.03 +1.76%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 18 hours 64.07 +0.74 +1.17%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 87.47 +0.74 +0.85%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 85.72 +0.74 +0.87%
Graph up Sweet Crude 18 hours 82.87 +0.74 +0.90%
Graph up Peace Sour 18 hours 79.57 +0.74 +0.94%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 79.57 +0.74 +0.94%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 80.87 +0.74 +0.92%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 89.82 +0.74 +0.83%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 79.17 +0.74 +0.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 88.47 -0.80 -0.90%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 6 days 81.50 -1.00 -1.21%
Graph down Giddings 6 days 75.25 -1.00 -1.31%
Graph up ANS West Coast 8 days 91.82 +2.17 +2.42%
Graph down West Texas Sour 6 days 80.08 -0.93 -1.15%
Graph down Eagle Ford 6 days 81.53 -0.93 -1.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 6 days 81.53 -0.93 -1.13%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 6 days 81.50 -1.00 -1.21%
Chart Kansas Common 9 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 95.86 +0.37 +0.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 7 minutes Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 9 minutes OPEC+ Cuts Risk Oil-Price Spike and World Recession, IEA Warns
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 days Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 7 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 1 day Wind droughts
  • 4 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 1 hour "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 1 hour The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 hours "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 2 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 4 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.

Breaking News:

Exxon Makes More Oil And Gas Discoveries Offshore Guyana

3 Factors That Could Drive Oil Prices Higher

3 Factors That Could Drive Oil Prices Higher

Bullish traders are focusing once…

U.S. EV Market Set To Grow By 390% By 2028

U.S. EV Market Set To Grow By 390% By 2028

The U.S. market for electric…

The Midterms Could Transform Energy Policies In Several U.S. States

The Midterms Could Transform Energy Policies In Several U.S. States

The midterm elections will have…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Major Earnings Will Reignite The Windfall Taxes Debate

By Irina Slav - Oct 26, 2022, 7:00 PM CDT
  • The collective profits of Exxon, Chevron, Shell, BP, and TotalEnergies for the last quarter would come in at $50.7 billion.
  • Big oil firms are expected to earn less than in the blockbuster quarter that was Q2.
  • Strong oil major earnings will re-ignite the public debate around windfall taxes
Join Our Community

Despite weaker oil prices during the third quarter, the oil industry is still booking strong financial results. According to some, this is “awkward” because it is happening during a time of economic hardship. Besides being awkward, however, Big Oil’s profits will likely draw more political pressure from desperate governments.

Bloomberg reported this week that, based on data it had compiled, the collective profits of Exxon, Chevron, Shell, BP, and TotalEnergies for the last quarter would come in at $50.7 billion.

This is palpably lower than the record $62 billion the five supermajors reported for the second quarter—drawing the ire of politicians—but it is still a large number and will, in all likelihood, draw more ire and calls for sharing the money.

“It’s definitely awkward,” Abhi Rajendran, a research scholar at Columbia University’s Center on Global Energy Policy, told Bloomberg. “These companies won’t want to be beating their chest over strong business results that are coming at the expense of consumers and a difficult economic environment.”

This is an interesting take, given that in 2020, when Big Tech raked the cash in thanks to the lockdowns—also at the expense of consumers forced to stay at home, nobody really blamed Amazon or Apple, or Microsoft for it.

Yet the oil industry has a special place in the heart of almost every Western politician, with the energy transition still high on the official agenda even as the cost of renewables soars and Europe returns to coal to survive the winter.

Related: Why Russian LNG Exports To Europe Exploded This Summer

The oil industry made a great culprit for the energy crisis when it began unfolding, and record profits helped strengthen the factually flimsy argument. Now, this argument will probably be made again, and we might hear more talk about windfall profit taxes.

It’s not just the five Big Oil majors, either. Based on the first reports coming in this profit season, the industry had another excellent three months. Halliburton, for instance, saw its profits double between July and September to $544 million. Valero booked earnings of $2.8 billion for the period, noting stronger demand for fuels than in 2019.

Indeed, the Biden administration, for one, has been quick to call on oil companies to “to pass through lower energy costs to consumers right away.” Claiming that input costs for refiners are falling while their margins are rising, the White House said in a recent fact sheet that the industry must immediately share its higher profits with consumers by lowering end prices for their products.

Meanwhile, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm talked to industry executives this week to try and get them to boost the production of fuels. This sounds incongruous with the allegations made in the fact sheet but reflects a reality where demand for fuels is on the rise while the capacity to produce fuels has declined.

Unfortunately, oil executives appear to have shattered the administration’s hopes for the return of shuttered refining capacity. Understandably, there are also no plans to build new refining capacity in the context of federal energy policies seeking to reduce the economy’s reliance on fossil fuels.

Meanwhile, the attempts of governments on both sides of the Atlantic to force the oil industry to part with some of its “excess” profits may be about to backfire. Ever since the EU and the UK announced plans for windfall taxes on the oil sector, both the industry and analysts have been warning this would lead to lower investment appetite. Instead, companies will continue to prioritize the return of cash to shareholders, which would further undermine the security of future supply.

“If you’re planning your capital budget, you have to think twice now that you have a new risk,” Christyan Malek, JP Morgan’s global head of energy strategy, told Bloomberg earlier this year. “It encourages majors to return cash to shareholders as they use that free cashflow that could have been used in investment.”

In the UK, the windfall tax was approved in July, and the country’s industry lobby group warned it would threaten investment plans. The head of the body, Deirdre Michie, noted that “Exploring for oil and gas and then bringing it to shore is inherently a risky and expensive business, so our members need the UK’s fiscal rules and other regulations to be stable and predictable before they consider investing the hundreds of millions of pounds needed for such projects.”

It could well be argued that if it were any other industry, governments would celebrate its resilience and the taxes this resilient industry would be paying into the state’s coffers. Yet Big Oil, and the oil industry as a whole, has been picked as the villain of the age, and nothing they do seems right.

Oil companies are damned if they do it—produce more oil and invest in new exploration, which brings prices down—and they are just as damned if they don’t do it, shunning more exploration and focusing on the return of cash to shareholders, while demand exceeds the supply of oil. If they can’t win, why even try?

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Saudi Arabia’s $500 Billion Bet On A Future Without Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Unrest Within Russia Is Ramping Up

Unrest Within Russia Is Ramping Up
Nanotech Breakthrough Sets World Record For Solar Cell Efficiency

Nanotech Breakthrough Sets World Record For Solar Cell Efficiency
How The Diesel Crisis Became An Inflationary Time Bomb

How The Diesel Crisis Became An Inflationary Time Bomb
Asian Buyers Are Scooping Up Gold At Low Prices

Asian Buyers Are Scooping Up Gold At Low Prices
Oil Prices On Course For A Second Consecutive Weekly Loss

Oil Prices On Course For A Second Consecutive Weekly Loss



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com