Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 84.99 +0.41 +0.48%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 93.05 -0.21 -0.23%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 92.53 -0.47 -0.51%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.621 +0.422 +8.12%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.893 +0.163 +5.96%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 88.47 -0.80 -0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 88.47 -0.80 -0.90%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 92.73 +0.33 +0.36%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 92.09 -0.39 -0.42%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 81.18 -0.32 -0.39%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.893 +0.163 +5.96%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 5 days 89.82 +0.25 +0.28%
Graph up Murban 5 days 93.85 +0.85 +0.91%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 86.81 +0.39 +0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 330 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 92.82 -0.06 -0.06%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 92.73 +0.33 +0.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 92.73 +0.33 +0.36%
Chart Girassol 2 days 93.39 +0.19 +0.20%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 92.09 -0.39 -0.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 58.10 -0.78 -1.32%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 63.33 -0.47 -0.74%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 86.73 -0.47 -0.54%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 84.98 -0.47 -0.55%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 82.13 -0.47 -0.57%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 78.83 -0.47 -0.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 78.83 -0.47 -0.59%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 80.13 -0.47 -0.58%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 89.08 -0.47 -0.52%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 78.43 -0.47 -0.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 88.47 -0.80 -0.90%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 81.50 -1.00 -1.21%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 75.25 -1.00 -1.31%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 91.82 +2.17 +2.42%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 80.08 -0.93 -1.15%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 81.53 -0.93 -1.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 81.53 -0.93 -1.13%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 81.50 -1.00 -1.21%
Chart Kansas Common 8 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 95.86 +0.37 +0.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 7 minutes Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 9 minutes OPEC+ Cuts Risk Oil-Price Spike and World Recession, IEA Warns
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 11 hours Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 6 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 3 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 52 mins Wind droughts
  • 1 day "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 9 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 5 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 3 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 17 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani

Breaking News:

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart

Diesel Crisis Deepens As Inventories Fall To Dangerous Levels

Diesel Crisis Deepens As Inventories Fall To Dangerous Levels

The U.S. is competing with…

Shareholder Returns May Jump Across Energy Sector As Debt Levels Plunge

Shareholder Returns May Jump Across Energy Sector As Debt Levels Plunge

Energy firms are deleveraging at…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart

By Julianne Geiger - Oct 25, 2022, 1:30 PM CDT

U.S. energy executives told Jennifer Granholm that shuttered crude oil refineries won’t restart, Valero’s Chief Executive Joe Gorder said on Tuesday.

The comments were made to the U.S. Energy Secretary at a recent White House meeting with energy executives, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

“The one interesting thing that came out of it, too, was there was consideration for the ability to restart refining capacity that had been shut down, and  I think the general sentiment was that wasn’t going to happen,” Gorder said.

Limited U.S. refinery capacity—and perhaps more critically, refinery capacity in specific U.S. geographic areas, known as PADDs—has spared worry in the United States over high gasoline prices and energy security.

US refinery run rates were north of 90% for much of the summer, according to the EIA’s Weekly Petroleum Status Report.

Shuttered refineries unlikely to start back up are the latest nail in the U.S. refinery coffin. In June, Chevron CEO Mike Wirth posited that there would never be another new refinery built in the United States.

“Building a refinery is a multi-billion dollar investment. It may take a decade. We haven’t had a refinery built in the United States since the 1970s. My personal view is that there will never be another refinery built in the United States,” Wirth said at the time.

Oil and gas companies would have to weigh the benefits of committing capital ten years out that will need decades to offer a return to shareholders “in a policy environment where governments around the world are saying ‘we don’t want these products to be used in the future,’” Wirth added.

Refinery utilization in the United States for the week ending October 14 was 89.5% of their operable capacity, the most recent EIA data shows.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Saudi Wealth Fund Teases The Sale Of Its $85-Billion Aramco Stake

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks

Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks
Canadian Oil Prices Plunge As Refinery Demand Dwindles

Canadian Oil Prices Plunge As Refinery Demand Dwindles
Texas Natural Gas Prices Sink Close To Zero

Texas Natural Gas Prices Sink Close To Zero
Oil Falls After API Reports Large Crude Inventory Build

Oil Falls After API Reports Large Crude Inventory Build
The World’s Longest Offshore Gas Pipeline Could Get The Green Light Next Year

The World’s Longest Offshore Gas Pipeline Could Get The Green Light Next Year


Most Commented

Alt text

Biden’s Options To Counter OPEC+ Are Limited

 Alt text

Biden Plans To Refill The SPR When Oil Prices Fall Below $72

 Alt text

Gasoline Prices Could Return To $5 Per Gallon

 Alt text

NOPEC Bill Would Mean The End Of Aramco And OPEC As We Know Them
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com