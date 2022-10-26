Oil Holds Gains Despite Crude Inventory Build

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 88.09 +2.77 +3.25%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 95.83 +2.31 +2.47%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 92.97 -0.74 -0.79%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 5.573 -0.040 -0.71%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.881 -0.035 -1.20%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 88.47 -0.80 -0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 88.47 -0.80 -0.90%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 93.14 +0.41 +0.44%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 92.09 -0.39 -0.42%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 81.62 +0.44 +0.54%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.881 -0.035 -1.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 88.83 -0.99 -1.10%
Graph down Murban 1 day 92.85 -1.00 -1.07%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 87.21 +0.40 +0.46%
Graph down Basra Light 330 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 93.42 +0.60 +0.65%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 93.14 +0.41 +0.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 93.14 +0.41 +0.44%
Chart Girassol 1 day 93.58 +0.19 +0.20%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 92.09 -0.39 -0.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 58.36 +0.26 +0.45%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 64.07 +0.74 +1.17%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 87.47 +0.74 +0.85%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 85.72 +0.74 +0.87%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 82.87 +0.74 +0.90%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 79.57 +0.74 +0.94%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 79.57 +0.74 +0.94%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 80.87 +0.74 +0.92%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 89.82 +0.74 +0.83%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 79.17 +0.74 +0.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 88.47 -0.80 -0.90%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 81.50 -1.00 -1.21%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 75.25 -1.00 -1.31%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 91.82 +2.17 +2.42%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 80.08 -0.93 -1.15%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 81.53 -0.93 -1.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 81.53 -0.93 -1.13%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 81.50 -1.00 -1.21%
Chart Kansas Common 8 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 95.86 +0.37 +0.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 7 minutes Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 9 minutes OPEC+ Cuts Risk Oil-Price Spike and World Recession, IEA Warns
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 1 day Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 7 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 19 hours Wind droughts
  • 4 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 46 mins "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 43 mins "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 9 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 1 day "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 4 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.

Breaking News:

High Energy Prices Force The World’s Largest Chemicals Company To Downsize

The World’s Economy Needs Fossil Fuels To Thrive

The World’s Economy Needs Fossil Fuels To Thrive

The world’s central banks are…

Huge Kazakh Oilfield Set To Resume Production By End-October

Huge Kazakh Oilfield Set To Resume Production By End-October

Kazakhstan’s massive oilfield Kashagan will…

OPEC+ Made The Russian Oil Price Cap Strategy Very Risky

OPEC+ Made The Russian Oil Price Cap Strategy Very Risky

The plan to cap the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Holds Gains Despite Crude Inventory Build

By Irina Slav - Oct 26, 2022, 9:42 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Crude oil prices moved down today after the Energy Information Administration reported a crude oil inventory increase of 2.6 million barrels for the week ending October 21.

This compared with a draw of 1.7 million barrels for the previous week, accompanied by moderate moves in fuel inventories.

Last week, the EIA reported a draw of 1.5 million barrels in gasoline inventories and a moderate increase of 200,000 barrels in middle distillate inventories.

This compared with a gasoline inventory draw of 100,000 barrels for the previous week and the same-size increase in distillate inventories.

Gasoline production during the week to October 21 averaged 9.4 million barrels daily, virtually unchanged on a week earlier.

Middle distillate production averaged 5 million barrels daily last week, which was slight decline over the previous week.

The supply situation with distillates has been tense both in the U.S. and in Europe as demand continues to exceed supply and the chances of this changing remain slim due to apparently insufficient refining capacity.

Indeed, Bloomberg reported earlier today that the diesel shortage is spreading across the United States, with at least one fuel supplier initiating emergency delivery protocols.

Oil prices, meanwhile, have been seesawing, pushed in different directions by a weaker dollar, on the one hand, and lower demand from China, on the other.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration is trying to solve the fuel supply problem, with the latest move involving Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm meeting with industry executives to discuss the possibility of shuttered refineries reopening.

The industry poured a cold shower on these hopes, however, with executives saying this was not an option, echoing a sentiment expressed earlier this year by Chevron’s Mike Wirth.

“Building a refinery is a multi-billion dollar investment. It may take a decade. We haven’t had a refinery built in the United States since the 1970s. My personal view is that there will never be another refinery built in the United States,” the supermajor’s chief executive wrote in June.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Will Biden Lift Sanctions On Venezuelan Oil?
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Unrest Within Russia Is Ramping Up

Unrest Within Russia Is Ramping Up
How The Diesel Crisis Became An Inflationary Time Bomb

How The Diesel Crisis Became An Inflationary Time Bomb
Asian Buyers Are Scooping Up Gold At Low Prices

Asian Buyers Are Scooping Up Gold At Low Prices
Oil Prices On Course For A Second Consecutive Weekly Loss

Oil Prices On Course For A Second Consecutive Weekly Loss
Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground

Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com