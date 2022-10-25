Saudi Minister Says Sour Relations With The U.S. Will Improve

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 85.06 +0.48 +0.57%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 93.42 +0.16 +0.17%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 92.53 -0.47 -0.51%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.465 +0.266 +5.12%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.819 +0.089 +3.27%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 88.47 -0.80 -0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 88.47 -0.80 -0.90%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 92.73 +0.33 +0.36%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 92.09 -0.39 -0.42%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 81.18 -0.32 -0.39%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.819 +0.089 +3.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 89.82 +0.25 +0.28%
Graph up Murban 4 days 93.85 +0.85 +0.91%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 86.81 +0.39 +0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 329 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 92.82 -0.06 -0.06%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 92.73 +0.33 +0.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 92.73 +0.33 +0.36%
Chart Girassol 1 day 93.39 +0.19 +0.20%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 92.09 -0.39 -0.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 58.10 -0.78 -1.32%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 63.33 -0.47 -0.74%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 86.73 -0.47 -0.54%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 84.98 -0.47 -0.55%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 82.13 -0.47 -0.57%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 78.83 -0.47 -0.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 78.83 -0.47 -0.59%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 80.13 -0.47 -0.58%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 89.08 -0.47 -0.52%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 78.43 -0.47 -0.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 88.47 -0.80 -0.90%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 81.50 -1.00 -1.21%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 75.25 -1.00 -1.31%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 91.82 +2.17 +2.42%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 80.08 -0.93 -1.15%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 81.53 -0.93 -1.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 81.53 -0.93 -1.13%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 81.50 -1.00 -1.21%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 95.86 +0.37 +0.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 7 minutes Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 9 minutes OPEC+ Cuts Risk Oil-Price Spike and World Recession, IEA Warns
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 27 mins "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 8 hours Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 6 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 3 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 36 mins Wind droughts
  • 21 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 6 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 4 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 5 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 3 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 17 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani

Breaking News:

Saudi Minister Says Sour Relations With The U.S. Will Improve

Russia Warns Europe: Natural Gas Price Cap Means Full Supply Cut-Off

Russia Warns Europe: Natural Gas Price Cap Means Full Supply Cut-Off

Three developments last week from…

Two Major Indian Refiners Just Stopped Buying Russian Crude

Two Major Indian Refiners Just Stopped Buying Russian Crude

Two of the biggest refiners…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Related News

Saudi Minister Says Sour Relations With The U.S. Will Improve

By Michael Kern - Oct 25, 2022, 10:30 AM CDT

The United States and Saudi Arabia will overcome the recent rift in relations created by the OPEC+ group’s decision to reduce its oil production target by the most since 2020, according to Saudi Arabia’s Investment Minister Khalid al-Falih.

“If you look at the relationship with the people side, the corporate side, the education system, you look at our institutions working together. We are very close and we will get over this recent spat that I think was unwarranted,” al-Falih, who was Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister when OPEC+ was created, said at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) forum in Riyadh, as carried by Reuters.

Early this month, OPEC+ decided to reduce its crude oil production target by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) as of November—a cut which angered the U.S. Administration.

There will be some consequences for Saudi Arabia for its decision with Russia to steer OPEC+ into a large oil production cut, U.S. President Joe Biden told CNN in an exclusive interview a week after the OPEC+ meeting.

Saudi Arabia, for its part, came out with a statement that expressed “its total rejection” of Biden’s and other statements from Washington with regard to the decision.

Multiple OPEC+ producers have also defended the group’s decision to reduce production, saying they had all agreed this was the course toward oil market stability and that the decision was unanimous. The UAE’s Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei wrote on Twitter, “I would like to clarify that the latest OPEC+ decision, which was unanimously approved was a pure technical decision, with NO political intentions whatsoever.”

This week, Saudi Arabia holds the FII forum, dubbed “Davos in the Desert” by the Saudis, with many U.S. finance executives attending, including JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon and Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon.

However, there were no officials from the Biden Administration to be seen at the forum on Tuesday, Reuters reports. But Jared Kushner, a former senior aide to former President Donald Trump, was in attendance and is a featured speaker at the event.

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Haliburton Sees Net Income More Than Double Year-Over-Year

Next Post

Valero Posts Bumper Q3 Profit As Demand For Its Fuels Exceeds 2019 Levels

Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks

Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks
Canadian Oil Prices Plunge As Refinery Demand Dwindles

Canadian Oil Prices Plunge As Refinery Demand Dwindles
Oil Falls After API Reports Large Crude Inventory Build

Oil Falls After API Reports Large Crude Inventory Build
The World’s Longest Offshore Gas Pipeline Could Get The Green Light Next Year

The World’s Longest Offshore Gas Pipeline Could Get The Green Light Next Year
Macron Lashes Out At United States Over Double Standard Energy Policies

Macron Lashes Out At United States Over Double Standard Energy Policies


Most Commented

Alt text

Biden’s Options To Counter OPEC+ Are Limited

 Alt text

Biden Plans To Refill The SPR When Oil Prices Fall Below $72

 Alt text

Gasoline Prices Could Return To $5 Per Gallon

 Alt text

NOPEC Bill Would Mean The End Of Aramco And OPEC As We Know Them
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com