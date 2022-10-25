Haliburton Sees Net Income More Than Double Year-Over-Year

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 85.37 +0.79 +0.93%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 93.64 +0.38 +0.41%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 92.53 -0.47 -0.51%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.440 +0.241 +4.64%
Graph up Gasoline 13 mins 2.812 +0.082 +2.99%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 88.47 -0.80 -0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 88.47 -0.80 -0.90%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 92.73 +0.33 +0.36%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 92.09 -0.39 -0.42%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 81.18 -0.32 -0.39%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.812 +0.082 +2.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 89.82 +0.25 +0.28%
Graph up Murban 4 days 93.85 +0.85 +0.91%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 86.81 +0.39 +0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 329 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 92.82 -0.06 -0.06%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 92.73 +0.33 +0.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 92.73 +0.33 +0.36%
Chart Girassol 1 day 93.39 +0.19 +0.20%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 92.09 -0.39 -0.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 58.10 -0.78 -1.32%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 63.33 -0.47 -0.74%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 86.73 -0.47 -0.54%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 84.98 -0.47 -0.55%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 82.13 -0.47 -0.57%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 78.83 -0.47 -0.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 78.83 -0.47 -0.59%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 80.13 -0.47 -0.58%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 89.08 -0.47 -0.52%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 78.43 -0.47 -0.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 88.47 -0.80 -0.90%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 81.50 -1.00 -1.21%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 75.25 -1.00 -1.31%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 91.82 +2.17 +2.42%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 80.08 -0.93 -1.15%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 81.53 -0.93 -1.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 81.53 -0.93 -1.13%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 81.50 -1.00 -1.21%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 95.86 +0.37 +0.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 7 minutes Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 9 minutes OPEC+ Cuts Risk Oil-Price Spike and World Recession, IEA Warns
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 mins "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 7 hours Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 6 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 3 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 16 mins Wind droughts
  • 20 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 5 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 4 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 5 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 3 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 17 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani

Breaking News:

Saudi Minister Says Sour Relations With The U.S. Will Improve

How The Diesel Crisis Became An Inflationary Time Bomb

How The Diesel Crisis Became An Inflationary Time Bomb

The Biden administration has been…

Diesel Crisis Deepens As Inventories Fall To Dangerous Levels

Diesel Crisis Deepens As Inventories Fall To Dangerous Levels

The U.S. is competing with…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Haliburton Sees Net Income More Than Double Year-Over-Year

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 25, 2022, 9:30 AM CDT

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL), the world’s largest provider of fracking services, reported on Tuesday that adjusted net income for the third quarter more than doubled from the same period last year and expects drilling activity to continue rising in all markets.  

Halliburton booked a net income of $544 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022. This compares to the net income for the second quarter of 2022 of $109 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, and $0.26 per-share net income for the third quarter of 2021.

Revenues rose to $5.4 billion for Q3 2022, up from $5.1 billion in the second quarter of 2022, and much higher than the $3.86 billion revenue for the third quarter of 2021.

“Total company revenue grew 6% sequentially, as activity and pricing increased simultaneously in North America and International markets,” said Jeff Miller, Halliburton’s chairman, president, and CEO.

“I believe structural demand for more oil and gas supply will provide strong tailwinds for our business, and Halliburton is well-positioned to deliver improved profitability and increased returns for shareholders,” Miller added.

“Looking forward, we see activity increasing around the world -- from the smallest to the largest countries and producers.”

Halliburton’s upbeat message to the market is similar to that of the world’s top oilfield services provider, Schlumberger, known as SLB as of yesterday.

Last week, Schlumberger reported third-quarter earnings, beating analyst estimates thanks to accelerating international drilling activity on top of already robust activity in North America.

Looking forward, Schlumberger remains upbeat on the drilling activity globally and expects “multiple years of growth,” CEO Olivier Le Peuch said on Friday.

The remaining of the top three oilfield services providers, Baker Hughes, signaled in its Q3 earnings release last week that the worst supply chain issues “should be behind us,” and that indicates that U.S. crude production could meaningfully increase in 2023.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Valero Posts Bumper Q3 Profit As Demand For Its Fuels Exceeds 2019 Levels

Next Post

Valero Posts Bumper Q3 Profit As Demand For Its Fuels Exceeds 2019 Levels

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks

Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks
Canadian Oil Prices Plunge As Refinery Demand Dwindles

Canadian Oil Prices Plunge As Refinery Demand Dwindles
Oil Falls After API Reports Large Crude Inventory Build

Oil Falls After API Reports Large Crude Inventory Build
The World’s Longest Offshore Gas Pipeline Could Get The Green Light Next Year

The World’s Longest Offshore Gas Pipeline Could Get The Green Light Next Year
Macron Lashes Out At United States Over Double Standard Energy Policies

Macron Lashes Out At United States Over Double Standard Energy Policies


Most Commented

Alt text

Biden’s Options To Counter OPEC+ Are Limited

 Alt text

Biden Plans To Refill The SPR When Oil Prices Fall Below $72

 Alt text

Gasoline Prices Could Return To $5 Per Gallon

 Alt text

NOPEC Bill Would Mean The End Of Aramco And OPEC As We Know Them
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com