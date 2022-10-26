Saudi Arabia’s $500 Billion Bet On A Future Without Oil

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 88.12 +0.21 +0.24%
Graph up Brent Crude 19 mins 95.99 +0.30 +0.31%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 95.32 +1.61 +1.72%
Graph up Natural Gas 35 mins 5.667 +0.061 +1.09%
Graph up Gasoline 40 mins 2.935 +0.036 +1.23%
Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 88.47 -0.80 -0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 88.47 -0.80 -0.90%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 94.95 +1.81 +1.94%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 92.09 -0.39 -0.42%
Chart Mars US 3 hours 83.66 +2.04 +2.50%
Chart Gasoline 40 mins 2.935 +0.036 +1.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 20 hours 89.67 +0.84 +0.95%
Graph up Murban 20 hours 93.12 +0.27 +0.29%
Graph up Iran Heavy 20 hours 89.55 +2.34 +2.68%
Graph down Basra Light 331 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 20 hours 95.73 +2.31 +2.47%
Graph up Bonny Light 20 hours 94.95 +1.81 +1.94%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 94.95 +1.81 +1.94%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 95.42 +1.84 +1.97%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 92.09 -0.39 -0.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 20 hours 59.39 +1.03 +1.76%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 19 hours 64.07 +0.74 +1.17%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 19 hours 87.47 +0.74 +0.85%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 19 hours 85.72 +0.74 +0.87%
Graph up Sweet Crude 19 hours 82.87 +0.74 +0.90%
Graph up Peace Sour 19 hours 79.57 +0.74 +0.94%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 79.57 +0.74 +0.94%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 80.87 +0.74 +0.92%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 89.82 +0.74 +0.83%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 79.17 +0.74 +0.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 88.47 -0.80 -0.90%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 6 days 81.50 -1.00 -1.21%
Graph down Giddings 6 days 75.25 -1.00 -1.31%
Graph up ANS West Coast 8 days 91.82 +2.17 +2.42%
Graph down West Texas Sour 6 days 80.08 -0.93 -1.15%
Graph down Eagle Ford 6 days 81.53 -0.93 -1.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 6 days 81.53 -0.93 -1.13%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 6 days 81.50 -1.00 -1.21%
Chart Kansas Common 9 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 95.86 +0.37 +0.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 7 minutes Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 9 minutes OPEC+ Cuts Risk Oil-Price Spike and World Recession, IEA Warns
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 12 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 days Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 7 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 1 day Wind droughts
  • 4 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 2 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 2 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 9 hours "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 2 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 4 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.

Breaking News:

Exxon Makes More Oil And Gas Discoveries Offshore Guyana

3 Factors That Could Drive Oil Prices Higher

3 Factors That Could Drive Oil Prices Higher

Bullish traders are focusing once…

Weaker Dollar Fuels Oil Rally

Weaker Dollar Fuels Oil Rally

The weakening of the US…

The Midterms Could Transform Energy Policies In Several U.S. States

The Midterms Could Transform Energy Policies In Several U.S. States

The midterm elections will have…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Saudi Arabia’s $500 Billion Bet On A Future Without Oil

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 26, 2022, 6:00 PM CDT
  • Saudi Arabia’s NEOM Project is a pillar of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.
  • The $500 billion project aims to become a model of urban sustainability. 
  • The futuristic city will have no roads, cars, or emissions.
Join Our Community

Saudi Arabia bills it as the city of the future to diversity and grow its economy. Critics say Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s futuristic city in the desert that will be a narrow line more than 100 miles long is a pipe dream.   The futuristic NEOM project is a key pillar of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 program to boost and diversify its economy, according to the Vision 2030 website. NEOM and its three so-called ‘regions,’ the Line, Oxagon, and Trojena, are to be built on 26,500 square kilometers (10,230 square miles) in northwestern Saudi Arabia and will introduce a new model of urban sustainability where residents “will embrace a culture of exploration, risk-taking and diversity.”

But the entire project, estimated to cost around $500 billion, is not without controversies, ranging from doubts that the highly ambitious architectural and planning design can even be achieved, to human rights abuses, which are not uncommon in the Kingdom.  

This summer , the Crown Prince revealed the design for THE LINE, the futuristic city with no roads, cars, or emissions, which will run on 100% renewable energy, and 95% of the land will be preserved for nature.

“The designs revealed today for the city’s vertically layered communities will challenge the traditional flat, horizontal cities and create a model for nature preservation and enhanced human livability. THE LINE will tackle the challenges facing humanity in urban life today and will shine a light on alternative ways to live,” the Crown Prince said in July.  

Last week, Saudi Arabian aerial photography company Ot Sky released drone footage showing heavy construction machinery starting work on The Line.  

The Line promises to be a zero-carbon city through the elimination of carbon-intensive infrastructure like cars and roads. It will operate on 100% renewable energy, including the operations of its industries. The Line will be only 200 meters (656 ft) wide, but 170 kilometers (105 miles) long and 500 meters (1,640 ft) high. End-to-end travel via a high-speed rail will take 20 minutes. The Line is planned to eventually accommodate 9 million people. Oxagon, also in the NEOM development, will host industries and innovation, including a hydrogen plant, while Trojena will offer year-round outdoor skiing and adventure sports to be completed in 2026, Saudi Arabia says. This month, NEOM named its first hotel partner for developing the planned mountain tourism destination Trojena. NEOM aims to attract more than five million visitors by 2030, it adds. 

According to Saudi Arabia’s plans, NEOM should be up and running by the end of the decade.    

How the Kingdom will pay for it is not so detailed as the mission and vision of the NEOM regions and their never-done never-seen futuristic 100% clean-energy development. 

Related: Biden’s Plan To Refill The SPR Is Unlikely To Boost U.S. Oil Output

Many of the funds will come from the massive oil revenues Saudi Arabia is currently generating. According to data from the General Authority for Statistics, in August alone, Saudi merchandise exports – 79.9% of which came from oil – stood at $35.5 billion (133.7 billion Saudi riyals). This means that the Saudis were making nearly $1 billion in oil revenues every day in that month.  

In July, Mohammed bin Salman said that Saudi Arabia planned to create an $80-billion investment fund to help develop the NEOM megaproject.

The Kingdom is also looking to attract foreign executives by paying them more than $1 million a year each, above the average salary of $830,000 in 2021 for CEOs at the biggest U.S. companies, according to The Wall Street Journal. Many could be tempted—Saudi Arabia doesn’t have an income tax.  

Yet, the money—as huge as $500 billion is—could be one of the smaller issues for the NEOM development. Some architects and urban planning experts doubt the megaproject will be able to overcome physical and environmental obstacles to building such a narrow but higher and much longer ‘city’, while others say that any environmental benefits would be overwhelmed by the huge carbon footprint of the construction phase.

Then there is the issue of human rights, always lurking somewhere when Saudi Arabia is involved. Just this month, the rights group ALQST said that the Kingdom had sentenced to death three men who refused to have their tribe evicted from its homeland to make way for NEOM. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Will New Pipelines Get Russian Oil To Serbia?

Next Post

Oil Major Earnings Will Reignite The Windfall Taxes Debate
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Unrest Within Russia Is Ramping Up

Unrest Within Russia Is Ramping Up
Nanotech Breakthrough Sets World Record For Solar Cell Efficiency

Nanotech Breakthrough Sets World Record For Solar Cell Efficiency
How The Diesel Crisis Became An Inflationary Time Bomb

How The Diesel Crisis Became An Inflationary Time Bomb
Asian Buyers Are Scooping Up Gold At Low Prices

Asian Buyers Are Scooping Up Gold At Low Prices
Oil Prices On Course For A Second Consecutive Weekly Loss

Oil Prices On Course For A Second Consecutive Weekly Loss



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com