Oil Falls Again As OPEC+ Struggles To Strike A Deal

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 55 mins 50.32 -0.63 -1.24%
Graph down Brent Crude 25 mins 54.47 -0.46 -0.84%
Graph down Natural Gas 55 mins 1.858 -0.004 -0.21%
Graph down Mars US 15 mins 50.87 -0.88 -1.70%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 55.72 +0.73 +1.33%
Graph up Urals 2 days 52.80 +1.15 +2.23%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 56.09 -0.53 -0.94%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 45.37 -0.09 -0.20%
Chart Natural Gas 55 mins 1.858 -0.004 -0.21%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 55.73 +1.54 +2.84%
Graph up Murban 2 days 57.16 +1.49 +2.68%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 44.89 -0.71 -1.56%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 57.94 -0.37 -0.63%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 57.04 -0.91 -1.57%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 56.09 -0.53 -0.94%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 56.09 -0.53 -0.94%
Chart Girassol 2 days 55.44 -0.80 -1.42%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 55.72 +0.73 +1.33%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 33.70 -0.54 -1.58%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 28.45 +0.20 +0.71%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 49.35 +0.20 +0.41%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 51.35 +0.20 +0.39%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 43.55 +0.20 +0.46%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 38.95 +0.20 +0.52%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 38.95 +0.20 +0.52%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 42.95 +0.20 +0.47%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 47.45 +0.20 +0.42%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 38.95 +0.20 +0.52%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 47.50 +0.25 +0.53%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 41.25 +0.25 +0.61%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 56.50 +1.66 +3.03%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 44.90 +0.20 +0.45%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 48.85 +0.20 +0.41%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 48.85 +0.20 +0.41%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 47.50 +0.25 +0.53%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 41.25 +0.25 +0.61%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 59.68 -0.05 -0.08%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 7 minutes OPEC and Russia could discuss emergency cuts
  • 12 minutes Europe’s Green Deal: Same Hysteria, Same Destruction
  • 14 minutes US Shale: Technology
  • 57 mins Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 2 hours “The era of cheap & abundant energy is long gone. Money supply & debt have grown faster than real economy. Debt saturation is now a real risk, requiring a global scale reset.”"We are now in new era of expensive unconventional energy
  • 16 hours Will Pelosi's petulance back fire on the Democrats?
  • 1 day FUSION REACTOR: Ultimate "Holy Grail" of Clean Energy. Becoming a reality ? The hydrocarbon killer
  • 20 hours China gets caught?
  • 16 hours China's Dreams of World Leadership are Fading
  • 1 day Hoping Barr is Serious About NOK
  • 2 days Is Pete Buttigieg emerging as the most likely challenger to Trump?
  • 2 days Trump reinvented tariffs and it worked
  • 18 hours Elizabeth Warren Transferred Her Oil and Gas Investments to Her Children To Protect Her ‘Green’ Political Profile
  • 1 day Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, Ukraine Oil & Gas exploration company Burisma, and 2020 U.S. election shenanigans
  • 1 day Biden said, "China is not competition for US". A Biden Presidency would be COMPROMISED from the start. CHINA OWNS THE BIDENS

Breaking News:

Rosneft Slumps On Possible US Sanctions Over Venezuela Ties

Alt Text

Guyana’s Economic Growth Jumps As Oil Production Soars

With oil production estimated at…

Alt Text

Iraq Is On The Brink Of An Energy Crisis

The deadline for the U.S.…

Alt Text

The Complete History Of Tesla

As we see Tesla stock…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Falls Again As OPEC+ Struggles To Strike A Deal

By Tom Kool - Feb 07, 2020, 2:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Oil Price OPEC

Oil prices continue to slide as the coronavirus dominates headlines. 

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

Friday, February 7th, 2020

Oil prices fell back again on Friday, with WTI declining to $50 and Brent dipping below $55. Plans by OPEC+ to swiftly agree to deeper production cuts ran into some trouble. The coronavirus also continues to disrupt oil and gas markets.

OPEC committee recommends 600,000 bpd in cuts; Russia hesitates. The OPEC Joint Technical Committee (JTC) met this week and recommended the group cut production by another 600,000 bpd in response to the coronavirus. But Russia played spoiler, asking for more time to consider deeper cuts. Moscow could make a decision by this weekend. But the discord was a setback for Saudi Arabia, and the disagreement could delay the scheduling of the ministerial meeting, which had been projected to take place next week.

Virginia moves to ban offshore drilling. The Virginia legislature passed a bill that blocks oil and gas exploration, and the Governor signaled he’d sign the bill.

China jet fuel sales down 25 percent. China’s sales of aviation fuels fell by 25 percent in January as the coronavirus epidemic forced millions of people into lockdown.

Related: Is This The Only Way To Stop Libya’s Oil War?

Renewable stocks vastly outperform oil and gas. A group of renewable energy stocks gained 49 percent last year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 20 percentage points, according to S&P Global Platts. Meanwhile, the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Index, a basket of 59 oil and gas drillers, declined by 11 percent in 2019.

ConocoPhillips earnings miss. ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) missed earnings expectations but, unlike its competitors, it was able to cover capex and its dividend with cash flow. The company lowered its 2020 production guidance.

Chesapeake Energy sued by victims’ families. Chesapeake Energy (NYSE: CHK) and three oilfield service firms were sued by the daughter of a worker who was killed in a fatal explosion at the company’s drill site last week.

Suncor Energy takes big write down. Suncor Energy (NYSE: SU) posted a $2.3 billion loss for the fourth quarter, after taking a $2.8 billion impairment on its Fort Hills oil sands project. The write down was the result of a downward revision in long-term oil prices.

Shell to build first solar project. Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS.A) said it would build a 120-MW solar project in Australia, its first large-scale solar project.

Canadian court clears way for Trans Mountain Expansion. Canada’s federal court cleared the way for the Trans Mountain Expansion pipeline, dismissing legal challenges brought by First Nations. The project has faced years of legal setbacks, but is now moving forward.

Total SA beats estimates. Total SA (NYSE: TOT) reported earnings that surpassed Wall Street’s expectations, due to rising oil and gas production. Net income was flat at $3.17 billion, while production rose 8 percent.

Equinor sets climate target. Equinor (NYSE: EQNR) laid out a climate target this week, including Scope 3 emissions, which refers to emission burned by consumers, rather than just emissions from upstream production. “The ambition to reduce net carbon intensity by at least 50% by 2050 takes into account scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions, from initial production to final consumption,” Equinor said on Thursday when announcing fourth-quarter results. The European oil majors continue to put forth carbon targets, while their American counterparts lag behind. Related: 5 Niche Energy ETFs You’ve (Probably) Never Heard Of

Tesla shares selloff. After the coronavirus delayed deliveries of Tesla’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) Model 3 in China, the EV maker’s share price plunged by 17 percent. The stock has skyrocketed in recent weeks, so perhaps it was due for a correction. Still, Wednesday’s decline was the second-worst day in Tesla’s history.

Hess warns of shale peak. Hess (NYSE: HES) CEO John Hess said that production in the Bakken could peak in the next two years, and production in the Permian would peak in the mid-2020s. A report from the Finnish government said that the world’s reliance on costly oil could send oil prices up in the years ahead.

China declares LNG force majeure. China’s Cnooc declared force majeure on some LNG shipments, deepening the crisis for oil and gas markets. Total SA (NYSE: TOT) rejected the force majeure. “There is a strong temptation from some long-term customers to try to play with the force majeure concept,” an executive with Total told Reuters. “To say I cannot take my cargo under the long-term contract, but I would like to buy spot is contradictory.” The global gas glut could spread, impacting U.S. LNG exports and ripple upstream to U.S. shale gas fields.

LNG stocks in freefall. LNG prices in Asia (the JKM marker) fell below $3/MMBtu, less than half the price levels from a year ago. “Prices are free-falling just within this week,” a Singapore-based LNG trader told Reuters. “This kind of force majeure situation is unprecedented and has never happened before so it’s big news.” Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN: LNG) has lost 15 percent since mid-January. Meanwhile, Tellurian (NASDAQ: TELL) is down 12 percent just this week. “It would not be surprising to see (U.S.) LNG terminals curtail production for strategic maintenance this spring regardless, as they wait for the global supply glut to ease,” Daniel Myers, market analyst at Gelber & Associates in Houston, said in a report.

By Tom Kool for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

OPEC Is Ready To Rescue The Oil Market Again
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High

Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High
Jim Cramer: ‘’Fossil Fuels Are Done’’

Jim Cramer: ‘’Fossil Fuels Are Done’’

 Oil Bankruptcies Are Reaching Worrying Levels

Oil Bankruptcies Are Reaching Worrying Levels

 What Happens If The Next U.S. President Bans Oil Exports?

What Happens If The Next U.S. President Bans Oil Exports?

 Crashing Copper Prices Spell Trouble For Oil

Crashing Copper Prices Spell Trouble For Oil



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com