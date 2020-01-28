5 Niche Energy ETFs You’ve (Probably) Never Heard Of

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 53.75 +0.27 +0.50%
Brent Crude 1 hour 58.81 +0.23 +0.39%
Natural Gas 10 mins 1.914 +0.006 +0.31%
Mars US 2 hours 54.13 +0.09 +0.17%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.98 -0.54 -0.86%
Urals 18 hours 55.70 -1.45 -2.54%
Louisiana Light 2 days 57.34 -1.00 -1.71%
Louisiana Light 2 days 57.34 -1.00 -1.71%
Bonny Light 18 hours 60.11 +0.92 +1.55%
Mexican Basket 2 days 49.80 -1.29 -2.52%
Natural Gas 10 mins 1.914 +0.006 +0.31%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 18 hours 58.90 -3.54 -5.67%
Murban 18 hours 60.48 -3.41 -5.34%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 48.71 +0.78 +1.63%
Basra Light 18 hours 63.47 -1.89 -2.89%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 61.24 +1.06 +1.76%
Bonny Light 18 hours 60.11 +0.92 +1.55%
Bonny Light 18 hours 60.11 +0.92 +1.55%
Girassol 18 hours 61.04 +0.61 +1.01%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.98 -0.54 -0.86%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 34.08 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 hours 30.64 -1.05 -3.31%
Canadian Condensate 2 hours 51.54 -1.05 -2.00%
Premium Synthetic 17 hours 53.54 -1.05 -1.92%
Sweet Crude 2 hours 45.74 -1.05 -2.24%
Peace Sour 2 hours 41.14 -1.05 -2.49%
Peace Sour 2 hours 41.14 -1.05 -2.49%
Light Sour Blend 2 hours 45.14 -1.05 -2.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 49.64 -1.05 -2.07%
Central Alberta 2 hours 41.14 -1.05 -2.49%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 57.34 -1.00 -1.71%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 50.00 +0.25 +0.50%
Giddings 18 hours 43.75 +0.25 +0.57%
ANS West Coast 2 days 60.91 -1.25 -2.01%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 47.43 +0.34 +0.72%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 51.38 +0.34 +0.67%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 51.38 +0.34 +0.67%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 50.00 +0.25 +0.50%
Kansas Common 2 days 43.50 -1.00 -2.25%
Buena Vista 2 days 62.37 -1.05 -1.66%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes This Battery Uses Up CO2 to Create Energy
  • 5 minutes Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 9 minutes Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 12 minutes Historian Slams Greta. I Don't See Her in Beijing or Delhi.
  • 1 hour Boris Johnson taken decision about 5G Huawei ban by delay (fait accompli method)
  • 2 hours Demand for Diesel vs. Oil
  • 1 day Governments that wasted massive windfalls
  • 13 hours Which type of Hegemony will China follow
  • 4 hours Yesterday POLEXIT started (Poles do not want to leave EU, but Poland made the decisive step towards becoming dictatorship, in breach of accession treaty)
  • 1 day Here is Why People Lose Money Trading Natural Gas
  • 1 day We're freezing! Isn't it great? The carbon tax must be working!
  • 5 hours Environmentalists demand oil and gas companies *IN THE USA AND CANADA* reduce emissions to address climate change
  • 19 hours Tesla Will ‘Disappear’ Or ‘Lose 80%’ Of Its Value
  • 1 day Let’s take a Historical walk around the Rig
  • 1 day US Shale: Technology
  • 1 day 2nd Annual Great Oil Price Prediction Challenge of 2019

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Rise On Surprise Crude Draw

Alt Text

Why $40 Oil Is A Real Possibility

Oil prices have fallen significantly…

Alt Text

Demand Fears Are Driving Today’s Oil Markets

The outbreak and escalation of…

Alt Text

The Biggest Problem Facing The $2.7 Trillion Space Industry

Space is on track to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Anes Alic

Anes Alic

Anes Alic is a veteran investigative journalist and writer whose work in everything from anti-terrorism and high-level politics, to industry, investing and IT has won…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

5 Niche Energy ETFs You’ve (Probably) Never Heard Of

By Anes Alic - Jan 28, 2020, 5:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Trader

Since their inception nearly three decades ago, exchange-traded funds, aka ETFs, have become an integral part of the average investor’s portfolio thanks to some key qualities that include diversification, easy trading, and in most cases, costs that come in lower than mutual funds. 

Now, they’re evolving even further. 

Some money managers have started offering ETFs as tools for specialization rather than instruments designed for diversification by carving up the stock market into ever thinner slices for investors eager to find the next big thing. 

As such, ETFs have evolved from broad indexes such as the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) to sector-specific ETFs covering energy, technology, and healthcare and even into niches-within-niches in leading-edge industries such as cybersecurity, robotics, and video gaming.

While thematic funds are not recommended for all retail investors, interest in niche ETFs in the energy sector has been growing as investors search for opportunities outside mainstream investing. 

Here are five energy ETFs that offer a slightly different slant to energy investing than more popular ETFs such as the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE).

#1 Pacer American Energy Independence ETF (USAI)

      AUM: $11.4M

      Expense Ratio: 0.75%

     12-Month Returns: -3.77%

If you want to bet big on the notion that the United States is on the cusp of becoming an energy independent nation, a status it could achieve in the current year, then this one is for you. 

The Pacer American Energy Independence ETF (NYSEARCA:USAI) is a strategy-driven ETF that offers investors exposure to U.S. and Canadian oil and gas companies that generate the majority of their cash flows from midstream energy infrastructure activities. 

The USAI ETF provides investors with an opportunity in energy independence without incurring all of the risks involved in upstream or downstream investing. Related: Coronavirus Sends Panic Through Oil Markets

USAI invests in 33 energy equities, with 80% of its funds in US and Canadian midstream companies and 20% in US MLPs and general partners of MLPs. The portfolio rebalances quarterly.

#2 Gas Exploration Bull 3X Shares (GUSH)

      AUM: $140.5M

      Expense Ratio: 1.17%

     12-Month Returns: -82.35%

Gas prices have been flirting with multi-year lows, and it comes as no surprise that ETFs tracking the commodity are getting hammered. More so for leveraged ETFs such as Gas Exploration Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH), which seeks to provide daily investment results of 300% of the performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index

This fund creates short positions by investing at least 80% of its assets in options on securities and indices as well as swap agreements and forward contracts.              

The jury is still out regarding when a natural gas rebound could arrive with prices currently hovering around sub-$2/MMBtu levels. However, GUSH could magnify results if and when energy prices stage a nice recovery, with timing being key here.

#3 Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bear 3X Shares (GASX)

      AUM: $23.4M

      Expense Ratio: 1.09%

     12-Month Returns: 129.80%

Bear, inverse, and clean energy ETFs seem to be the only energy ETFs getting some joy in this market, and GASX is no exception. 

For investors who prefer to go with the flow, Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:GASX) could be a great investment. GASX seeks to provide daily investment results, net of expenses, of 300% of the inverse of the daily performance of the ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index

GASX is designed to take advantage of both event-driven news as well as long-term trends in the natural gas industry.

With a juicy nearly 130% return over the past 12 months, natural gas bears have been killing it with this ETF. By the same token, they could find themselves in trouble if gas prices suddenly reverse course.

#4 Van Eck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (SMOG)

      AUM: $107.0M

      Expense Ratio: 0.63%

     12-Month Returns: 30.17%

Van Eck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) is a clean energy fund that seeks to replicate, before fees and expenses, the yield performance of the Ardour Global IndexSM (Extra Liquid). This fund invests at least 80% of its assets in low carbon energy companies, including small- and medium-cap companies and foreign issuers. Low carbon companies refer to energy companies primarily engaged in alternative energy, including alternative fuels, renewable energy, and related enabling technologies such as advanced batteries. Related: As Gas Prices Crash, Will This Shale Giant Survive?

With the ESG drive in full swing, it’s quite likely that clean energy funds such as SMOG will continue seeing a healthy flow of funds for years to come.

#5 First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (GRID)

      AUM: $32.6M

      Expense Ratio: 0.70%

     12-Month Returns: 25.39%

Energy-conserving technologies such as smart grids--the digital technology that enables two-way communication between customers and the service--are all the rage right now as the world continues to grapple with the realities of climate change. 

The smart-grid market is projected to grow at 15.6% CAGR to hit $70 billion by 2027, providing ample growth runways for energy investors.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) is a smart-grid fund that seeks to track the performance of the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index, an index made up of common stocks in the grid and electric energy infrastructure sector. 

GRID invests at least 90% of its net assets in stocks involved in electric grids, networks, electric meters and devices, energy storage and management, and companies that make the software used by the smart-grid infrastructure sector.

The bottom line? A newer lineup of ETFs makes investing in energy far more specialized than it ever was before. If you’re a specific bull or a specific bear, you can find your niche on this list, whether it’s toeing the line or highly contrarian. It’s not just about betting on oil and gas or not anymore--it’s about more narrowly guessing energy’s next move. 

By Anes Alic for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

Traders Increase Short Interest In Big Oil Stocks

Next Post

The Fight For Venezuela’s Oil Is Heating Up
Anes Alic

Anes Alic

Anes Alic is a veteran investigative journalist and writer whose work in everything from anti-terrorism and high-level politics, to industry, investing and IT has won…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why The Coronavirus Is A Real Threat To Oil Markets

Why The Coronavirus Is A Real Threat To Oil Markets
The “Twin Threats” Facing Big Oil

The “Twin Threats” Facing Big Oil

 Why $40 Oil Is A Real Possibility

Why $40 Oil Is A Real Possibility

 U.S. LNG Booms As Natural Gas Prices Crash

U.S. LNG Booms As Natural Gas Prices Crash

 Demand Fears Are Driving Today’s Oil Markets

Demand Fears Are Driving Today’s Oil Markets



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com