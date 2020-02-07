Oil Rigs Hold Steady While Oil Prices Continue to Sink

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 55 mins 50.32 -0.63 -1.24%
Graph down Brent Crude 25 mins 54.47 -0.46 -0.84%
Graph down Natural Gas 55 mins 1.858 -0.004 -0.21%
Graph down Mars US 15 mins 50.87 -0.88 -1.70%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 55.72 +0.73 +1.33%
Graph up Urals 2 days 52.80 +1.15 +2.23%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 56.09 -0.53 -0.94%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 45.37 -0.09 -0.20%
Chart Natural Gas 55 mins 1.858 -0.004 -0.21%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 55.73 +1.54 +2.84%
Graph up Murban 2 days 57.16 +1.49 +2.68%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 44.89 -0.71 -1.56%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 57.94 -0.37 -0.63%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 57.04 -0.91 -1.57%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 56.09 -0.53 -0.94%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 56.09 -0.53 -0.94%
Chart Girassol 2 days 55.44 -0.80 -1.42%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 55.72 +0.73 +1.33%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 33.70 -0.54 -1.58%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 28.45 +0.20 +0.71%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 49.35 +0.20 +0.41%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 51.35 +0.20 +0.39%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 43.55 +0.20 +0.46%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 38.95 +0.20 +0.52%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 38.95 +0.20 +0.52%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 42.95 +0.20 +0.47%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 47.45 +0.20 +0.42%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 38.95 +0.20 +0.52%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 47.50 +0.25 +0.53%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 41.25 +0.25 +0.61%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 56.50 +1.66 +3.03%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 44.90 +0.20 +0.45%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 48.85 +0.20 +0.41%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 48.85 +0.20 +0.41%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 47.50 +0.25 +0.53%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 41.25 +0.25 +0.61%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 59.68 -0.05 -0.08%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 7 minutes OPEC and Russia could discuss emergency cuts
  • 12 minutes Europe’s Green Deal: Same Hysteria, Same Destruction
  • 14 minutes US Shale: Technology
  • 57 mins Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 2 hours “The era of cheap & abundant energy is long gone. Money supply & debt have grown faster than real economy. Debt saturation is now a real risk, requiring a global scale reset.”"We are now in new era of expensive unconventional energy
  • 16 hours Will Pelosi's petulance back fire on the Democrats?
  • 1 day FUSION REACTOR: Ultimate "Holy Grail" of Clean Energy. Becoming a reality ? The hydrocarbon killer
  • 20 hours China gets caught?
  • 16 hours China's Dreams of World Leadership are Fading
  • 1 day Hoping Barr is Serious About NOK
  • 2 days Is Pete Buttigieg emerging as the most likely challenger to Trump?
  • 2 days Trump reinvented tariffs and it worked
  • 18 hours Elizabeth Warren Transferred Her Oil and Gas Investments to Her Children To Protect Her ‘Green’ Political Profile
  • 1 day Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, Ukraine Oil & Gas exploration company Burisma, and 2020 U.S. election shenanigans
  • 1 day Biden said, "China is not competition for US". A Biden Presidency would be COMPROMISED from the start. CHINA OWNS THE BIDENS

Breaking News:

Rosneft Slumps On Possible US Sanctions Over Venezuela Ties

Alt Text

Brace For A Global Crisis In 2020

From China’s struggling economy to…

Alt Text

Iraq Is On The Brink Of An Energy Crisis

The deadline for the U.S.…

Alt Text

The End Of The Oil Price Boom And Bust Cycle

The oil industry is notorious…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Rigs Hold Steady While Oil Prices Continue to Sink

By Julianne Geiger - Feb 07, 2020, 12:15 PM CST
Join Our Community
Oil well

It’s business as—almost--usual in the United States, even after a fifth week of faltering oil prices as the coronavirus outbreak eats away at oil demand and strikes fear in the oil market, leading one to wonder when the low oil prices will catch up with US drillers. 

Baker Hughes reported that the number of oil and gas rigs in the US held fast this week at 790, but the total oil and gas rig has fallen 259 over the last 52 weeks.

The number of oil rigs increased for the week, by 1 rig, according to Baker Hughes data, bringing the total to 676—a 178-rig loss year over year.

The total number of active gas rigs in the United States fell by 1 according to the report, to 111. This compares to 195 a year ago. 

Meanwhile, oil production slipped back to 12.9 million bpd after hovering at 13 million for three weeks, according to data provided by the Energy Information Administration—a high for the United States.

By basin, the number of rigs in the most prolific basin, the Permian, fell this week to 405, compared to 478 rigs one year ago. The second largest basin, the Eagle Ford, saw no change in the number of active rigs.

The WTI benchmark at 1:09pm was $50.49 (-0.90%) per barrel—roughly $1 per barrel below last week levels as travel restrictions within, to, and from China continues to threaten oil demand. The Brent benchmark was trading at $54.61 (-0.58%)—roughly $2 per barrel below last week’s levels.  Oil prices were stubbornly low, even after OPEC+ suggested that the group may cut an additional 600,000 bpd, and even after Libya continues to experience a production loss of 1 million bpd.

Canada’s overall rig count increased by 10 rigs this week, to a total of 257 rigs. Oil and gas rigs in Canada are now up 17 year on year. 

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

Hitler’s Renewable Jet Fuel Could End Flight Shaming

Next Post

Is Guyana’s Oil Boom Under Threat?
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High

Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High
Jim Cramer: ‘’Fossil Fuels Are Done’’

Jim Cramer: ‘’Fossil Fuels Are Done’’

 Oil Bankruptcies Are Reaching Worrying Levels

Oil Bankruptcies Are Reaching Worrying Levels

 What Happens If The Next U.S. President Bans Oil Exports?

What Happens If The Next U.S. President Bans Oil Exports?

 Crashing Copper Prices Spell Trouble For Oil

Crashing Copper Prices Spell Trouble For Oil



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com