Are Oil Markets Overreacting To The Coronavirus?

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 5 hours 50.34 -0.61 -1.20%
Graph down Brent Crude 5 hours 54.47 -0.46 -0.84%
Graph down Natural Gas 5 hours 1.850 -0.012 -0.64%
Graph down Mars US 5 hours 50.87 -0.88 -1.70%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 55.72 +0.73 +1.33%
Graph down Urals 22 hours 51.75 -1.05 -1.99%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 55.96 -0.13 -0.23%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 45.37 -0.09 -0.20%
Chart Natural Gas 5 hours 1.850 -0.012 -0.64%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 22 hours 54.81 -0.92 -1.65%
Graph down Murban 22 hours 56.50 -0.66 -1.15%
Graph down Iran Heavy 22 hours 44.85 -0.04 -0.09%
Graph down Basra Light 22 hours 57.82 -0.12 -0.21%
Graph down Saharan Blend 22 hours 56.96 -0.08 -0.14%
Graph down Bonny Light 22 hours 55.96 -0.13 -0.23%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 55.96 -0.13 -0.23%
Chart Girassol 22 hours 55.40 -0.04 -0.07%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 55.72 +0.73 +1.33%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 hours 33.70 -0.54 -1.58%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 21 hours 28.45 +0.20 +0.71%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 21 hours 49.35 +0.20 +0.41%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 21 hours 51.35 +0.20 +0.39%
Graph up Sweet Crude 21 hours 43.55 +0.20 +0.46%
Graph up Peace Sour 21 hours 38.95 +0.20 +0.52%
Chart Peace Sour 21 hours 38.95 +0.20 +0.52%
Chart Light Sour Blend 21 hours 42.95 +0.20 +0.47%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 21 hours 47.45 +0.20 +0.42%
Chart Central Alberta 21 hours 38.95 +0.20 +0.52%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 46.75 -0.75 -1.58%
Graph down Giddings 22 hours 40.50 -0.75 -1.82%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 56.50 +1.66 +3.03%
Graph down West Texas Sour 22 hours 44.27 -0.63 -1.40%
Graph down Eagle Ford 22 hours 48.22 -0.63 -1.29%
Chart Eagle Ford 22 hours 48.22 -0.63 -1.29%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 46.75 -0.75 -1.58%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 41.25 +0.25 +0.61%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 59.68 -0.05 -0.08%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 7 minutes OPEC and Russia could discuss emergency cuts
  • 12 minutes Europe’s Green Deal: Same Hysteria, Same Destruction
  • 14 minutes US Shale: Technology
  • 5 mins “The era of cheap & abundant energy is long gone. Money supply & debt have grown faster than real economy. Debt saturation is now a real risk, requiring a global scale reset.”"We are now in new era of expensive unconventional energy
  • 2 hours Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 21 hours Will Pelosi's petulance back fire on the Democrats?
  • 1 day FUSION REACTOR: Ultimate "Holy Grail" of Clean Energy. Becoming a reality ? The hydrocarbon killer
  • 1 day China gets caught?
  • 21 hours China's Dreams of World Leadership are Fading
  • 1 day Hoping Barr is Serious About NOK
  • 23 hours Elizabeth Warren Transferred Her Oil and Gas Investments to Her Children To Protect Her ‘Green’ Political Profile
  • 2 days Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, Ukraine Oil & Gas exploration company Burisma, and 2020 U.S. election shenanigans
  • 2 days Is Pete Buttigieg emerging as the most likely challenger to Trump?
  • 3 hours Phase One trade deal, for China it is all about technology war
  • 1 day Biden said, "China is not competition for US". A Biden Presidency would be COMPROMISED from the start. CHINA OWNS THE BIDENS

Breaking News:

US Energy Secretary: Impact of Coronavirus on Energy Markets Hasn’t Been Dr

Alt Text

Bear Run Sends Oil Down For 10th Straight Session

A bear stampede has taken…

Alt Text

OPEC Is Ready To Rescue The Oil Market Again

As Asian oil and LNG…

Alt Text

Goldman: Coronavirus Causes Worst Oil Demand Shock Since 2008

The slowdown in China’s industrial…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Josh Owens

Josh Owens

Josh Owens is the Content Director at Oilprice.com. An International Relations and Politics graduate from the University of Edinburgh, Josh specialized in Middle East and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Are Oil Markets Overreacting To The Coronavirus?

By Josh Owens - Feb 07, 2020, 5:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Coronavirus

In a world that has been reshaped by Twitter, 24-hour news networks and an endless war between media outlets for your attention and the ad dollars that come with it, it’s not surprising that news in the modern era errs toward sensationalism.

This sensationalism can have a tangible effect on how we as societies react and, as any oil trader knows, sentiment is frequently more powerful than fundamentals when it comes to moving markets. With that in mind, market observers should be particularly wary of the outsized impact that the Coronavirus has had on markets this year. While there has been tangible demand destruction from China’s countermeasures, the mass global hysteria that has been created by the spreading of multiple myths by different media outlets has, more likely than not, created unjustified bearish sentiment in markets.

Now, at this point, it is important to note that the aim of this article is not to downplay the seriousness of the epidemic or the deaths associated to it, but rather to put into perspective just how big a threat it is based on current information and to judge whether oil markets are overreacting as WTI prices fall back towards the $50 mark. While it may be a crude comparison, it’s worthwhile remembering that there have been 10,000 deaths in the U.S. from the flu this winter compared to only 638 confirmed deaths from the Coronavirus globally. The potential threat of the Coronavirus is undeniably worrying, but its current mortality rate is closer to influenza than SARS and it is yet to be declared a pandemic. China’s severe reaction and the demand destruction it has caused is entirely justifiable and likely the key reason that the epidemic has been kept within its borders. Experts such as Peter Piot warn against complacency and believe intensified international collaboration and more resources will be needed to stop this outbreak. But there is a vital difference between the duty and actions of governments and medical institutions (which should always tend towards worst case scenarios) and the public sentiment driven by sensationalist articles and anecdotal evidence.

From quarantining cities to canceling flights, China’s reaction to this epidemic has been unprecedented and, if we ignore the ethical dilemmas associated to it, has given the country the best possible chance to contain the disease. The resultant impact on oil demand due to the shutdown of factories and the drastic reduction of flights can certainly justify a significant drop in oil prices. But how low and for how long should oil prices fall?

The big question for energy market observers is whether the hysteria surrounding the Coronavirus has seeped over into oil demand forecasts and market sentiment. If China’s reaction has been effective and the epidemic dies out sooner than forecast, then it would not be unreasonable to expect Chinese oil demand to have fully recovered by the end of the year. That would make demand forecasts of a reduction of 0.5 percent in global oil demand throughout 2020 very bearish.

Related: Oil Demand Under Siege As Airlines Cancel Over 50,000 Flights

Two major factors to be considered at the moment that most forecasts seem not to take into account is that 1) warmer weather will likely play its part in helping to kill off this virus and 2) the Coronavirus is not yet a pandemic and so the possibility remains that the worst of this epidemic will be contained within China.

The most important point here, however, is that forecasts and media reports are still based on data sets that are far from complete. Extrapolating data from early on in epidemics can lead to conclusions that are both problematic and inaccurate, and when combined with our current tendency towards sensationalism, can lead to mass hysteria. This extrapolation issue can be seen in the changing mortality figures that have been coming out of China since the disease was first reported. The first mortality rate to come out of Wuhan was 11 percent, a rate that has since dropped to 4.9 percent and one that, within China but outside of Hubei province is now 0.16 percent. The overall crude mortality rate of the disease according to WHO is currently 2 percent, a rate that could be lower due to unreported cases (or higher due to unreported deaths). At current rates, this disease appears to be much closer to Influenza than SARS, and with the Chinese government’s reaction having been far quicker and more effective this time around, there is reason to believe it has had an oversized impact on markets. The worst-case scenario is still very much a possibility, but if the Coronavirus is indeed contained and begins to regress, the change in tone from governments and medical institutions will likely cause a significant swing in sentiment.

By Josh Owens of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

Oil Falls Again As OPEC+ Struggles To Strike A Deal
Josh Owens

Josh Owens

Josh Owens is the Content Director at Oilprice.com. An International Relations and Politics graduate from the University of Edinburgh, Josh specialized in Middle East and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High

Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High
Jim Cramer: ‘’Fossil Fuels Are Done’’

Jim Cramer: ‘’Fossil Fuels Are Done’’

 Oil Bankruptcies Are Reaching Worrying Levels

Oil Bankruptcies Are Reaching Worrying Levels

 What Happens If The Next U.S. President Bans Oil Exports?

What Happens If The Next U.S. President Bans Oil Exports?

 Crashing Copper Prices Spell Trouble For Oil

Crashing Copper Prices Spell Trouble For Oil



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com