Iraq Is On The Brink Of An Energy Crisis

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 51.26 +0.51 +1.00%
Graph up Brent Crude 50 mins 55.28 +1.32 +2.45%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.876 +0.015 +0.81%
Graph up Mars US 2 hours 51.40 +1.34 +2.68%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 54.66 -0.85 -1.53%
Graph up Urals 18 hours 51.65 +0.10 +0.19%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 53.29 -0.57 -1.06%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 53.29 -0.57 -1.06%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 56.62 +1.09 +1.96%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 44.21 -3.94 -8.18%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.876 +0.015 +0.81%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 18 hours 54.19 -0.42 -0.77%
Graph down Murban 18 hours 55.67 -0.37 -0.66%
Graph up Iran Heavy 18 hours 45.60 +0.91 +2.04%
Graph up Basra Light 18 hours 58.31 +1.53 +2.69%
Graph up Saharan Blend 18 hours 57.95 +1.35 +2.39%
Graph up Bonny Light 18 hours 56.62 +1.09 +1.96%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 56.62 +1.09 +1.96%
Chart Girassol 18 hours 56.24 +0.94 +1.70%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 54.66 -0.85 -1.53%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 34.05 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 27.11 -0.50 -1.81%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 48.01 -0.50 -1.03%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 50.01 -0.50 -0.99%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 42.21 -0.50 -1.17%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 37.61 -0.50 -1.31%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 37.61 -0.50 -1.31%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 41.61 -0.50 -1.19%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 46.11 -0.50 -1.07%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 37.61 -0.50 -1.31%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 53.29 -0.57 -1.06%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 47.25 +1.25 +2.72%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 41.00 +1.25 +3.14%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 55.97 -3.52 -5.92%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 44.70 +1.14 +2.62%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 48.65 +1.14 +2.40%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 48.65 +1.14 +2.40%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 47.25 +1.25 +2.72%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 39.75 -0.50 -1.24%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 58.84 -0.50 -0.84%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China gets caught?
  • 7 minutes OPEC and Russia could discuss emergency cuts
  • 12 minutes Trump reinvented tariffs and it worked
  • 15 minutes Europe’s Green Deal: Same Hysteria, Same Destruction
  • 2 hours Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 3 hours Germany’s overdose of renewable energy
  • 14 mins Will Pelosi's petulance back fire on the Democrats?
  • 51 mins FUSION REACTOR: Ultimate "Holy Grail" of Clean Energy. Becoming a reality ? The hydrocarbon killer
  • 4 hours This Battery Uses Up CO2 to Create Energy
  • 14 hours Elizabeth Warren Transferred Her Oil and Gas Investments to Her Children To Protect Her ‘Green’ Political Profile
  • 3 hours Brace yourselves
  • 7 hours Is Pete Buttigieg emerging as the most likely challenger to Trump?
  • 39 mins US Shale: Technology
  • 3 hours Tehran Times Editor in Chief: The US thirst for oil
  • 5 hours If Everyone Dies from Corona, Pharmaceuticals Win
  • 18 hours have the oil prices bottomed

Breaking News:

California Lawsuits Against Big Oil Reach Crucial Hearings

Alt Text

Guyana’s Economic Growth Jumps As Oil Production Soars

With oil production estimated at…

Alt Text

Coronavirus Pushes China Jet Fuel Sales Down 25%

Sales of jet fuel in…

Alt Text

Oil Falls Below $50 As Coronavirus Haunts Markets

Oil prices continued their downward…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins is a former senior FX trader and salesman, financial journalist, and best-selling author. He was Head of Forex Institutional Sales and Trading for…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Iraq Is On The Brink Of An Energy Crisis

By Simon Watkins - Feb 05, 2020, 5:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Iraq Iran flag

As the deadline for the U.S. to renew its waiver on Iraq importing gas and electricity from Iran approaches later this month, the three key players in this ongoing geopolitical saga have been preparing for all possible outcomes. As always in the global hydrocarbons markets, particularly in the Middle East, nothing is what it seems on first sight, with each of the main countries involved looking at outcomes that go way beyond mere gas sales.

The positioning began in earnest last week with a virtue-signalling comment from the Trade Bank of Iraq’s chairman, Faisal al-Haimus, that the bank – the main vehicle through which Iraq pays for these Iranian imports - would stop processing payments is the U.S. does not renew the relevant waiver at this end of this month. This would affect the payments for the entire 1,400 megawatts (MW) of electricity and 28 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas from Iran that Iraq requires to keep its key infrastructure in power, for some of the time at least.

In this context, peak summer power demand in Iraq perennially exceeds domestic generation capabilities, made worse by its capacity to cause major civilian unrest in the country. The relatively recent widespread protests across Iraq – including in the major oil hub of Basra - were widely seen as being prompted in part by chronic electricity outages. The situation also promises to become much worse as, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), Iraq’s population is growing at a rate of over one million per year, with electricity demand set to double by 2030, reaching about 17.5 gigawatts (GW) average throughout the year.

Ahead of the waiver renewal point this month, then, Iraq has been playing both the U.S. and Iran, as part of the ongoing tightrope act in which it has been engaged since the fall of Saddam Hussein in 2003. On the one hand, a senior oil and gas industry figure who works closely with Iran’s Petroleum Ministry exclusively told OilPrice.com last week, Iraq has repeatedly stressed to the U.S. that it cannot effectively function – including at its oil fields – without Iranian gas and electricity supplies until a realistic alternative is up and running. Related: Coronavirus Pushes China Jet Fuel Sales Down 25%

This is aimed, said the source, at extracting more investment from the U.S. both directly and indirectly, including expediting deals tentatively and firmly agreed with the U.S. before the attacks on U.S. bases in Iraq occurred. The key deal remains an integral part of Iraq’s longstanding rhetoric about reducing the epic squandering of its enormous gas natural resources through flaring. This deal, involving the signing of a memorandum of understanding with a U.S. consortium led by Honeywell, would reduce Iraq’s current level of gas flaring by nearly 20%.

Specifically, Honeywell, partnering with another U.S. heavyweight, Bechtel, and Iraq’s state-owned South Gas, would build the Ratawi gas hub. This, in its first stage would process up to 300 million standard cubic feet per day (scf/d) of ‘associated gas’ (generated as a by-product of crude oil production) at five southern Iraqi oil fields: Majnoon, Gharib al-Qurna, al-lhiss, al-Tubba, and al-Siba. “Moqtada al-Sadr [the effective leader of Iraq] knows that every time there is a hint that Iraq will continue with its historically close relationship with Iran, the U.S. comes in to offer the services of its companies at beneficial terms to Iraq,” the Iran source said.

In addition to this, Iraq has two natural hedge positions against the U.S. not extending its next waiver, and leaving Iraq supposedly without Iranian gas and electricity in the very short-term before U.S. investment and deals can actually put power on the ground in Iraq. The first of these hedges is that Iraq will just keep the money that it already owes Iran for previous supplies. According to a comment last week from Hamid Hosseini, a spokesman for the Iranian Oil, Gas and Petrochemical Products Exporters’ Association, up to US$5 billion in payments from Iraq to Iran for past gas and electricity supplies is sitting in an escrow account at the Central Bank of Iraq, but Iran cannot touch it because of the U.S. sanctions. In fact, according to the Iran source spoken to by OilPrice.com last week, the figure is US$6.1 billion, which, if the U.S. does not extend the waiver later this month, Iraq will just keep. 

The second of Iraq’s hedges against the U.S. not extending the waiver on these imports from Iran at the end of this month is just to keep importing them anyway. Iraq has a very long porous border with Iran and an even longer history of using it – and shared facilities – to circumvent oil and gas sanctions, and there is no reason to assume that this will suddenly cease. Related: SUV Sales Are Soaring As Climate Crisis Escalates

The question then naturally arises as to why Iran would agree to continue to supply Iraq with gas and other commodities if it cannot draw out money owed to it from the Iraq escrow account. The answer is twofold: first, Iran is working in a number of areas on essentially a barter-based business methodology, according to the Iran source. “It offers oil and gas resources to China and Russia and others which, in turn, offer Iran items it needs, such as technology items, chemicals, agricultural sector goods, and finance facilities, for example, so there are ways in which Iraq could pay Iran in currency of one sort or another,” he said.

The second option for Iran, and an idea of the assassinated Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander, Major General Qassem Soleimani, is that Iraq assigns leases and ownership to Iran through a wide range of IRGC-related entities to commercial real estate and businesses in the Shia-dominated areas of Iraq. This transfer of ownership on a limited scale has been taking place on an intermittent basis for a number of years, especially around Karbala, Najaf, and Nasiriyah, according to the source.

“It suits the Iranians well enough, as it is a way of cementing Iranian control across the Shia population of Iran, and it suits Iraq as well as it means it doesn’t have to part with any money, which is always a strain on the already strained budget, and it means that it can leave it to Iran to control the radical Shia elements in and around those regions,” he added.

Finally, the U.S. cannot lose either way. If it extends the waiver, it keeps the door open to Iran coming back to the table to renegotiate the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action nuclear deal whilst also keeping Iraq on side for future U.S. energy projects and keeping it from fully defecting to the Iran-Russia-China sphere of influence. If it does not extend the waiver then a relatively large non-Shia section of Iraq will keep the government in the state of flux that it has been since the fall of Hussein, which also benefits the U.S.

This strategy was previously known as the ‘Kissinger Doctrine’ of foreign policy – analysed in depth in my new book on the global oil market - in which the U.S. attempts to keep power in balance across a broad region through individual states fighting amongst each other, usually based on exploiting factional and or tribal and/or religious differences between groups.

By Simon Watkins for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

SUV Sales Are Soaring As Climate Crisis Escalates
Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins is a former senior FX trader and salesman, financial journalist, and best-selling author. He was Head of Forex Institutional Sales and Trading for…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

US Oil Exports Could Explode After Once In A Lifetime Power Shift In China

US Oil Exports Could Explode After Once In A Lifetime Power Shift In China
Jim Cramer: ‘’Fossil Fuels Are Done’’

Jim Cramer: ‘’Fossil Fuels Are Done’’

 Oil Bankruptcies Are Reaching Worrying Levels

Oil Bankruptcies Are Reaching Worrying Levels

 What Happens If The Next U.S. President Bans Oil Exports?

What Happens If The Next U.S. President Bans Oil Exports?

 The Two Global Powers Controlling Iran’s Oil Sector

The Two Global Powers Controlling Iran’s Oil Sector



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com