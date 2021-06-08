OPEC Lost $1 Trillion In The 2015 Oil Price Crash

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 70.06 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 72.18 -0.04 -0.06%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.127 -0.001 -0.03%
Graph down Heating Oil 12 mins SellBuy 2.133 -0.002 -0.07%
Graph down Gasoline 14 mins 2.216 -0.003 -0.13%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 71.72 +0.71 +1.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 71.72 +0.71 +1.00%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 70.98 +0.16 +0.23%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 70.21 +0.32 +0.46%
Chart Mars US 20 mins 69.65 +0.72 +1.04%
Chart Gasoline 14 mins 2.216 -0.003 -0.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 19 hours 69.30 -0.68 -0.97%
Graph down Murban 19 hours 70.28 -0.50 -0.71%
Graph up Iran Heavy 19 hours 66.67 +0.41 +0.62%
Graph up Basra Light 19 hours 72.26 +0.58 +0.81%
Graph up Saharan Blend 19 hours 70.62 +0.64 +0.91%
Graph up Bonny Light 19 hours 70.98 +0.16 +0.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 70.98 +0.16 +0.23%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 71.44 +0.27 +0.38%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 70.21 +0.32 +0.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 55.44 +0.89 +1.63%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 18 hours 55.33 -0.39 -0.70%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 68.23 -0.39 -0.57%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 69.63 -0.39 -0.56%
Graph down Sweet Crude 18 hours 64.63 -0.39 -0.60%
Graph down Peace Sour 18 hours 62.33 -0.39 -0.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 62.33 -0.39 -0.62%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 64.78 -0.39 -0.60%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 67.48 -0.39 -0.57%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 62.23 -0.39 -0.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 71.72 +0.71 +1.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 66.50 +0.75 +1.14%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 60.25 +0.75 +1.26%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 70.55 +0.92 +1.32%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 64.00 +0.82 +1.30%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 67.95 +0.82 +1.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 67.95 +0.82 +1.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 66.50 +0.75 +1.14%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 59.75 +0.75 +1.27%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 75.46 +0.81 +1.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 9 minutes *****5 STAR Article by Irina Slav - "The Ugly Truth About Renewable Power"
  • 1 hour U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days International Energy Agency Promoting Roadmap to Net Zero Emissions
  • 11 mins Nord Stream - US/German consultations

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Climb As API Report Adds To Bullish Sentiment

Who Will Control Canada’s Most Important Pipeline?

Who Will Control Canada’s Most Important Pipeline?

A court hearing on the…

WTI Nears $70 As Bulls Run Rampant

WTI Nears $70 As Bulls Run Rampant

Oil bulls are out in…

Carbon Capture Investment Soars As CO2 Levels Hit Record High

Carbon Capture Investment Soars As CO2 Levels Hit Record High

Government investment in new carbon…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

OPEC Lost $1 Trillion In The 2015 Oil Price Crash

By Irina Slav - Jun 08, 2021, 9:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

The members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries lost a collective $1 trillion in foregone revenues during the last crisis in 2015 and 2016, the cartel’s secretary-general said at the Fourth International Petroleum Summit in Nigeria. With the Covid-19 crisis hitting the oil industry a lot harder than the 2014-2016 crisis, chances are the losses that OPEC producers suffered last year would be even greater than $1 trillion, but these are still being calculated.

“In OPEC, we were stunned by things happening that we never imagined possible. On April 20, 2020, WTI went negative for the first time in history, with prices plummeting to –$37 per barrel. Sellers were paying buyers to lift their crude,” Mohammed Barkindo said, as quoted by Nigerian Leadership.

“In response to this unprecedented situation, OPEC knew it had to act. Thankfully, we did not need to reinvent the wheel. We turned to the mechanism that had helped us emerge out of the 2015-2016 oil market downturn: the Declaration of Cooperation (DoC). It was an effort to move from crisis to opportunity,” he said.

Related: Who Will Control Canada’s Most Important Pipeline?

OPEC’s historic oil production control deal was indeed one of the factors, coupled with the quick recovery of demand for oil in China, that arrested the freefall of oil prices last year, helped draw down excessive global oil inventories, and now, is leading prices to two-year highs.

OPEC is now easing the cuts it agreed to last year, which will add some 2 million barrels daily to global supply. Traders, however, are not worried: demand is improving faster than most expected. What’s more, despite earlier forecasts, it might never rebound to pre-pandemic levels, the IEA now sees oil demand returning to these levels within a year. 

How much money OPEC lost in foregone revenues from the pandemic crisis is yet to be seen, but the amount will certainly be substantial. 

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Saudi Arabia And Russia Warn Of Major Oil Supply Crunch

Next Post

China’s Oil Imports To Drop After Refinery Margins Near $0
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Buffett And Gates Are Building A Nuclear Plant In Coal Country

Buffett And Gates Are Building A Nuclear Plant In Coal Country
Saudi Arabia Says It is No Longer An Oil Producing Country

Saudi Arabia Says It is No Longer An Oil Producing Country
''We'll See $200 Oil: Russia & OPEC Ministers Blast IEA's Net Zero Plan

''We'll See $200 Oil": Russia & OPEC Ministers Blast IEA's Net Zero Plan
Traders Rush To Ship Masked Venezuelan Crude To China

Traders Rush To Ship Masked Venezuelan Crude To China
Climate Revolt Against Big Oil May Lead To Surge In Crude Prices

Climate Revolt Against Big Oil May Lead To Surge In Crude Prices



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com