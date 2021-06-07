Saudi Arabia And Russia Warn Of Major Oil Supply Crunch

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 68.79 -0.44 -0.64%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 70.99 -0.50 -0.70%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.108 +0.038 +1.24%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 2.102 -0.014 -0.64%
Graph down Gasoline 15 mins 2.180 -0.013 -0.58%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 71.72 +0.71 +1.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 71.72 +0.71 +1.00%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 70.82 -0.17 -0.24%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 70.21 +0.32 +0.46%
Chart Mars US 4 hours 68.93 -0.59 -0.85%
Chart Gasoline 15 mins 2.180 -0.013 -0.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 69.98 -0.09 -0.13%
Graph down Murban 1 day 70.78 -0.14 -0.20%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 66.26 -0.38 -0.57%
Graph down Basra Light 1 day 71.68 -0.16 -0.22%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 69.98 -0.21 -0.30%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 70.82 -0.17 -0.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 70.82 -0.17 -0.24%
Chart Girassol 1 day 71.17 -0.22 -0.31%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 70.21 +0.32 +0.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 54.55 +0.02 +0.04%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 35 mins 55.33 -0.39 -0.70%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 35 mins 68.23 -0.39 -0.57%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 35 mins 69.63 -0.39 -0.56%
Graph down Sweet Crude 35 mins 64.63 -0.39 -0.60%
Graph down Peace Sour 35 mins 62.33 -0.39 -0.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 35 mins 62.33 -0.39 -0.62%
Chart Light Sour Blend 35 mins 64.78 -0.39 -0.60%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 35 mins 67.48 -0.39 -0.57%
Chart Central Alberta 35 mins 62.23 -0.39 -0.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 71.72 +0.71 +1.00%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 65.75 -0.25 -0.38%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 59.50 -0.25 -0.42%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 70.55 +0.92 +1.32%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 63.18 -0.39 -0.61%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 67.13 -0.39 -0.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 67.13 -0.39 -0.58%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 65.75 -0.25 -0.38%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 59.75 +0.75 +1.27%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 75.46 +0.81 +1.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 9 minutes *****5 STAR Article by Irina Slav - "The Ugly Truth About Renewable Power"
  • 25 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days International Energy Agency Promoting Roadmap to Net Zero Emissions

Breaking News:

U.S. Claws Back Millions From Pipeline Ransomware Attackers

A War On Coal Is Playing Out In Central Europe

A War On Coal Is Playing Out In Central Europe

The brusqueness of anti-coal sentiment…

Who Will Control Canada’s Most Important Pipeline?

Who Will Control Canada’s Most Important Pipeline?

A court hearing on the…

Saudi Arabia Hikes Oil Prices For Asia Expecting Strong Demand Rebound

Saudi Arabia Hikes Oil Prices For Asia Expecting Strong Demand Rebound

The world’s top oil exporter,…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Saudi Arabia And Russia Warn Of Major Oil Supply Crunch

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 07, 2021, 6:30 PM CDT
Join Our Community

The debate about emissions reduction and the path forward for oil companies moved to a whole new level since the International Energy Agency (IEA) dropped last month the bombshell report suggesting no new investment in oil and gas would be needed if the world is to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

Environmentalists and activist shareholders intensified pressure on large public oil firms to align their businesses with a net-zero scenario, while some of the international majors acknowledged they have a part to play in the energy transition.  

But the leaders of the OPEC+ group, Saudi Arabia and Russia, will continue to invest in oil and gas because, they say, the world will still need those resources for decades, despite the growing push against fossil fuels and investment in new supply.

Chronic underinvestment in oil and gas supply while operational oilfields mature would lead to a supply crunch and a spike in oil prices down the road, analysts and Big Oil top executives such as TotalEnergies’ Patrick Pouyanné say.

While international oil majors were somewhat more contained in their views on the IEA report—those that commented on it anyway—Saudi Arabia and Russia didn’t beat around the bush and said outright that the suggestion of no new oil and gas investments ever is “unrealistic,” “simplistic,” and taken out of a “La La Land” script.  

BP’s chief executive Bernard Looney wrote that forecasts of much lower investments in oil and gas were “in many ways consistent with our approach - to reduce our oil and gas production by 40% in the next decade.” Eni’s CEO Claudio Descalzi commented on Looney’s post that “We are now at a historic turning point, where each of us needs to play an active role.”

But the Saudi Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, slammed the report in no uncertain terms, saying it was “a sequel of the La La Land movie. Why should I take it seriously?”

In Russia, the chief executive of the largest Russian oil producer, state-controlled Rosneft, warned that underinvestment in oil is setting the stage for a severe deficit in supply.

“[T]he long-term stability of oil supplies is at risk due to underinvestment. This is due to both requirements of various stakeholders to completely cease investments in the petroleum sector and the aspirations of majors to increase shareholder value and shareholder returns through stronger dividend payout and share buyback,” Rosneft’s CEO Igor Sechin said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Saturday.

“The world runs the risk of facing an acute deficit of oil and gas,” Sechin added, noting that “The world consumes oil, but is not ready to invest in it.”

Sechin warned against a rushed transition without considering the economic efficiency of green energy and said that the world should be “avoiding placing focus only on the alternative generation.”

On the sidelines of the same forum, Russia’s top oil policy negotiator, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, told CNBC that the IEA report used a “simplistic approach” and was “unrealistic.” Related: Will Electric Vehicles Really Cut CO2 Emissions?

“There is no doubt we need to move in the green energy and toward the green agenda as there is demand for it in society, but we need to be clear what resources this can be done with, who is going to pay for it, what technologies and opportunities we have available to us, including in order to resolve outstanding problems that still await their solutions,” Novak said.

Russia will continue to invest in oil, gas, and coal, alongside investments in renewables, he noted, adding, “so we see the coming decade as using a mix of renewables and fossil fuels.”

Russia, as well as Saudi Arabia, have indeed very little interest in moving away from investments in fossil fuels as they and their state oil firms could be the big winners of the current climate activism against international oil companies, which face growing activist shareholder revolt about “keeping it in the ground.”

Saudi Arabia is “producing oil and gas at low cost and producing renewables. I urge the world to accept this as a reality: that we’re going to be winners of all of these activities,” Saudi Arabia’s Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said last week.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Could This Household Chemical Become The Superfuel Of The Future?
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Buffett And Gates Are Building A Nuclear Plant In Coal Country

Buffett And Gates Are Building A Nuclear Plant In Coal Country
Saudi Arabia Says It is No Longer An Oil Producing Country

Saudi Arabia Says It is No Longer An Oil Producing Country
''We'll See $200 Oil: Russia & OPEC Ministers Blast IEA's Net Zero Plan

''We'll See $200 Oil": Russia & OPEC Ministers Blast IEA's Net Zero Plan
Why EV Stocks Are Poised To Explode This Summer

Why EV Stocks Are Poised To Explode This Summer
Traders Rush To Ship Masked Venezuelan Crude To China

Traders Rush To Ship Masked Venezuelan Crude To China



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com