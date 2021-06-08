China’s Oil Imports To Drop After Refinery Margins Near $0

Crude oil imports to China could fall by some 3 percent as a result of a government effort to reduce the output of fuels amid excess stocks, Reuters reports. As part of this effort, Beijing has asked PetroChina, the state-owned oil major, to stop trading off crude import quotas with independent refiners.

The push to reduce fuel production comes as refining margins slip closer to zero—not just in China but in the rest of Asia, too. Margins fell from $1.65 per barrel in April to just $0.03 per barrel in the middle of May.

Since then, the report notes, however, margins have begun improving and are expected to continue strengthening, especially in the second half of the year when vaccinations are expected to improve the fuel demand outlook. At the end of May, Singapore complex margins had jumped to $0.60, higher than the trough in mid-may but still far from the April average.

Related: The Age Of Oil Isn’t Over

At the same time, Beijing has tightened control over crude oil import quotas, with last month sending an "urgent notice" to state oil majors, asking Sinopec, China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), Sinochem Group, ChemChina, and China North Industries Group to provide to the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) historical information about how they have been using the crude oil they have been importing, and whether they have resold crude to other companies in the country.

According to the Reuters report, which cited unnamed sources in the know, without the crude teapot refineries buy from state-owned companies, their annual purchases of oil would fall by some 12-16 million tons, which is equal to about 240,000 to 320,000 bpd.

"The government is taking a lot more seriously carbon emissions this year, and sees large crude oil imports and large refined fuel exports as something unsustainable," one of the sources said.



By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com: