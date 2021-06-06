Who Will Control Canada’s Most Important Pipeline?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 69.41 -0.21 -0.30%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 71.65 -0.24 -0.33%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.052 -0.045 -1.45%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 2.120 0.000 -0.02%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.203 -0.008 -0.38%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 71.01 +0.07 +0.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 71.01 +0.07 +0.10%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 70.99 +0.97 +1.39%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 69.89 +0.88 +1.28%
Chart Mars US 14 hours 69.52 +0.81 +1.18%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.203 -0.008 -0.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 70.07 +0.13 +0.19%
Graph up Murban 3 days 70.92 +0.21 +0.30%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 66.64 +0.69 +1.05%
Graph up Basra Light 3 days 71.84 +0.66 +0.93%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 70.19 +0.66 +0.95%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 70.99 +0.97 +1.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 70.99 +0.97 +1.39%
Chart Girassol 3 days 71.39 +0.92 +1.31%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 69.89 +0.88 +1.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 54.53 +1.06 +1.98%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 55.37 +0.81 +1.48%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 68.62 +0.81 +1.19%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 70.02 +0.81 +1.17%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 64.87 +0.81 +1.26%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 62.47 +0.81 +1.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 62.47 +0.81 +1.31%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 65.02 +0.81 +1.26%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 67.82 +0.81 +1.21%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 62.87 +0.81 +1.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 71.01 +0.07 +0.10%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 66.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 59.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 70.55 +0.92 +1.32%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 63.57 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 67.52 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 67.52 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 66.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 59.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 74.65 -0.27 -0.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 9 minutes *****5 STAR Article by Irina Slav - "The Ugly Truth About Renewable Power"
  • 14 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 days International Energy Agency Promoting Roadmap to Net Zero Emissions
  • 4 days .

Breaking News:

Renewables Was Sole U.S. Energy Source With Rising Consumption In 2020

Japan Looks To Become Leader In Wind Energy

Japan Looks To Become Leader In Wind Energy

Japan has a relatively small…

A War On Coal Is Playing Out In Central Europe

A War On Coal Is Playing Out In Central Europe

The brusqueness of anti-coal sentiment…

Tesla Is Facing Strong Competition With Ford And GM Ramping Up EV Sales

Tesla Is Facing Strong Competition With Ford And GM Ramping Up EV Sales

Domestic U.S. automakers Ford and…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Who Will Control Canada’s Most Important Pipeline?

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 06, 2021, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

An under-the-radar hearing on the way shippers will contract volumes on Canada's key crude oil export pipeline began last month in what could turn out to be the most important battle for control of Canadian oil resources. 

The more than a month-long hearing at the Canada Energy Regulator (CER)—planned to end on June 25—is expected to end up with the regulator determining how Canadian oil firms and U.S. refiners will pay to ship crude on Enbridge's Mainline system over the next decade. Mainline, with the capacity to ship nearly 3 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil, is Canada's biggest transporter of oil, carrying crude from oil-rich Alberta to markets in eastern Canada and the U.S. Midwest.  

The current pipeline contracting system expires on June 30, 2021. Mainline's operator Enbridge has been operating the pipeline for decades under the so-called "common carrier" system, in which all of the huge capacity has been available for short-term shipments of volumes that shippers can change every month. This has given Canadian oil producers the flexibility to contract short-term volumes without having to commit to long-term obligations to ship crude on the pipeline. 

Mainline Operator Enbridge Looks To Secure Long-Term Shipments

Now Enbridge wants to change that. Mainline's operator seeks to convert the contracting terms to ones where 90 percent of the available capacity would be reserved for long-term access to its network. Canada Energy Regulator's Commission is set to decide, after the hearing ends at end-June, whether the proposal is fair for all parties. 

Enbridge's rationale for the new tolling framework is to ensure certainty for shippers in the long term, it says. But it also has a purely business reason to seek long-term firm contracts for Mainline—to reduce its long-term volume risk, because competing pipelines already offer shippers the ability to contract for firm service on a long-term basis. The new proposed system will "provide Enbridge with the tools to compete on a level playing field," the company said in its proposal. 

For example, the Trans Mountain expansion project already has contracts in place that commit the majority of its capacity to firm service on a long-term basis. In this case, if Enbridge continues as a "common carrier", it could lose much more than the firm long-term contract pipelines where shippers pay for volumes anyway, regardless of how much they would actually ship one month or next.  

While Enbridge's application to convert Mainline to firm long-term contracting may be just protecting its business in the long term, it could mean that Canada may give control to its most important pipeline to U.S. refiners, which favor the proposed new contracting system, Samir Kayande, an independent energy business strategy consultant, writes in Financial Post

CER Hearing "is about who effectively controls Canadian resources" 

Since refiners typically want low crude oil prices, if they are given their way in the new contracting system, their bargaining power would grow, at the expense of Canada's exploration and production companies which usually would like to see higher oil prices, Kayande argues.  

"The toll hearing at the CER is about who effectively controls Canadian resources," Kayande notes. 

According to Enbridge's evidence, companies that ship over 75 percent of the volumes on the Mainline have said the proposed terms and tolls are "fair, balanced, and productive."  

"Producers have generally not shipped on the Mainline, with the exception of those that hold capacity on connecting downstream pipelines. It could well be that, if Mainline Contracting is approved, it is primarily parties with refining interests and parties (including producers) that have downstream pipeline capacity that will contract for service on the Mainline," Enbridge argues. 

"But this would not be a "redistribution of the pie". This would be entirely consistent with the current and past usage of the Mainline under the 100% uncommitted service structure," the pipeline operator says.  

Canadian Oil Producers Vs U.S. Refiners

However, most Canadian oil producers, especially those without downstream capacity in Canada and the United States, beg to differ. 

The Explorers and Producers Association of Canada (EPAC), which includes 170 producers, said, "Ensuring that the crude oil and liquids produced and exported from Western Canada realize the highest possible market value is of critical importance to the citizens of the provinces that own the resource, to the oil producers of the WCSB and their investors, to the communities who depend on that investment and to the municipal, provincial and federal governments who rely on the taxes and royalties paid by the upstream oil and gas industry." 

"These public interests also far outweigh the objectives of the small group of mostly US based refining and allied interests that support the Application, that seek to acquire control for the next two decades over 90% of the transportation capacity on the Mainline thus giving them ability to lower the price that WCSB producers receive for their crude oil," EPAC noted.

The association also slammed Enbridge's "fear of competing pipelines" as "self-serving and opportunistic."  

The Canadian Shippers Group, consisting of Canadian Natural Resources, MEG Energy Corp, Shell Canada, and Total E&P Canada, said that "The Application is the result of an egregious attempt by Enbridge to exert its market power to its own advantage, which would come to the detriment of Canadian based producers, aggregators and refiners."  

Roland Priddle, the former chair and board member of the National Energy Board between 1986 and 1997, also slammed Enbridge's proposal in his evidence on behalf of the Canadian Shippers Group. 

"The support that Enbridge has marshalled for the Application does not represent the Canadian public interest: it is biased in favour of U.S. refiners and against Canadian crude oil producing interests, which had previously been the only or the dominant counterparty in settlement negotiations," Priddle said. 

The ongoing hearing about the changes to Mainline's operation has turned into a battle about who will control the future of Canadian oil and its prices. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Could Gamma-Ray Bursts Give Us Unlimited Energy?

Next Post

Saudi Arabia Says It is No Longer An Oil Producing Country
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Boasts Successful Nuclear Fusion

China Boasts Successful Nuclear Fusion
New Iran Nuclear Deal May Completely Derail Oil Price Rally

New Iran Nuclear Deal May Completely Derail Oil Price Rally
Buffett And Gates Are Building A Nuclear Plant In Coal Country

Buffett And Gates Are Building A Nuclear Plant In Coal Country
''We'll See $200 Oil: Russia & OPEC Ministers Blast IEA's Net Zero Plan

''We'll See $200 Oil": Russia & OPEC Ministers Blast IEA's Net Zero Plan
Why EV Stocks Are Poised To Explode This Summer

Why EV Stocks Are Poised To Explode This Summer



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com