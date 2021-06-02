Hedge Funds Grow More Bullish On U.S. Crude Oil

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 69.15 +0.32 +0.46%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 71.68 +0.33 +0.46%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.078 +0.003 +0.10%
Graph up Heating Oil 11 mins SellBuy 2.118 +0.011 +0.54%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 2.208 +0.014 +0.63%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 69.95 +0.93 +1.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 69.95 +0.93 +1.35%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 70.15 +0.78 +1.12%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 69.01 +0.48 +0.70%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 68.73 +1.11 +1.64%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.208 +0.014 +0.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 21 hours 69.21 +0.08 +0.12%
Graph up Murban 21 hours 70.00 +0.33 +0.47%
Graph up Iran Heavy 21 hours 66.11 +0.67 +1.02%
Graph up Basra Light 21 hours 71.17 +0.99 +1.41%
Graph up Saharan Blend 21 hours 69.71 +0.90 +1.31%
Graph up Bonny Light 21 hours 70.15 +0.78 +1.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 70.15 +0.78 +1.12%
Chart Girassol 21 hours 70.74 +0.67 +0.96%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 69.01 +0.48 +0.70%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 21 hours 54.01 +1.28 +2.43%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 53.12 +1.20 +2.31%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 20 hours 66.72 +1.40 +2.14%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 20 hours 68.12 +1.40 +2.10%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 62.87 +0.95 +1.53%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 60.52 +1.35 +2.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 60.52 +1.35 +2.28%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 62.82 +1.10 +1.78%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 66.22 +1.10 +1.69%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 61.22 +1.65 +2.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 69.95 +0.93 +1.35%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 65.25 +1.00 +1.56%
Graph up Giddings 21 hours 59.00 +1.00 +1.72%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 68.05 -0.69 -1.00%
Graph up West Texas Sour 21 hours 62.78 +1.11 +1.80%
Graph up Eagle Ford 21 hours 66.73 +1.11 +1.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 21 hours 66.73 +1.11 +1.69%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 65.25 +1.00 +1.56%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 58.00 +1.50 +2.65%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 73.81 +1.40 +1.93%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 9 minutes *****5 STAR Article by Irina Slav - "The Ugly Truth About Renewable Power"
  • 9 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days And now, hybrid electric locomotives...
  • 2 days .
  • 15 hours Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 2 days Battery storage 30% cheaper than new gas peaker plants, Australian study finds

Breaking News:

Larger Than Expected Crude Draw Fuels Oil Price Rally

Japan Looks To Become Leader In Wind Energy

Japan Looks To Become Leader In Wind Energy

Japan has a relatively small…

India’s Oil Demand Outlook Remains A Mystery

India’s Oil Demand Outlook Remains A Mystery

India’s oil demand recovery has…

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Exports Soar Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Exports Soar Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting

Saudi Arabia’s oil exports were…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Hedge Funds Grow More Bullish On U.S. Crude Oil

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 02, 2021, 6:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Money managers reduced their bullish bets on the six most important petroleum contracts, but they bought more WTI Crude futures in the week to May 25 amid strong fundamentals for the U.S. benchmark, according to exchange data compiled by Reuters market analyst John Kemp.

In the latest reporting week, hedge funds and other portfolio managers sold the equivalent of 8 million barrels in the six most important petroleum contracts, marking the third week of an overall reduction in the net long position—the difference between bullish and bearish bets. The pace of the reduction in the longs, however, was much slower in the latest week than in the prior weeks, and the WTI Crude contract actually attracted more bullish bets.  

Hedge funds bought the equivalent of 10 million barrels in WTI, while they sold the equivalent of 12 million barrels in Brent Crude futures and options, according to the data compiled by Kemp.

Despite the recent reduction in the net long, the market continues to be bullish overall on oil prices as longs outnumber shorts by a ratio of 4.86 to 1, Kemp’s estimates show.

In the week to May 25, money managers boosted their long positions on WTI Crude buying 18,000 lots and sold Brent, thus cutting the combined net long position on crude oil futures to 624,000 lots—the lowest net long since January, Ole Hansen, Head of Commodity Strategy at Saxo Bank, said on Monday, commenting on the Commitment of Traders reports.

“WTI bets rose in response to rising US fuel demand, low gasoline and Cushing oil stocks while Brent, the global benchmark, saw net selling due to the risk of rising Iranian production together with virus outbreaks in Asia curbing demand,” Hansen noted.

Early on Tuesday, oil prices were rallying as the OPEC+ group was meeting and widely expected to confirm the plan to raise collective production by 840,000 barrels per day (bpd) in July. WTI Crude was surging by 3.5 percent at $68.65 at 10:29 a.m. EDT, and Brent Crude was up 2.55 percent to $71.01.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Russia’s LNG Boom Hinges On Foreign Tech
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Boasts Successful Nuclear Fusion

China Boasts Successful Nuclear Fusion
New Iran Nuclear Deal May Completely Derail Oil Price Rally

New Iran Nuclear Deal May Completely Derail Oil Price Rally
Oil Rises After ‘Cataclysmic’ Boardroom Showdown

Oil Rises After ‘Cataclysmic’ Boardroom Showdown
Is There A Huge Undisclosed Short In Oil Explorer Reconnaissance Energy Africa?

Is There A Huge Undisclosed Short In Oil Explorer Reconnaissance Energy Africa?
The Two Major Obstacles To A Hydrogen Revolution

The Two Major Obstacles To A Hydrogen Revolution



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com