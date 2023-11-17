Libya Turns Away Oil Tanker in Protest of Israeli Aggression in Gaza

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 75.57 +2.67 +3.66%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 80.44 +3.02 +3.90%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 81.38 +2.64 +3.35%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.925 -0.137 -4.47%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.176 +0.075 +3.57%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 76.10 -3.80 -4.76%
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 76.10 -3.80 -4.76%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 77.84 -3.80 -4.65%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 82.22 -2.64 -3.11%
Chart Mars US 14 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.176 +0.075 +3.57%

Graph down Marine 1 day 81.22 -1.66 -2.00%
Graph down Murban 1 day 81.87 -1.59 -1.91%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 79.44 -3.42 -4.13%
Graph down Basra Light 717 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 78.67 -4.12 -4.98%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 77.84 -3.80 -4.65%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 77.84 -3.80 -4.65%
Chart Girassol 1 day 78.77 -3.53 -4.29%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 82.22 -2.64 -3.11%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 171 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 47.49 -3.70 -7.23%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 75.24 -3.70 -4.69%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 73.49 -3.70 -4.79%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 64.04 -3.70 -5.46%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 56.34 -3.70 -6.16%
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 56.34 -3.70 -6.16%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 60.74 -3.70 -5.74%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 66.29 -3.70 -5.29%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 57.59 -3.70 -6.04%

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 76.10 -3.80 -4.76%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 69.38 -3.76 -5.14%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 63.13 -3.76 -5.62%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 83.65 -1.40 -1.65%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 68.43 -3.76 -5.21%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 69.38 -3.76 -5.14%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 69.38 -3.76 -5.14%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 74.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 67.00 -1.50 -2.19%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 83.71 +0.00 +0.00%

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 days Ocean Heat Could Supply Endless Clean Energy
  • 6 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 7 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

BP Weighs Team-Ups, Anchor Investments To Cut Renewables Costs

Oil Prices Recover Slightly But Remain Under Pressure

Oil Prices Recover Slightly But Remain Under Pressure

After falling to their lowest…

The West Mulls Stricter Sanctions As Russia Circumvents The Oil Price Cap

The West Mulls Stricter Sanctions As Russia Circumvents The Oil Price Cap

Nearly none of Russia’s oil…

From an 800-Year Low to a 16-Year High: Why Interest Rates Matter for Energy

From an 800-Year Low to a 16-Year High: Why Interest Rates Matter for Energy

Interest rates went from an…

Libya Turns Away Oil Tanker in Protest of Israeli Aggression in Gaza

By Editorial Dept - Nov 17, 2023, 7:00 AM CST
oil tanker

Politics, Geopolitics & Conflict

An oil tanker set to load crude from a Libyan port was turned away this week because it had made a run to Israel prior to attempting to load in Libya. Libya’s eastern government (the rival to the Tripoli-based GNA) had previously called for an oil embargo on Israel. Head of the GNA and interim president Dbeibah is under immense pressure right now to make a show of protesting Israel’s aggression in Gaza after secret meetings he orchestrated towards normalization with Israel just prior to the Gaza conflict were exposed.

With Russian presidential elections looming in March 2024, Putin is pulling out all the stops. This week Moscow jailed three lawyers representing incarcerated opposition leader Alexei Navalny, labeling them as “extremists” and “terrorists”. Putin is fully committed to winning the elections, much more than he is actually committed to the war in Ukraine, which is trudging along. Instead, Putin is saber-rattling for Western eyes, this week loading an Avangard nuclear-capable glide vehicle on an intercontinental ballistic missile into a launch silo. The move was said to be capable of penetrating a new generation of U.S. missile defense.

Chevron has restarted the Israeli Tamar gas field after it was ordered shut for security reasons in early October in the immediate aftermath of the Hamas attack on Israel. Israeli natural gas flows to Egypt are now recovering, up at least 60%…

