Washington Prepares to Tighten Sanctions on Iran

Washington is gearing up to tighten sanctions on Iran, again, at the same time as new revelations emerge indicating that Iran was caught unaware when Hamas attacked Israel on October 7.

Iran has sent a message through Western media via anonymous sources speaking to Reuters. Iranian and Hamas sources said that Iran’s supreme leader chastised Hamas in early November for failing to warn Tehran of the pending attack, and told Hamas that Iran would not be stepping in on Hamas’ behalf, with anything other than political and moral support.

Even that was with conditions, with the same sources telling Reuters that the Supreme Leader advised the Hamas leader to “silence” those calling for Iran and Hezbollah to jump into a full-blown war with Israel.

Tehran’s goal here is to obfuscate. It sends anonymous sources to the Western media to spread one message, and then officially refutes it to appease its allies and to create further polarization in the U.S.

On the Gaza battlefield, Hamas is pursuing a strategy of delaying tactics rather than defense, designed to buy time by giving up some space, and then ultimately the goal would be to regroup during that time to launch another urban guerilla warfare offensive (ISW).

In terms of Iran and the U.S., the proxy war is very obviously taking place in Syria, where the U.S. last weekend targeted Iran-affiliated facilities in response to what the U.S. says have been…