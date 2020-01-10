Is The U.S. Really Insulated From A Middle East Oil Outage?

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 3 hours 59.04 -0.52 -0.87%
Brent Crude 2 hours 64.98 -0.39 -0.60%
Natural Gas 3 hours 2.202 +0.036 +1.66%
Mars US 2 hours 59.99 -0.97 -1.59%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.26 -2.34 -3.36%
Urals 19 hours 60.65 -1.10 -1.78%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.31 -0.09 -0.14%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.31 -0.09 -0.14%
Bonny Light 19 hours 66.34 +0.13 +0.20%
Mexican Basket 2 days 55.70 -0.42 -0.75%
Natural Gas 3 hours 2.202 +0.036 +1.66%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 19 hours 66.32 -0.29 -0.44%
Murban 19 hours 67.89 -0.44 -0.64%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 57.44 -0.02 -0.03%
Basra Light 19 hours 71.63 -0.25 -0.35%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 66.60 -0.02 -0.03%
Bonny Light 19 hours 66.34 +0.13 +0.20%
Bonny Light 19 hours 66.34 +0.13 +0.20%
Girassol 19 hours 67.13 +0.07 +0.10%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.26 -2.34 -3.36%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 19 mins 36.03 -1.00 -2.70%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 36.66 -0.05 -0.14%
Canadian Condensate 143 days 53.56 -0.05 -0.09%
Premium Synthetic 133 days 59.96 -0.05 -0.08%
Sweet Crude 2 days 50.81 -0.05 -0.10%
Peace Sour 2 days 46.96 -0.05 -0.11%
Peace Sour 2 days 46.96 -0.05 -0.11%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 51.31 -0.05 -0.10%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 56.81 -0.05 -0.09%
Central Alberta 2 days 46.81 -0.05 -0.11%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 63.31 -0.09 -0.14%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 55.50 -0.50 -0.89%
Giddings 19 hours 49.25 -0.50 -1.01%
ANS West Coast 2 days 67.42 -3.31 -4.68%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 52.99 -0.52 -0.97%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 56.94 -0.52 -0.90%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 56.94 -0.52 -0.90%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 55.50 -0.50 -0.89%
Kansas Common 2 days 49.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 68.79 -0.05 -0.07%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes IRAN / USA
  • 8 minutes Current strategy of Chinese military in hegemony conflict with United States. What is the end game here ?
  • 11 minutes Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 55 mins Denmark gets 47% of its electricity from wind in 2019
  • 1 hour 10 Rockets hit US Air Base in Iraq
  • 44 mins IRAQ / USA
  • 9 hours Canada / Iran
  • 2 hours Prototype Haliade X 12MW turbine starts operating in Rotterdam
  • 20 hours O&G in CO Suffering : New Colorado Oil & Gas Law Already Impacting Industry
  • 1 day Iran Is Weak and Soleimani Is Still Dead
  • 1 day US Shale: Technology
  • 6 hours Remember: Only the Poor Can Reach the Kingdom of God
  • 21 hours What’s the history between US and Iran that has led to the escalated US- Iran conflict and allegations of economic terrorism?

Breaking News:

Cyber Threats To North American Power Grid Are Growing

Alt Text

The U.S. Aims For Energy Storage Dominance

The U.S. Department of Energy…

Alt Text

How To Short The World’s Largest Oil Company

The Saudi state’s flagship oil…

Alt Text

Billions In Worthless Assets Plague The Oil & Gas Industry

Investors, pension funds and companies…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Is The U.S. Really Insulated From A Middle East Oil Outage?

By Editorial Dept - Jan 10, 2020, 1:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Outage

Friday, January 10, 2020

1. Oil and gold fall on Iran de-escalation

- Both crude oil and gold fell sharply after the U.S. and Iran seemed to back away from the brink of war.

- Gold fell by $70/troy ounce on Wednesday. The de-escalation “led to higher risk appetite among market participants and sparked profit-taking in gold,” Commerzbank said in a note. “This is evident for example in an ETF outflow of eight tons.”

- Brent fell 4 percent on Wednesday, and actually declined by $9 per barrel between the intraday high and the close.

- “This is understandable from a purely fundamental perspective: if there are no supply outages, the oil market will be amply supplied,” Commerzbank said.

2. Brazil ramps up oil production

- The U.S. is no longer the only non-OPEC oil producer adding lots of new supply. Brazil’s pre-salt oil fields are years in the making, but are finally beginning to pay off.

- “The offshore bonanza [in Brazil] continued with another 125,000 b/d m-o-m jump, bringing y-o-y growth to more than 500,000 b/d and total crude supply past 3 million b/d for the first time,” JBC Energy said in a report. “This strong trajectory is something we expect to be maintained for some time yet.”

- The oil is mostly medium-sweet, which will come in handy in a tight medium and heavy oil market.

- Brazil joins the U.S., Guyana, Canada and Norway as…

To access this exclusive content...

Select your membership level below

COMMUNITY MEMBERSHIP

(FREE)

  • Full access to the largest energy community on the web
  • A customizable oil price watch list
  • Three free premium articles per month
  • Weekly market updates delivered to your inbox
  • Exclusive offers and opportunities
Join the Community for FREE

GLOBAL ENERGY ALERT

($497 $99 PER YEAR)

  • Breaking energy stories before they hit the mainstream media
  • Top quality analysis from industry veterans
  • Exclusive investment opportunities
  • Digestible data breakdowns
  • Geopolitical insights from our network of over 600 operatives
  • Risk-free 30-day money back guarantee
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership
Join the Community for FREE
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership

Join today and receive...

  • Access to members-only content
  • Exclusive research reports
  • Our acclaimed 3-Part Investor Series

Learn more about our products




Previous Post

Rig Count Slides At The Start Of The Year

Next Post

Fear Alone Cannot Sustain An Oil Price Rally
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Giant Sees Stock Soar 20% On Unexpected Oil Find

Oil Giant Sees Stock Soar 20% On Unexpected Oil Find
2020 Will Be A Crucial Year For Oil

2020 Will Be A Crucial Year For Oil

 The Real Reason The U.S. Is Interested In Iran

The Real Reason The U.S. Is Interested In Iran

 Billions In Worthless Assets Plague The Oil & Gas Industry

Billions In Worthless Assets Plague The Oil & Gas Industry

 U.S. Shale Struggles To Ride Out The Storm

U.S. Shale Struggles To Ride Out The Storm

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com