Rig Count Slides At The Start Of The Year

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 59.32 -0.24 -0.40%
Brent Crude 10 mins 65.32 -0.05 -0.08%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.224 +0.058 +2.68%
Mars US 18 hours 60.96 +0.10 +0.16%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.26 -2.34 -3.36%
Urals 2 days 61.75 +2.00 +3.35%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.31 -0.09 -0.14%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.31 -0.09 -0.14%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.21 -1.37 -2.03%
Mexican Basket 2 days 55.70 -0.42 -0.75%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.224 +0.058 +2.68%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 66.61 -3.05 -4.38%
Murban 2 days 68.33 -3.14 -4.39%
Iran Heavy 2 days 57.46 -1.21 -2.06%
Basra Light 2 days 71.88 +0.16 +0.22%
Saharan Blend 2 days 66.62 -1.06 -1.57%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.21 -1.37 -2.03%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.21 -1.37 -2.03%
Girassol 2 days 67.06 -1.21 -1.77%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.26 -2.34 -3.36%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 37.26 -1.02 -2.66%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 36.66 -0.05 -0.14%
Canadian Condensate 143 days 53.56 -0.05 -0.09%
Premium Synthetic 133 days 59.96 -0.05 -0.08%
Sweet Crude 2 days 50.81 -0.05 -0.10%
Peace Sour 2 days 46.96 -0.05 -0.11%
Peace Sour 2 days 46.96 -0.05 -0.11%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 51.31 -0.05 -0.10%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 56.81 -0.05 -0.09%
Central Alberta 2 days 46.81 -0.05 -0.11%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 63.31 -0.09 -0.14%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 56.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 2 days 49.75 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 2 days 67.42 -3.31 -4.68%
West Texas Sour 2 days 53.51 -0.05 -0.09%
Eagle Ford 2 days 57.46 -0.05 -0.09%
Eagle Ford 2 days 57.46 -0.05 -0.09%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 56.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 2 days 49.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 68.79 -0.05 -0.07%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes IRAN / USA
  • 8 minutes Current strategy of Chinese military in hegemony conflict with United States. What is the end game here ?
  • 11 minutes Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 1 hour 10 Rockets hit US Air Base in Iraq
  • 2 hours Denmark gets 47% of its electricity from wind in 2019
  • 13 hours IRAQ / USA
  • 3 hours Canada / Iran
  • 10 hours Prototype Haliade X 12MW turbine starts operating in Rotterdam
  • 14 hours O&G in CO Suffering : New Colorado Oil & Gas Law Already Impacting Industry
  • 18 hours Iran Is Weak and Soleimani Is Still Dead
  • 20 hours US Shale: Technology
  • 30 mins Remember: Only the Poor Can Reach the Kingdom of God
  • 15 hours What’s the history between US and Iran that has led to the escalated US- Iran conflict and allegations of economic terrorism?

Breaking News:

Congo Looks To Seize Oil Licenses From Corrupt Israeli Billionaire

Alt Text

How To Short The World’s Largest Oil Company

The Saudi state’s flagship oil…

Alt Text

Iran Considers 13 Scenarios To Inflict ‘’Historic Nightmare’’ On The U.S.

Iran is said to asses…

Alt Text

The Middle East Oil Conflict That Could Be Bigger Than The Iran Crisis

While oil markets are distracted…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Rig Count Slides At The Start Of The Year

By Julianne Geiger - Jan 10, 2020, 12:21 PM CST
Join Our Community
Canadian rigs

2020 is starting off with two weeks of rig losses, according to Baker Hughes, with the US oil and gas rig count falling by 15 rigs for the week. The total oil and gas rig count is now 294 down from this time last year at a total of 781 rigs.

For oil rigs, this week saw a decrease of 11 rigs, according to Baker Hughes data. The total number of active gas rigs in the United States fell by 4 according to the report, to 119. This compares to 202 a year ago. 

The US shed a total of 207 oil rigs throughout 2019, and continued the downward trend for the first two weeks of the year, while production grew from 11.7 million bpd at the beginning of 2019 to the all-time high of 12.9 million bpd­ for first week of 2020, the last week for which there is data.

The WTI benchmark at 11:08am was $58.94 per barrel—down a staggering $4.40 per barrel from this time last week, and down $0.62 (-1.04%) on the day.  The Brent benchmark was trading at $64.95 per barrel, down at $68.66, down $3.71 on the week and down $0.42 (-0.64%) on the day.  

Oil prices spiked earlier in the week following the US killing of Iranian military general Qassem Soleimani and the retaliation by Iran that saw rocket fire on US military bases in Iraq. But as tensions de-escalated, prices began to fall, and sharply.

Canada’s overall rig count increased this week, with oil and gas rigs increasing by 118. Oil and gas rigs in Canada now stand at 203, up 19 year on year. 

At 12 minutes past the hour, WTI was trading at $59.19 and Brent was trading at $65.22.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

Iranian Cyberattack Hits Bahrain Oil Company
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Giant Sees Stock Soar 20% On Unexpected Oil Find

Oil Giant Sees Stock Soar 20% On Unexpected Oil Find
2020 Will Be A Crucial Year For Oil

2020 Will Be A Crucial Year For Oil

 The Real Reason The U.S. Is Interested In Iran

The Real Reason The U.S. Is Interested In Iran

 Exxon Discovers Even More Oil In Guyana

Exxon Discovers Even More Oil In Guyana

 Billions In Worthless Assets Plague The Oil & Gas Industry

Billions In Worthless Assets Plague The Oil & Gas Industry

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com