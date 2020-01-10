OilPrice GEA
Marine 19 hours 66.32 -0.29 -0.44%
Murban 19 hours 67.89 -0.44 -0.64%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 57.44 -0.02 -0.03%
Basra Light 19 hours 71.63 -0.25 -0.35%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 66.60 -0.02 -0.03%
Bonny Light 19 hours 66.34 +0.13 +0.20%
Girassol 19 hours 67.13 +0.07 +0.10%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.26 -2.34 -3.36%
Canadian Crude Index 19 mins 36.03 -1.00 -2.70%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 36.66 -0.05 -0.14%
Canadian Condensate 143 days 53.56 -0.05 -0.09%
Premium Synthetic 133 days 59.96 -0.05 -0.08%
Sweet Crude 2 days 50.81 -0.05 -0.10%
Peace Sour 2 days 46.96 -0.05 -0.11%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 51.31 -0.05 -0.10%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 56.81 -0.05 -0.09%
Central Alberta 2 days 46.81 -0.05 -0.11%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.31 -0.09 -0.14%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 55.50 -0.50 -0.89%
Giddings 19 hours 49.25 -0.50 -1.01%
ANS West Coast 2 days 67.42 -3.31 -4.68%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 52.99 -0.52 -0.97%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 56.94 -0.52 -0.90%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 55.50 -0.50 -0.89%
Kansas Common 2 days 49.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 68.79 -0.05 -0.07%
Fear Alone Cannot Sustain An Oil Price Rally

By Editorial Dept - Jan 10, 2020, 1:00 PM CST
Fear

Oil prices can’t catch a break for more than a day - not even with a high-profile assassination or attacks on Saudi Aramco. The only thing that will override the fundamentals for oil would be a longer-term sustainable hit to supply, and nothing on the geopolitical scene is pointing to that. 

The US-Iran De-Escalation Trick

The markets have decided that de-escalation is now the name of the game for the US-Iran conflict. While oil prices initially responded with a nice boost and equities took a dive, the sentiment was short-lived, particularly because Iran’s reprisal attack on Iraqi military bases housing US forces was far less spectacular than the assassination of Soleimani. 

Earlier this week, Oilprice.com predicted that the U.S. would further retaliate with airstrikes on Hezbollah-linked targets in Iraq and Syria. On Friday morning, an airstrike was launched in eastern Syria against the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Force, an Iran-backed militia. Reports indicate that there were around eight casualties, with accusations that the strike was actually led by the Israelis, and no confirmation from Washington.

At this point, however, it would be dangerous to assume this is the end, even if WWIII - or anything resembling conventional warfare - is not imminent. 

What Hezbollah wants is to get the U.S. out of the region, which includes south Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen. Of those, Iraq is the key, and the war over influence…

