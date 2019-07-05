Is Oil Poised For A Bullish Breakout?

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 15 mins 57.51 +0.17 +0.30%
Brent Crude 14 mins 64.34 +1.04 +1.64%
Natural Gas 15 mins 2.398 +0.108 +4.72%
Mars US 2 days 59.49 +1.19 +2.04%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.43 +0.74 +1.18%
Urals 16 hours 59.95 +0.55 +0.93%
Louisiana Light 4 days 60.35 -3.03 -4.78%
Louisiana Light 4 days 60.35 -3.03 -4.78%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.53 +0.34 +0.53%
Mexican Basket 3 days 59.33 +0.64 +1.09%
Natural Gas 15 mins 2.398 +0.108 +4.72%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 61.76 +1.00 +1.65%
Murban 2 days 63.33 +1.01 +1.62%
Iran Heavy 2 days 56.95 +0.07 +0.12%
Basra Light 3 days 64.42 +1.09 +1.72%
Saharan Blend 2 days 62.65 +0.26 +0.42%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.53 +0.34 +0.53%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.53 +0.34 +0.53%
Girassol 2 days 64.48 +0.70 +1.10%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.43 +0.74 +1.18%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 40.39 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 44.39 +1.54 +3.59%
Canadian Condensate 18 days 52.99 +1.09 +2.10%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 57.84 +1.09 +1.92%
Sweet Crude 2 days 52.64 +1.54 +3.01%
Peace Sour 2 days 50.34 +1.09 +2.21%
Peace Sour 2 days 50.34 +1.09 +2.21%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 53.44 +1.44 +2.77%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 57.59 +1.14 +2.02%
Central Alberta 2 days 52.44 +1.69 +3.33%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 60.35 -3.03 -4.78%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 54.00 +0.25 +0.47%
Giddings 16 hours 47.75 +0.25 +0.53%
ANS West Coast 5 days 68.07 -0.37 -0.54%
West Texas Sour 16 hours 51.46 +0.17 +0.33%
Eagle Ford 16 hours 55.41 +0.17 +0.31%
Eagle Ford 16 hours 55.41 +0.17 +0.31%
Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 54.00 +0.25 +0.47%
Kansas Common 4 days 46.50 -2.75 -5.58%
Buena Vista 3 days 68.22 +1.09 +1.62%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Oil Price Could Fall To $30 If Global Deal Not Extended
  • 8 minutes Iran downs US drone. No military response . . Just Destroy their economy. Can Senator Kerry be tried for aiding enemy ?
  • 13 minutes US Trade Deficit Rises To 5-Month High of $55.5B in May
  • 2 hours Trump should move quickly!
  • 5 hours A Silence is heard
  • 3 hours A Novel Way to Save the Planet
  • 22 hours US, Taliban Scramble To Rewrite Draft On Troop Withdrawal
  • 4 hours Is This The End of BBQ?
  • 6 hours US Adds Robust 224,000 Jobs In June
  • 1 day Oil Prices Fall On Signs Of Slowing U.S. Demand
  • 6 hours GM, Ford Quarterly China Sales Slide Again Amid Economy Woes
  • 18 hours Here We Go: New York Lawmakers Pass Aggressive Law To Fight Climate Change
  • 2 days U.S. Economic Expansion: Rich Get Richer
  • 2 days Magic of Shale: EXPORTS!! Crude Exporters Navigate Gulf Coast Terminal Constraints
  • 2 days Wonders of Shale - Gas, bringing investments and jobs to the US
  • 2 days The EU Sets New Leaders:Italian Socialist Sassoli Elected EU Parliament Speaker

Breaking News:

Brazil’s Petrobras Puts Offshore E&P Oil, Gas Assets For Sale

Alt Text

OPEC And Partners Officially Ratify New Deal

Russia and the other non-OPEC…

Alt Text

Pemex’s Corruption Crackdown Has Investors Scrambling To Get Out

Mexico has set its sights…

Alt Text

''Maximum Pressure'' Campaign Fails To Kill Off Iran's Oil Exports

Despite the mounting tensions and…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Is Oil Poised For A Bullish Breakout?

By Editorial Dept - Jul 05, 2019, 2:30 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Refinery

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures are showing signs of a successful support base on the daily chart, but are still in a position to close lower for the week. Nonetheless, the rally on Friday after a steep sell-off on Wednesday suggests the worst of the recent selling may be over at least in the short-run.

The market had been pressured throughout the week amid concerns that global economic weakness will lead to lower demand. However, losses are likely being limited by worries that an escalation of tensions between the U.S. and Iran will lead to a supply disruption.

It seems this week that each piece of potentially bullish news was outweighed by a developing concern.

Earlier in the week, OPEC and its allies agreed to extend their plan to trim production, reduce inventory and stabilize prices for nine-months, or until March 2020. On paper, this is potentially bullish. After all, virtually the same strategy has been holding up prices since January 1. However, some traders wanted to see bigger cuts to offset increasing U.S. shale production.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported a weekly decline of only 1.1 million barrels in crude stocks. This was lower than the forecast and much smaller than the 5 million barrel draw reported late Tuesday by the American Petroleum Institute (API). The discrepancy suggests that oil demand could be slowing amid signs of a weakening U.S. economy.

With data from the EIA and API seemingly offsetting the OPEC-led attempt to stabilize inventory and prices, the wild card remains the relationship between the United States and Iran.

According to the timeline, concern about the possibility of US military action against Iran has grown since the administration cited new intelligence that Iran or its proxies were planning to attack U.S. troops or American tourists in the Middle East.

Furthermore, the United States blamed Iran for attacks on oil takers near the Strait of Hormuz, and most recently, Iran shot down a U.S. drone.

Earlier this week, President Hassan Rouhani’s said that Iran could enrich to “any amount we want” in the absence of a nuclear deal. This prompted President Trump to warn him to “be careful with the threats… they can come back to bite you like nobody has been bitten before.”

In the meantime, the Trump administration continues to lay the legal groundwork for a strike.

On Friday, the market is getting a boost from a strong headline number in the June Non-Farm Payrolls report. The news dampens the chances of a Federal Reserve rate cut later this month. Furthermore, it weakens the case for lower domestic demand. This is helping to drive weak short-sellers out of the market ahead of the weekend.

Technical Analysis

Weekly August WTI Crude Oil Technical Analysis

Oil

The main trend is down according to the weekly swing chart. The main trend will change to up on a move through $64.03. A trade through $50.79 will signal a resumption.

This week’s outside move, lower close indicates a secondary lower top at $60.28 may be forming. This move also reaffirms the existing downside momentum. Taking out this minor top will shift momentum back to the upside.

The main range is $74.86 to $44.46. Its retracement zone at $59.66 to $63.25 is resistance. This zone stopped the rally this week at $60.28.

The short-term range is $44.46 to $66.22. Its retracement zone at $55.34 to $52.77 is support. This zone prevented the market from continuing its steep sell-off throughout June.

Technical Forecast

Based on this week’s price action, the direction of the September WTI crude oil market this week is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the 50% level at $59.66.

Bearish Scenario

A sustained move under $59.66 will continue to indicate the presence of sellers. The next downside target is the short-term 50% level at $55.34. Watch for counter-trend buyers on the first test of this level.

If $55.34 fails as support then look for a potential acceleration to the downside with the next target the short-term Fibonacci level at $52.77. This is followed closely by the $50.79 main bottom.

Bullish Scenario

Holding a test of $55.34 will signal the return of buyers. If this move creates enough upside momentum then look for a retest of $59.66. Overcoming this level will indicate the buying is getting stronger. Taking out $60.28 will indicate a shift in momentum to the upside. If this move is able to generate enough upside momentum then look for the rally to possibly extend into $63.25, followed by $64.03.

Overview

The mixed news is helping to hold the market between a pair of 50% levels at $59.66 and $55.34. It could continue ping-ponging inside this range over the near-term. Pressuring the market will be concerns over a potential global economic slowdown or recession, and increasing U.S. production.

Underpinning the market will be the OPEC-led supply cuts and the sanctions against Iran and Venezuela. Speculative buyers could continue to provide support on the hopes of a supply disruption in the Middle East.

The wildcard is U.S.-China trade relations. At this time, both economic powerhouses are preparing to resume trade talks. This could be a positive. Upside momentum could pick up if there are developments that move both parties toward an eventual trade deal.


Previous Post

U.S. Shale Industry Faces More Headwinds

Next Post

Turkey’s Growing Role In The Libya Conflict
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC’s Future Looks Bleak As It Extends Deal

OPEC’s Future Looks Bleak As It Extends Deal
China Just Created A Huge Opportunity For The Oil & Gas Industry

China Just Created A Huge Opportunity For The Oil & Gas Industry

 The Dark Outlook For Non-OPEC Oil

The Dark Outlook For Non-OPEC Oil

 Gibraltar Seizes Syria-Bound Oil Tanker Breaching Sanctions

Gibraltar Seizes Syria-Bound Oil Tanker Breaching Sanctions

 Trade Deal Could Send Oil To $75

Trade Deal Could Send Oil To $75

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com