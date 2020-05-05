Is It The Right Time To Buy Into The Oil Price Rally?

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 24.51 -0.05 -0.20%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 31.02 +0.05 +0.16%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.076 -0.058 -2.72%
Graph up Mars US 3 hours 28.31 +4.32 +18.01%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 18.36 +1.84 +11.14%
Graph up Urals 6 days 21.10 +1.75 +9.04%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 26.27 +1.05 +4.16%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 26.27 +1.05 +4.16%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 23.24 +4.30 +22.70%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 18.17 +5.67 +45.36%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.076 -0.058 -2.72%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 21 hours 26.35 +1.46 +5.87%
Graph up Murban 21 hours 26.51 +1.13 +4.45%
Graph up Iran Heavy 21 hours 19.42 +4.29 +28.35%
Graph up Basra Light 21 hours 28.41 +2.51 +9.69%
Graph up Saharan Blend 21 hours 24.17 +4.25 +21.34%
Graph up Bonny Light 21 hours 23.24 +4.30 +22.70%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 23.24 +4.30 +22.70%
Chart Girassol 21 hours 25.35 +4.27 +20.26%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 18.36 +1.84 +11.14%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 hours 18.86 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 20 hours 19.28 +3.00 +18.43%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 20 hours 21.78 +3.00 +15.97%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 20 hours 23.18 +3.00 +14.87%
Graph up Sweet Crude 20 hours 22.78 +3.00 +15.17%
Graph up Peace Sour 20 hours 17.78 +3.00 +20.30%
Chart Peace Sour 20 hours 17.78 +3.00 +20.30%
Chart Light Sour Blend 20 hours 18.28 +3.00 +19.63%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 hours 22.78 +3.00 +15.17%
Chart Central Alberta 20 hours 17.78 +3.00 +20.30%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 26.27 +1.05 +4.16%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 21.00 +4.00 +23.53%
Graph up Giddings 21 hours 14.75 +4.00 +37.21%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 13.67 +0.64 +4.91%
Graph up West Texas Sour 21 hours 18.51 +4.17 +29.08%
Graph up Eagle Ford 21 hours 22.46 +4.17 +22.80%
Chart Eagle Ford 21 hours 22.46 +4.17 +22.80%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 21.00 +4.00 +23.53%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 10.75 +0.75 +7.50%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 23.97 +0.61 +2.61%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Metal flinging...
  • 7 minutes The best way to defeat Trump in this election: China cancels all trade war tariffs on American exports
  • 9 minutes A government-funded analysis found hydroxychloroquine ineffective for COVID-19, increases risk of death
  • 11 minutes Saudis may reroute oil currently on its way to United States
  • 25 mins Energy Storage Replace Gas Plants
  • 3 hours Coronavirus hype biggest political hoax in history
  • 8 hours The Blind Leading the Blind
  • 4 hours California contract with China = $1 billion
  • 1 day US Oil Refinery Fexibility
  • 8 hours Natural gas is crushing wind and solar power
  • 1 day Michael Moore's Controversial "Planet of the Humans" Movie

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Rally Despite Another Inventory Build

Alt Text

The Dirty Truth About Delivery Drones

Drone deliveries are often touted…

Alt Text

Canada’s Oil Patch Struggles To Survive The Worst Recession Ever

Canadian oil companies are fighting…

Alt Text

A Major Bull Run Is Forming In Oil Markets

As a global pandemic causes…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Is It The Right Time To Buy Into The Oil Price Rally?

By Alex Kimani - May 05, 2020, 6:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Oil train

After a heavy dose of doom and gloom, the oil markets seem to be finally getting their footing back. Crude prices have almost fully retraced their historic nosedive three weeks ago, with WTI crude for June delivery following up Monday's 22% rally with a 13.5% gain at 9 am ET on Tuesday. 

The bullishness has been triggered by the first production cuts by OPEC+ coming online on Monday. At the same time, scores of independent producers (IOCs) in the U.S., Canada, and Norway have announced their own voluntary cutbacks. Meanwhile, oil demand appears to be slowly creeping back, though the jury is out as to how long the climb back to the top is going to be. 

Alarmingly, oil punters, bottom hunters, and speculators have doubled down in a buying frenzy that belies the enormous risks that underpin this volatile and fickle market.

Source: MarketWatch

The USO Enigma

The country's largest oil fund, United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA: USO)has once again emerged as the investor favorite to play the rebound, with the ETF's long positions tripling just weeks after the fateful crash.

USO is a long-only crude oil exchange-traded fund (ETF) with a mandate to "...to track the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares' NAV to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in price of USO's Benchmark Oil Futures Contract, less USO's expenses." 

Investors love the ETF mainly due to its high liquidity (average daily volume of 17.5 million shares). They buy the shares believing them to be a good proxy for oil prices.

The big problem is that whereas the USO normally does a fairly good job of tracking spot prices, it can be a disaster under certain market conditions. Oil funds like USO operate quite differently from other ETFs or mutual funds which simply hold stocks or bonds because they invest in oil futures contracts. When these contracts expire, USO is obligated to either take physical delivery of the millions of barrels (a single futures contract represents 1,000 barrels of crude) to Cushing, Oklahoma, or offset the trade before the expiration. 

Related: Could Renewable Spending Solve The Unemployment Crisis In Oil?

The USO avoids taking delivery of physical oil by holding the contracts until two weeks before their expiration before selling the old contract and buying another short-term contract in its place. For example, USO sold the ill-fated May contract in the middle of April and bought a June contract in its place.

But rolling its contracts this way when the market is in contango (spot or current price is lower than the futures price)--as is currently the situation--effectively means that the fund is consistently buying high and selling low thus losing money on its trades. This can lead to USO significantly underperforming the spot oil market, even when oil is enjoying a nice rally.

But that's only part of the problem.

USO recently announced a significant change to its trading strategy by rotating out of short-term contracts into longer-term ones. Instead of being 100% invested in the closest month contract, the fund has now diversified its holdings as follows:

  • ~30% in the July 2020 contract
  • ~15% in the August 2020 contract
  • ~15% in the September 2020 contract
  • ~15% in the October 2020 contract
  • ~15% in the December 2020 contract
  • ~10% in the June 2021 contract

With longer-term oil contract prices typically being less volatile than shorter-term ones, even a sharp oil price rally of, say, $20/barrel would lead to a much smaller move by USO. Further, the roll costs of this diversification drive are already negatively affecting the fund's performance with the price flat since announcing the changes compared to a 60% surge by oil prices.

Source: ETF Focus

Finally, USO recently did a 1 for 8 reverse share split, a move that hardly inspires confidence in long-term investors.

Playing the oil price rebound

That said, ETFs can be a good way to play a rebounding sector without having to pick one or two stocks. Here are three worth a consideration:

  • iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (IEO)

This is an exchange-traded fund that invests in oil and gas companies specifically focused on exploration and production. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VAL), and Phillips66 (NYSE:PSX) are among its ten largest holdings. 

IEO has significantly outperformed its bigger brethren, XOP, over the past three-year and one-year timeframes and also outperformed it during the last big oil rally of 2016-2018. The fund has surged nearly 73% since its March 18 low and pushing above its 50-day moving average for the first time this year. 

  • Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

The XLE is the U.S. energy market closest proxy, with holdings that include virtually all the sector's heavyweights: ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Phillips 66, Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), etc. As big oil stocks go, so goes the XLE, with the fund up nearly 60% since the market bottom.

  • Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares ETF (GUSH)

Highly leveraged ETFs are some of the riskiest instruments to play a market as volatile as the current oil market due to the decay caused by excessive volatility. 

That's why GUSH, an ETF that sought to return 300% of the daily performance of XOP, nearly wiped out investors this year. However, that changed in March when its operator, Direxion, lowered its leverage from 3x to 2x. GUSH ETF now seems to have much lower decay associated and has been tracking XOP's advances pretty accurately, gaining 184% since the March 31 change vs. 72% increase by XOP. Still, only investors who can withstand the attendant stomach-churning volatility need apply.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Will The World’s Largest Oil Company Cut Its Dividend?

Next Post

The $30 Trillion Trend That’s Bigger Than The Entire US Stock Market
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Fleet Of 28 Saudi Oil Tankers Could Send U.S. Oil Prices Crashing In May

Fleet Of 28 Saudi Oil Tankers Could Send U.S. Oil Prices Crashing In May
A Major Bull Run Is Forming In Oil Markets

A Major Bull Run Is Forming In Oil Markets

 Shell Has A Dire Warning For Oil Markets

Shell Has A Dire Warning For Oil Markets

 The Critical Metal Trump Is Desperate To Secure

The Critical Metal Trump Is Desperate To Secure

 The Oil Nations On The Brink Of Collapse

The Oil Nations On The Brink Of Collapse



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com