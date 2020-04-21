Goldman: Don’t Expect U.S. Oil Prices To Recover Soon

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 13.11 -7.32 -35.83%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 19.85 -5.72 -22.37%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.828 -0.096 -4.99%
Graph down Mars US 10 hours 16.63 -5.20 -23.82%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 14.19 -3.97 -21.86%
Graph down Urals 16 hours 24.10 -0.45 -1.83%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days -34.73 -55.290 -268.92%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days -34.73 -55.290 -268.92%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 20.88 -1.44 -6.45%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days -2.370 -16.720 -116.52%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.828 -0.096 -4.99%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 22.14 +0.10 +0.45%
Graph down Murban 2 days 21.57 -0.07 -0.32%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 16.68 -1.10 -6.19%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 25.48 -1.22 -4.57%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 16.95 -0.97 -5.41%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 20.88 -1.44 -6.45%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 20.88 -1.44 -6.45%
Chart Girassol 2 days 20.98 -1.50 -6.67%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 14.19 -3.97 -21.86%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 8.880 -3.610 -28.90%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 5.030 +2.140 +74.05%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 21.28 +2.14 +11.18%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 20.83 +2.14 +11.45%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 16.18 +2.14 +15.24%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 10.43 +2.14 +25.81%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 10.43 +2.14 +25.81%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 14.68 +2.14 +17.07%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 19.43 +2.14 +12.38%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 10.93 +2.14 +24.35%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days -34.73 -55.290 -268.92%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 6.500 +47.500 +-115.85%
Graph up Giddings 16 hours 0.250 +47.500 +-100.53%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days -2.680 -18.100 -117.38%
Graph up West Texas Sour 16 hours 3.960 +47.640 +-109.07%
Graph up Eagle Ford 16 hours 7.910 +47.640 +-119.91%
Chart Eagle Ford 16 hours 7.910 +47.640 +-119.91%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 6.500 +47.500 +-115.85%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days -47.50 -56.000 -658.82%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 18.90 -2.60 -12.09%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Trumps Oil Industry....
  • 7 minutes The President and the Plague
  • 11 minutes Saudi Arabia cuts May oil prices to Asia, raises US rate after Opec+ deal
  • 13 minutes History Tells Proration Would Cause Chaos In The Texas Oil Patch
  • 4 mins Why do oilfields take damage when production is paused?
  • 10 mins Hot mic at White House Covid press briefing. "Everybody here's been vaccinated anyway."
  • 21 mins Is This Fair and Equitable?
  • 35 mins Why does most of the civilized world look at all of the Middle East Countries as hell on earth.
  • 1 hour Flotilla of Saudi Oil Threatens to Worsen U.S. Supply Glut
  • 25 mins Wow - WTI just hit 11 dollars!
  • 52 mins European Union is Dead but Does Not Yet Know It
  • 16 mins Trump will be holding back funds that were going to W.H.O. Good move
  • 51 mins Trump asks Secretary of Energy and Secretary of Treasury to put together a relief program for oil industry.
  • 1 hour Shales Death Blow?
  • 3 hours Peaceful rebellions against overreaching restrictions by *elected* Governors
  • 2 hours Will Canada ever have an oil industry? WCS is now negative.
  • 6 hours Chinese Communist Party
  • 10 hours Why the Interest

Breaking News:

China Refines More Oil Than The U.S. For The First Time Ever

Alt Text

Brent Crude Oil Prices Fall 20% As Panic Sweeps The Market

Yesterday's unprecedented collapse of WTI…

Alt Text

Gazprom Neft CEO: Oil Could Hit $45 This Year

If US states ease lockdowns…

Alt Text

Oil Could Fall Back To $20

Oil demand is set to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Goldman: Don’t Expect U.S. Oil Prices To Recover Soon

By Irina Slav - Apr 21, 2020, 10:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community
GS

The recovery in U.S. oil prices is still weeks away, Goldman Sachs' head of commodities Jeffrey Currie told CNBC's Power Lunch.

The reason for the note of caution is because cutting oil production is not a simple matter. It takes time and costs money, and, perhaps more importantly, it could damage the well, Currie said.

"Shutting down a well is extremely expensive, and sometimes you damage the well forever," he told CNBC, adding that, "We don't think this is the end of it. You're likely to see this continue to go on at least through the middle of May."

West Texas Intermediate slumped to more than minus $38 a barrel yesterday. The slump into negative territory—the first in history—was, in large part, driven by traders exiting their positions in the futures market to avoid physical delivery of the crude that they had bought earlier.

However, there has been no change yet in demand for crude oil globally, and U.S. producers are running out of storage space for their product. The shortage of storage space also contributed to WTI's 300-percent dive from yesterday.

In this environment, Goldman's Currie is far from alone in expecting more pain. 

"This will cause a lot of people to shut in (their wells). At these prices, there's no way," the Houston Chronicle quoted a Texas oil and gas investor as saying in comments on the news about WTI's dive into negative territory. "It reminds me of the '80s in a way, but this thing is worse. Incredible, absolutely incredible."

Reuters reported this week that oil in floating storage had reached a record high at 160 million barrels last week, according to sources from the shipping industry. That was a 100-percent increase over the previous week as traders scrambled to store their unsold and currently unsellable oil.

In the United States, the federal government was reportedly in talks with nine companies to lease storage space from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The SPR has a capacity of 713 million barrels of crude, with the current level of occupancy at 635 million barrels.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage






Previous Post

Brent Crude Oil Prices Fall 20% As Panic Sweeps The Market

Next Post

Extreme Volatility In Oil Continues As WTI June Contract Tanks 65%
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Hit $15 For The First Time In 21 Years

Oil Prices Hit $15 For The First Time In 21 Years
$0 Oil Forces Canada To Shut Down Crude Production

$0 Oil Forces Canada To Shut Down Crude Production

 Oil Prices Hit $1 Following A 90% Crash

Oil Prices Hit $1 Following A 90% Crash

 Why Today’s 300% Oil Price Crash Isn’t As Bad As It Seems

Why Today’s 300% Oil Price Crash Isn’t As Bad As It Seems

 The Surprising Winners And Losers Of The Global Oil Glut

The Surprising Winners And Losers Of The Global Oil Glut



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com