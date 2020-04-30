The Wave Of Shale Well Closures Has Finally Begun

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 19.71 +0.87 +4.62%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 hours 25.27 +2.73 +12.11%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.935 -0.014 -0.72%
Graph up Mars US 7 hours 18.86 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 14.36 +1.95 +15.71%
Graph up Urals 24 hours 21.10 +1.75 +9.04%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 19.54 +2.14 +12.30%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 19.54 +2.14 +12.30%
Chart Bonny Light 24 hours 18.96 +2.45 +14.84%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 9.440 +2.110 +28.79%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.935 -0.014 -0.72%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 24 hours 21.26 +3.59 +20.32%
Graph up Murban 24 hours 21.97 +3.53 +19.14%
Graph up Iran Heavy 24 hours 14.63 +2.28 +18.46%
Graph up Basra Light 24 hours 25.89 +1.38 +5.63%
Graph up Saharan Blend 24 hours 19.58 +4.05 +26.08%
Graph up Bonny Light 24 hours 18.96 +2.45 +14.84%
Chart Bonny Light 24 hours 18.96 +2.45 +14.84%
Chart Girassol 24 hours 19.51 +2.35 +13.69%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 14.36 +1.95 +15.71%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 5 hours 13.35 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 23 hours 11.56 +2.72 +30.77%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 23 hours 14.06 +2.72 +23.99%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 23 hours 15.46 +2.72 +21.35%
Graph up Sweet Crude 23 hours 15.06 +2.72 +22.04%
Graph up Peace Sour 23 hours 10.06 +2.72 +37.06%
Chart Peace Sour 23 hours 10.06 +2.72 +37.06%
Chart Light Sour Blend 23 hours 10.56 +2.72 +34.69%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 23 hours 15.06 +2.72 +22.04%
Chart Central Alberta 23 hours 10.06 +2.72 +37.06%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 19.54 +2.14 +12.30%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 24 hours 15.25 +3.75 +32.61%
Graph up Giddings 24 hours 9.000 +3.750 +71.43%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 8.560 -0.410 -4.57%
Graph up West Texas Sour 24 hours 12.79 +3.78 +41.95%
Graph up Eagle Ford 24 hours 16.74 +3.78 +29.17%
Chart Eagle Ford 24 hours 16.74 +3.78 +29.17%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 24 hours 15.25 +3.75 +32.61%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 5.250 +2.750 +110.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 18.89 +2.22 +13.32%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Why do oilfields take damage when production is paused?
  • 5 minutes A government-funded analysis found hydroxychloroquine ineffective for COVID-19, increases risk of death
  • 8 minutes Saudis may reroute oil currently on its way to United States
  • 11 minutes The Blind Leading the Blind
  • 14 minutes Pew Poll: 90% of U.S. believes China is threat.
  • 2 hours Trump told Saudis: Cut oil supply or lose U.S. military support
  • 20 mins USA TO PULL OUT OF MIDDLE EAST?
  • 34 mins Private-equity firms fueled the US shale revolution with $125 billion. Now they face a reckoning of epic proportions as the oil market melts down.
  • 1 hour Why does most of the civilized world look at all of the Middle East Countries as hell on earth.
  • 46 mins Trump Orders Biofuel Boost
  • 10 hours There was no U.S. crude imported by China in the first three months of 2020, and none is scheduled to arrive this month either
  • 5 hours Sharp, concise, correct argument for ending lockdown
  • 5 hours I have noticed symptoms of Trump Derangement Syndrome. Is there a cure ?
  • 11 hours Why all eyes will be on the expiry of Brent oil futures this week
  • 42 mins Cost of Solar Continues to Decrease
  • 33 mins Harley stock soars 30% this week electric motorcycle

Breaking News:

China Calls For Probe Into Oil-Linked Product That Burned Tons Of Investors

Alt Text

Russia’s Oil Output Flat In March As OPEC+ Cuts Loom

Russia’s oil production hasn’t changed…

Alt Text

Morgan Stanley: Oil Demand Won’t Return To ‘Normal’ Until End-2021

Oil demand around the world…

Alt Text

How Trump Convinced Saudi Arabia To End The Oil Price War

U.S. President Trump threatened to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Wave Of Shale Well Closures Has Finally Begun

By Alex Kimani - Apr 30, 2020, 6:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Oil well

U.S. shale oil producers have so far held up admirably, hanging on for dear life amidst the biggest oil demand collapse in history. American producers continued to pump at record highs in March, even after dozens of drillers laid out blueprints to limit production. 

But with U.S. storage about to hit tank tops in a matter of weeks and the world deep in the throes of the biggest pandemic in modern history, the inevitable has begun to unfold: The arduous and costly process of well shut-ins.

Oil production in the country tumbled sharply to 12.2 million bpd in the third week of April, a good 900,000 bpd less than the record peak of 13.1 million bpd recorded just a month prior. That's a 7% production cut in the space of only a few weeks and the lowest level since July.

A lot more could be on the way.

More Production Cuts

Oklahoma-based Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR), the company controlled by billionaire Harold Hamm, has ceased all its shale operations in North Dakota and shut in most wells in its Bakken oil field totaling roughly 200,000 bpd. 

The company, though, has refused to sell its contracted oil to pipelines at negative prices by declaring force majeure.

Continental has defended its stance by pointing out that the coronavirus outbreak has "...brought about conditions under which force majeure applies" while adding that selling its oil at negative prices constitutes waste.

Continental made the risky gamble of betting that economic growth would lift prices and, therefore, left itself heavily exposed to low oil prices by failing to employ the industry's usual playbook of hedging future production with derivatives.

Continental is in good company, though.

Rystad Energy via CNBC has reported that six major U.S. shale producers will shut another 300,000 bpd of crude in May and June. That's ~100,000 bpd more than April cuts, thus bringing the country's total production cuts to 1.2 million bpd. The cuts will come from Continental Resources, ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC), Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF), Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) and PDC Energy (NYSE:PDCE).

Continental Resources is set to slash 69,000 bpd in April and nearly 150,000 in May and June while ConocoPhillips will lower output by 125,000 bpd of oil equivalent, including 60,000 bpd of oil.

Premium: The Oil Sector That Will Suffer The Most

Rystad's head of shale researchArtem Abramov, has estimated that the biggest shale fields--Permian, Eagle Ford, and Bakken--will cut a further 900,000 bpd, 250,000 bpd, and 400,000 bpd, respectively, throughout 2Q20, with shut-ins accounting for a staggering 60% in the early stages.

Expensive Shut-Ins

A well shut-in is considered a drastic action of last resort mainly because it can result in huge or even total loss of production.

That's a big consideration in these dire times, where even oilfield values are descending into negative territory due to liabilities such as plugging wells and land remediation.

Chris Atherton, president of EnergyNet, a company that deals in oil and gas operations, undeveloped acreage and royalty interests, has told Forbes that oilfield prices have tumbled from an average price of $42,000 per net flowing barrel per day when oil prices were around $60/barrel to under $20,000 currently. Buyers started getting picky and sellers more desperate in 2019 when oil prices were still relatively high.

Things have gone to the dogs now, with a shut-in field fetching only half the price of a virtually identical field but with oil still flowing.

As Bob Bracket of Bernstein Research revealed last week, "Shut-ins are not easy decisions. When production shuts-in, problems arise. Multi-phase well flows begin to separate out, while problematic hydrates, waxes, asphaltenes form which will have serious economic implications," citing numerous examples of fairly large wells with flows exceeding 1,000 barrels/day that could not be brought back to life after being shut-in.

That's the main reason why even heavily indebted shale companies, including bankrupt ones like Whiting Corp. (NYSE:WLL), insist on continuing to pump at all costs. Related: The Death Of U.S. Oil

California Resources Corp. (NYSE:CRC) is a $133.7M (market cap) company drowning in debt to the tune of more than $4 billion due by the end of 2022. The company's average all-in cost per barrel of $35 means that it's losing ~$20 for each barrel of crude it pumps. Yet, the company is unable to shut-in its wells because they require a continuous injection of steam to keep them alive.

Deal Mania

A shut-in well is a tough proposition for a prospective oilfield buyer, too, because it's hard to determine how much oil can be coaxed out, especially after a lengthy layoff.

The only solace for the beleaguered oil sector is that there probably won't be a shortage of takers when the worst is finally over.

Atherton says that his company has 40,000 registered users with access to $17 billion in cash ready to make deals. He has predicted that distressed companies will "turn into a flood of assets available" in a year or so.

The bottom hunters will certainly be waiting to pounce, the downside being that many investments in the space could turn worthless due to the swelling wave of bankruptcy.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage






Previous Post

Are Mandatory Output Cuts The Only Way To Save U.S. Oil?

Next Post

The Oil Wells That Will Never Recover
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Fleet Of 28 Saudi Oil Tankers Could Send U.S. Oil Prices Crashing In May

Fleet Of 28 Saudi Oil Tankers Could Send U.S. Oil Prices Crashing In May
Trump Could Use ‘Nuclear Option’ To Make Saudi Arabia Pay For Oil War

Trump Could Use ‘Nuclear Option’ To Make Saudi Arabia Pay For Oil War

 The Death Of U.S. Oil

The Death Of U.S. Oil

 $110 Trillion Renewables Stimulus Package Could Create 50 Million Jobs

$110 Trillion Renewables Stimulus Package Could Create 50 Million Jobs

 Goldman Sachs Expects Another Oil Price Crash

Goldman Sachs Expects Another Oil Price Crash



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com