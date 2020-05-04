Shell Has A Dire Warning For Oil Markets

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 21.18 +0.79 +3.87%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 hour 27.20 +0.76 +2.87%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.992 -0.001 -0.05%
Graph up Mars US 1 hour 23.99 +0.41 +1.74%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 16.52 +2.16 +15.04%
Graph up Urals 5 days 21.10 +1.75 +9.04%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 25.22 +1.49 +6.28%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 25.22 +1.49 +6.28%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 18.70 -0.26 -1.37%
Chart Mexican Basket 5 days 12.50 +3.06 +32.42%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.992 -0.001 -0.05%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 5 days 21.26 +3.59 +20.32%
Graph up Murban 5 days 21.97 +3.53 +19.14%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 14.74 +0.11 +0.75%
Graph up Basra Light 5 days 25.89 +1.38 +5.63%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 19.63 +0.05 +0.26%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 18.70 -0.26 -1.37%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 18.70 -0.26 -1.37%
Chart Girassol 4 days 20.25 +0.74 +3.79%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 16.52 +2.16 +15.04%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 15.63 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 16.28 +0.94 +6.13%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 18.78 +0.94 +5.27%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 20.18 +0.94 +4.89%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 19.78 +0.94 +4.99%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 14.78 +0.94 +6.79%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 14.78 +0.94 +6.79%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 15.28 +0.94 +6.56%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 19.78 +0.94 +4.99%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 14.78 +0.94 +6.79%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 25.22 +1.49 +6.28%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 17.00 +0.75 +4.62%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 10.75 +0.75 +7.50%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 13.03 +2.36 +22.12%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 14.34 +0.61 +4.44%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 18.29 +0.61 +3.45%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 18.29 +0.61 +3.45%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 17.00 +0.75 +4.62%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 10.00 +1.00 +11.11%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 23.36 +0.94 +4.19%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Metal flinging...
  • 7 minutes The best way to defeat Trump in this election: China cancels all trade war tariffs on American exports
  • 9 minutes A government-funded analysis found hydroxychloroquine ineffective for COVID-19, increases risk of death
  • 11 minutes Saudis may reroute oil currently on its way to United States
  • 59 mins Coronavirus hype biggest political hoax in history
  • 32 mins Energy Storage Replace Gas Plants
  • 47 mins The Blind Leading the Blind
  • 7 hours Cost of Solar Continues to Decrease
  • 3 hours Michael Moore's Controversial "Planet of the Humans" Movie
  • 20 hours China's outlook from McMaster
  • 23 hours Germany’s overdose of renewable energy
  • 13 hours Why do oilfields take damage when production is paused?
  • 10 hours Private-equity firms fueled the US shale revolution with $125 billion. Now they face a reckoning of epic proportions as the oil market melts down.
  • 22 hours Corona Virus Truths
  • 22 hours Hydrogen Hurdles in Japan
  • 1 day Hot mic at White House Covid press briefing. "Everybody here's been vaccinated anyway."

Breaking News:

Venezuela Oil Exports Climb As OPEC Agreement Kicks In

Alt Text

Big Oil’s Dilemma: Cut Dividends Or Cut Operations

While oil majors have a…

Alt Text

Gasoline Inventories See Surprise Draw As Crude Stocks Soar

The EIA reported yet another…

Alt Text

Morgan Stanley: Oil Demand Won’t Return To ‘Normal’ Until End-2021

Oil demand around the world…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Shell Has A Dire Warning For Oil Markets

By Alex Kimani - May 04, 2020, 3:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Shell

After months of a deep and harrowing slide, fuel demand across the world is finally starting to sputter back to life. Traffic data, pipeline flows, and sales at gas stations in the Texas City of San Antonio, Beijing, and Barcelona all suggest that the oil demand slump may have already bottomed out. But don’t rush to pop the champagne corks just yet.  Indications so far are that the road to full recovery is going to be harder than climbing out of a subterranean pit, with many oil traders predicting that it might be a year or more before demand returns to pre-crisis levels.

A growing minority are even less sanguine and speculate that it may never get back there again.

Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:RDS.A) belongs to the latter camp: Company CFO Jessica Uhl warned investors of “ ...major demand destruction that we don’t even know will come back,” during the company’s latest earnings call.

The Anglo-Dutch supermajor, a deepwater operator and leading natural gas trader, stunned investors after announcing the first dividend cut since the 1940s, saying it deemed it necessary to preserve liquidity given the uncertainty regarding when the pandemic will finally be contained.

Shell declared a $0.32/ADS quarterly dividend from a prior dividend of $0.94, good for a 66% cut. It also announced revenue of $60.03B (-28.3% Y/Y), $9.58B below Wall Street’s consensus; non-GAAP EPS of $0.37 beat by $0.09 while GAAP EPS of $0.00 missed by $0.18. The dividend reduction alone is set to free up around $10 billion for the bottom line. Shell’s dividend reduction will set free ~$10 billion for the bottom line.

Related: Oil Jumps On Expectations Of Slowing Inventory Builds
 The dividend reset has taken many analysts by surprise, given that oil majors Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) and ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) have both announced deep capex cuts, but left the dividend intact. 

Maybe it’s just a matter of time before they also follow suit.

Source: NaturalGasIntel

Analysts are warning that a V-shaped recovery is highly unlikely, with the sheer scale of the demand destruction--estimated at a staggering 30 million barrels a day in April--making for a long and tough road back to the pre-crisis global demand of ~100 million barrels per day. 

Shell says it’s bracing itself for a worst-case scenario: Demand to never fully recover.

“I think a crisis like this has the potential to capitalize society into a different way of thinking, much as the Paris Agreement has had,” company CEO Ben van Beurden has told investors. 

Url says the company expects an “L-shaped recovery,” implying that oil demand will stay at ~9% below last year rather than rebounding sharply or even slowly in a U-shaped trajectory. 

Related: Oil Price Crash Hits Latin American Drillers Hard

Citigroup does not see a full recovery in jet fuel demand until well into 2022, while Boeing’s CEO expects passenger traffic to remain depressed for three more years.

The IEA is a bit more optimistic, though.

The energy analyst has estimated that May consumption will be 25.8 million barrels below that level, while June consumption is expected to be about 14.6 million barrels below normal. However, it sees December consumption clocking in at just 2.7 million barrels below 2019 levels.

Peak Oil Demand

With oil and gas companies set to lose $1 trillion in revenues in the current year--or 40% lower than 2019 revenue of $2.47 trillion--it’s not hard to see where these gloomy outlooks are coming from. 

But the notion that we might have crossed peak oil demand is not all that far-fetched.

Just last year, the IEA predicted that global oil demand would peak in the mid-2020s and plateau around 2030.

The IEA had predicted that global oil demand would expand by about 1% annually to hit 105.4 million bpd by 2025, after which growth would shrink substantially with consumption peaking at 106.4 million bpd.

The silver lining, however, was that natural depletion would shrink oil supply and lead to higher prices, averaging $90 a barrel in 2030 and $103 in 2040, according to the agency.

The Covid-19 pandemic has drastically altered the market dynamics, and nobody seems sure how the energy sector will look like when it’s all over. Just don’t be surprised if consumers and global investors decide to, once and for all, vote with their wallets and give the sector a wide berth as Shell has predicted.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Price Crash Forces Algeria To Cut State Budget By 50%
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Fleet Of 28 Saudi Oil Tankers Could Send U.S. Oil Prices Crashing In May

Fleet Of 28 Saudi Oil Tankers Could Send U.S. Oil Prices Crashing In May
Trump Could Use ‘Nuclear Option’ To Make Saudi Arabia Pay For Oil War

Trump Could Use ‘Nuclear Option’ To Make Saudi Arabia Pay For Oil War

 The Death Of U.S. Oil

The Death Of U.S. Oil

 A Major Bull Run Is Forming In Oil Markets

A Major Bull Run Is Forming In Oil Markets

 The Critical Metal Trump Is Desperate To Secure

The Critical Metal Trump Is Desperate To Secure



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com