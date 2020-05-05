Could Renewable Spending Solve The Unemployment Crisis In Oil?

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 26.43 +3.65 +16.02%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 31.00 +3.80 +13.97%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.120 +0.127 +6.37%
Graph up Mars US 19 hours 23.99 +0.41 +1.74%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 18.36 +1.84 +11.14%
Graph up Urals 6 days 21.10 +1.75 +9.04%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 26.27 +1.05 +4.16%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 26.27 +1.05 +4.16%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 18.94 +0.24 +1.28%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 18.17 +5.67 +45.36%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.120 +0.127 +6.37%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 24.89 +3.63 +17.07%
Graph up Murban 2 days 25.38 +3.41 +15.52%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 15.13 +0.39 +2.65%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 25.90 +0.01 +0.04%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 19.92 +0.29 +1.48%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 18.94 +0.24 +1.28%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 18.94 +0.24 +1.28%
Chart Girassol 2 days 21.08 +0.83 +4.10%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 18.36 +1.84 +11.14%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 18.95 +3.32 +21.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 19.28 +3.00 +18.43%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 21.78 +3.00 +15.97%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 23.18 +3.00 +14.87%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 22.78 +3.00 +15.17%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 17.78 +3.00 +20.30%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 17.78 +3.00 +20.30%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 18.28 +3.00 +19.63%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 22.78 +3.00 +15.17%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 17.78 +3.00 +20.30%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 26.27 +1.05 +4.16%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 17.00 +0.75 +4.62%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 10.75 +0.75 +7.50%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 13.67 +0.64 +4.91%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 14.34 +0.61 +4.44%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 18.29 +0.61 +3.45%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 18.29 +0.61 +3.45%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 17.00 +0.75 +4.62%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 10.75 +0.75 +7.50%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 23.97 +0.61 +2.61%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Metal flinging...
  • 7 minutes The best way to defeat Trump in this election: China cancels all trade war tariffs on American exports
  • 9 minutes A government-funded analysis found hydroxychloroquine ineffective for COVID-19, increases risk of death
  • 11 minutes Saudis may reroute oil currently on its way to United States
  • 32 mins Energy Storage Replace Gas Plants
  • 15 mins The Blind Leading the Blind
  • 24 mins Coronavirus hype biggest political hoax in history
  • 3 hours California contract with China = $1 billion
  • 18 hours US Oil Refinery Fexibility
  • 1 day Cost of Solar Continues to Decrease
  • 11 mins Natural gas is crushing wind and solar power
  • 23 hours Michael Moore's Controversial "Planet of the Humans" Movie
  • 1 day Private-equity firms fueled the US shale revolution with $125 billion. Now they face a reckoning of epic proportions as the oil market melts down.

Breaking News:

Bank Of China To Take Up Part Of $1.4B Oil-Linked Losses

Alt Text

$110 Trillion Renewables Stimulus Package Could Create 50 Million Jobs

The International Renewable Energy Agency…

Alt Text

What’s Holding The Renewable Revolution Back?

The renewable energy boom has…

Alt Text

Coronavirus Causes Mass Layoffs In Renewables Sector

The renewable energy sector has…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Renewable Energy
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Could Renewable Spending Solve The Unemployment Crisis In Oil?

By Haley Zaremba - May 05, 2020, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Solar Energy

Last week the World Economic Forum published a report imploring the energy industry to use this unprecedented disruption of the status quo to consider building a “new energy order.” While the novel coronavirus has caused major damage (in some cases irreparably) to vast swaths of the global energy industry, this could be a great opportunity to dedicate resources, investment, and research and development into renewable energy ventures. “Though this is the worst possible way to begin a decade, the coronavirus pandemic and the collapse of oil prices also offer an opportunity to consider unorthodox intervention in the energy markets and global collaboration to support the recovery phase once the acute crisis subsides,” stated the World Economic Forum. “This giant reset grants us the option to launch aggressive, forward-thinking and long-term strategies leading to a diversified, secure and reliable energy system that will ultimately support the future growth of the world economy in a sustainable and equitable way.”

As business as usual ceases to become an option, “transforming America into a country that runs on clean energy is one way experts hope to alleviate the devastating economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” writes The Verge. Some policymakers, activists, and academics are already hard at work trying to spin the crisis into an economic opportunity. 

One idea is a $2 trillion “green stimulus” package, which “aims to create millions of jobs by dramatically expanding renewable energy capacity and retooling the nation’s infrastructure for the transition away from fossil fuels.” one of its co-authors, political economist Mark Paul, told The Verge that “Right now is the ideal time to be investing in renewable energy that can produce millions of family-sustaining wage jobs across the United States.”

Related: Oil Majors Take On More Debt To Fund Dividends

With shale oil in crisis and tens of thousands of employees fired or furloughed across the Permian Basin, clean energy could provide more and more stable jobs in the energy industry. Even more than just getting some of the 30 million unemployed U.S. citizens back into the workforce, aiming more of the federal budget at the clean energy sector “would put Americans back to work, shift the balance of power away from polluting industries with big lobbying budgets, and meet key deadlines for climate action that scientists say are necessary to limit the damage done by climate change.”

In a column written for Oilprice earlier this month, I posited that a new, more ecologically and socially responsible era of investment and R&D spending is in store for all industry sectors, not only energy--a “financial revolution.” The global economy had already been veering toward a tipping point toward crisis long before the coronavirus pandemic, as exemplified by the protests that sprang up around the world late last year, fuelled by economic unrest, not to mention how fast many international economies crumbled under the stress test of coronavirus, especially already precarious petro-states that may not recover

Increasingly, investing in clean energy seems to be a far more financially responsible and reliable economic plan for the future, not to mention how essential and energy transition is for the planet. “Renewables like solar and wind create more jobs per unit of energy delivered than coal or natural gas, a 2010 study published in the journal Energy Policy found,” reports The Verge. “While $1 million in stimulus spending on oil and natural gas generated roughly five jobs, the same amount would result in 13 to 14 jobs in wind and solar, a 2009 report found.”

The numbers are there, and the need is certainly there. Now we just need follow-through. There are already grassroots movements popping up around the country in support of building up green energy infrastructure, with one petition out of New York calling for $500 billion to inject into state budgets and to expand their clean energy spending. But while local and state-level initiatives will certainly go a long way to driving a clean energy transition, the heavy lifting has to be done by federal governments worldwide.

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

$110 Trillion Renewables Stimulus Package Could Create 50 Million Jobs
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Fleet Of 28 Saudi Oil Tankers Could Send U.S. Oil Prices Crashing In May

Fleet Of 28 Saudi Oil Tankers Could Send U.S. Oil Prices Crashing In May
A Major Bull Run Is Forming In Oil Markets

A Major Bull Run Is Forming In Oil Markets

 The Death Of U.S. Oil

The Death Of U.S. Oil

 The Critical Metal Trump Is Desperate To Secure

The Critical Metal Trump Is Desperate To Secure

 The Oil Nations On The Brink Of Collapse

The Oil Nations On The Brink Of Collapse



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com