Is Hydrogen The Jet Fuel Of The Future?

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 24 hours 29.43 +1.87 +6.79%
Graph up Brent Crude 21 hours 32.50 +1.37 +4.40%
Graph down Natural Gas 24 hours 1.646 -0.035 -2.08%
Graph up Mars US 24 hours 31.43 +0.97 +3.18%
Graph down Opec Basket 3 days 17.00 -7.93 -31.81%
Graph down Urals 3 days 28.70 -1.40 -4.65%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 30.40 +0.53 +1.77%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 30.40 +0.53 +1.77%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 29.84 +2.88 +10.68%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 23.08 +1.95 +9.23%
Chart Natural Gas 24 hours 1.646 -0.035 -2.08%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 32.15 +1.81 +5.97%
Graph up Murban 2 days 32.66 +2.32 +7.65%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 19.56 +1.89 +10.70%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 34.29 +0.76 +2.27%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 29.88 +2.84 +10.50%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 29.84 +2.88 +10.68%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 29.84 +2.88 +10.68%
Chart Girassol 2 days 30.53 +2.59 +9.27%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 17.00 -7.93 -31.81%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 19.86 +1.46 +7.93%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 24.38 +2.20 +9.92%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 26.88 +2.20 +8.91%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 28.28 +2.20 +8.44%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 27.88 +2.20 +8.57%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 22.88 +2.20 +10.64%
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 22.88 +2.20 +10.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 23.38 +2.20 +10.39%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 27.88 +2.20 +8.57%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 22.88 +2.20 +10.64%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 30.40 +0.53 +1.77%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 25.75 +5.25 +25.61%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 19.50 -4.25 -17.89%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 26.31 -0.09 -0.34%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 23.38 +1.87 +8.69%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 27.33 +1.87 +7.34%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 27.33 +1.87 +7.34%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 25.75 +2.00 +8.42%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 17.75 +2.25 +14.52%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 31.14 +2.27 +7.86%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Geothermal Drilling?
  • 10 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 4 mins World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 3 mins Coronavirus hype biggest political hoax in history
  • 6 mins Trumpe will win next election, hands down.
  • 1 hour Trump preaches bravery while behaving like a coward
  • 2 hours Energy Storage Replace Gas Plants
  • 1 hour New York State rejects environmental permit for Williams Co. natural gas pipeline
  • 6 hours Ethically pure Chinese soldiers who purge the world of evil American mercenaries
  • 11 hours Communist Bandit 共匪
  • 19 hours Obamagate Is Not a Conspiracy Theory
  • 1 hour Why COVID-19 Won't Crush Renewables
  • 18 hours Pelosi demands Democratic oversight of CV19 Relief Funds . . Nancy please convene a Congressional Investigation as to how VP Biden's Son Hunter was awarded $130 Million Federal bailout loan for 2009 TALF Program.
  • 5 hours Cpt Lauren Dowsett
  • 22 hours If You Want ‘Renewable Energy’ - Get Ready to Dig

Breaking News:

China Backs Down, Pulls Survey Vessel From Malaysian Waters

Why Young Professionals Are Steering Clear Of Oil & Gas

Why Young Professionals Are Steering Clear Of Oil & Gas

The oil and gas industry…

How To Play The Next Big Rally In Gold

How To Play The Next Big Rally In Gold

The global impact of COVID-19…

Goldman Sachs: Jet Fuel Demand Recovery Could Take Years

Goldman Sachs: Jet Fuel Demand Recovery Could Take Years

While global oil demand is…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Is Hydrogen The Jet Fuel Of The Future?

By Irina Slav - May 16, 2020, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Hydrogen, the most abundant element in the universe, has been touted as a superior alternative to lithium-ion batteries in cars, but adoption has been painfully slow. For all the hype, one would think most cars would be running on hydrogen already, yet they are not.  So where are hydrogen proponents going wrong?

According to some, they may be focusing on the wrong sort of vehicles to power with hydrogen. True, there are billions of passenger cars on the roads around the world. But there are also millions of aircraft in the skies – or there used to be. The aviation sector may well be the game-changer for hydrogen.

One executive from this nascent hydrogen segment explains it in terms of energy intensity and utilization. Valery Miftakhov from ZeroAvia, developers of zero-emission powertrains for aircraft powered by hydrogen, says aircraft have much higher energy intensity and utilization than cars. As such, they should be the focus of attention for hydrogen backers.

In an article for Aeronautics Online, Miftakhov compared intensity and utilization rates for cars and aircraft, in other words the portion of the vehicle’s weight dedicated to fuel and the amount of time it spends in motion. Cars, he said, have an energy intensity average of some 2 percent and energy utilization rates of about 5 percent. A Boeing 737, on the other hand, has an energy intensity average of close to 40 percent and a capacity utilization average of 40 percent, spending about 10 hours daily in the air.

What does this all mean, and why does it matter? 

It means that planes are much greater energy guzzlers than cars, which is not news. It also means that it is a much better target for hydrogen fuel cell technology developers than passenger cars, for which, Miftakhov says, “even the current batteries are good enough.” There is simply not enough demand for a lot more energy-dense energy sources in passenger cars.

Yet in air transport, things look different, especially now, amid the coronavirus pandemic. The pandemic grounded millions of flights, which greatly reduced CO2 emissions. Now there are calls for a green recovery from the pandemic, and hydrogen-powered aircraft may find their place in this green recovery.

Related: Rig Count Collapse Continues Despite Jump In Oil Prices Hydrogen fuel cells generate no emissions. They are more energy dense than lithium-ion battery packs - a lot more energy dense - and they are more durable. The battery pack of the Tesla Model 3, for example, has an energy density of some 160 Wh per kg, and it is one of the best in the industry.

In comparison, a California company, HyPoint, makes hydrogen-fueled powertrains that sport energy density of 530 Wh per kg. It is now working on another version of the powertrain that would have energy density of up to 960 Wh per kg. According to ZeroAvia’s Miftakhov, hydrogen fuel cell systems could reach an energy density of up to 3,000 Wh per kg.

What’s so important about energy density? Things like length of journey, to mention the most basic. The more energy a battery - or fuel - cell can store, the longer it can remain in motion without needing to recharge. 

Higher energy density, in other words, extends the range of a vehicle.

But there’s more. There is also the matter of emissions. The air transport industry generates some 115 grams of carbon dioxide per passenger-kilometer, which adds up to 859 million tons of emissions annually, notes Berkant Göksel, an engineering entrepreneur and co-founder of Electrofluidsystems. Göksel and his colleagues at Electrofluidsystems just released a set of drones and air taxis, all hydrogen-powered, using plasma technology and capable of traveling at superhigh speeds. Because, according to them, this is the future: fast and emission-free.

“Governments of developed countries have new strategies for green gas and hydrogen which can be produced with zero CO2 emissions. This is most important in a sustainable energy supply,” Göksel told Oilprice.com. “We can imagine air taxis with amazing ranges up to 1000 km and beyond, which would also personalize regional air mobility.” 

And these will be fast. With plasma jet technology, the hydrogen-powered aircraft would, at some point, be able to achieve incredible speeds. Related: Fragile Oil Markets Under Threat From 50 Million Barrels Of Saudi Crude                                            

Of course, for all this promise in the air transport industry, hydrogen is not without faults, and challenges remain. Some experts note hydrogen fuel cells’ poor specific power output and the fact that range is not necessarily the top priority in air transport. 

“Hydrogen fuel cells can provide improved specific energy over batteries in vehicles that require sustained endurance or range over 100 miles,” the engineering director of aviation at Uber Elevate told Avionics in a recent article. “However, eVTOL [electric vertical takeoff and landing] aircraft serving metropolitan demand only require a 10-60 mile range. Fuel cells are not competitive weight-wise compared to lithium batteries at these shorter ranges.”

There is no universal solution for all priorities in the transport industry. Yet Zeroavia’s Miftakhov certainly has a good point: the success of a product depends on its target market. Hydrogen technology developers may well have been wrong in focusing mostly on passenger cars. Its characteristics appear to be much better suited for longer-haul, more energy-intensive journeys than the daily commute to work. There is definitely a lot going on in hydrogen powertrains for aircraft. Maybe it will lead to wider adoption of hydrogen fuel cells, given the right encouragement from governments and other decision-makers. Air transport could become a game-changer for hydrogen.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Why COVID-19 Won't Crush Renewables

Next Post

Battery Metals Suffer From Slump In EV Sales
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The $30 Trillion Trend That’s Bigger Than The Entire US Stock Market

The $30 Trillion Trend That’s Bigger Than The Entire US Stock Market
Oil Price War Puts Entire Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia At Risk

Oil Price War Puts Entire Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia At Risk
Trump Administration Approves Largest U.S. Solar Project Ever

Trump Administration Approves Largest U.S. Solar Project Ever
Oil Prices Jump On Surprise Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Jump On Surprise Crude Inventory Draw
Why Trump Is Desperate To Secure This Rare Metal

Why Trump Is Desperate To Secure This Rare Metal



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com