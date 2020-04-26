Big Oil’s Dilemma: Cut Dividends Or Cut Operations

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 15.21 -1.73 -10.21%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 20.74 -0.70 -3.26%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 1.709 -0.037 -2.12%
Graph down Mars US 2 days 18.69 -0.21 -1.11%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 15.23 +3.01 +24.63%
Graph up Urals 3 days 20.50 +2.05 +11.11%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 21.06 -30.08 -58.82%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 21.06 -30.08 -58.82%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 16.46 -0.82 -4.75%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 8.540 +1.350 +18.78%
Chart Natural Gas 11 mins 1.709 -0.037 -2.12%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 18.68 -0.27 -1.42%
Graph down Murban 3 days 18.97 -0.07 -0.37%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 12.32 -0.95 -7.16%
Graph down Basra Light 3 days 25.22 -0.25 -0.98%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 14.06 -0.16 -1.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 16.46 -0.82 -4.75%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 16.46 -0.82 -4.75%
Chart Girassol 3 days 17.04 -0.51 -2.91%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 15.23 +3.01 +24.63%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 10.67 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 days 1.100 +2.720 +-167.90%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 17.35 +2.72 +18.59%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 16.90 +2.72 +19.18%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 days 12.25 +2.72 +28.54%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 days 6.500 +2.720 +71.96%
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 6.500 +2.720 +71.96%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 10.75 +2.72 +33.87%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 15.50 +2.72 +21.28%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 7.000 +2.720 +63.55%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 21.06 -30.08 -58.82%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 13.50 +0.50 +3.85%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 7.250 +0.500 +7.41%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 10.08 +1.07 +11.88%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 10.89 +0.44 +4.21%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 14.84 +0.44 +3.06%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 14.84 +0.44 +3.06%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 13.50 +0.50 +3.85%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 6.750 +2.750 +68.75%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 20.03 +0.72 +3.73%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Why do oilfields take damage when production is paused?
  • 5 minutes A government-funded analysis found hydroxychloroquine ineffective for COVID-19, increases risk of death
  • 8 minutes Saudis may reroute oil currently on its way to United States
  • 11 minutes The Blind Leading the Blind
  • 1 hour Russia Needs to Borrow 1 Trillion Roubles More to Cover Revenue Shortfall
  • 3 hours I have noticed symptoms of Trump Derangement Syndrome. Is there a cure ?
  • 7 mins Trumps Oil Industry....
  • 4 hours You first...
  • 8 hours Is it sustainable for the United States to choose which mobile phones all humans can and cannot use ?
  • 7 hours European Union is Dead but Does Not Yet Know It
  • 8 hours Oil crash has made ME more volatile than ever. Trump's troop buildup in ME puts U.S. at risk of being trapped in yet another quagmire . Congress must rein in Trump's misadventures.
  • 5 hours Hot mic at White House Covid press briefing. "Everybody here's been vaccinated anyway."
  • 1 hour Why does most of the civilized world look at all of the Middle East Countries as hell on earth.
  • 4 hours Donald Trump proposed to inject COVID-19 patients with bleach
  • 10 hours "Saudi Armada heading to U.S.", "Dumping" is a WTO VIOLATION.
  • 14 hours Cognitive Dissonance

Breaking News:

Energy Transfer Asks For Permission To Turn Pipelines To Oil Storage

Alt Text

Oil Rally Halts On Huge Crude Build

The Energy Information Administration delivered…

Alt Text

The Chinese Trick That Could Save Oil

China is buying cheap oil…

Alt Text

Trump Orders U.S. Oil Major Out Of Venezuela

President Donald Trump has ordered…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is an independent journalist, covering oil and gas, energy and environmental policy, and international politics. He is based in Portland, Oregon. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Big Oil’s Dilemma: Cut Dividends Or Cut Operations

By Nick Cunningham - Apr 26, 2020, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
offshore

The oil majors are facing a financial vice like they never have before.  With oil prices hovering around $20 per barrel and no end in sight for the global pandemic, the financial pain has only just begun. Norway’s Equinor became the first large oil company to cut its dividend, slashing it by 67 percent. It may not be the last. 

On Friday, Italy’s Eni reported a 94 percent decline in profit in the first quarter, a period that did not capture the full brunt of the current slump. Eni cut spending by 30 percent and lowered its production guidance for this year by 100,000-125,000 bpd. “The period since March has been the most complex period the global economy has seen for more than 70 years,” Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi said. “Like everyone, we expect a complicated 2020.”

When asked whether or not the company would cut its dividend, Descalzi demurred. “We’ll see how COVID-19 evolves in the next few months... In July, we can update on the dividend front,” he said, according to Reuters

The largest U.S. and European oil companies are in danger of burning through $175 billion in cash if Brent averages $38 per barrel over the next two years, according to the FT and Wood Mackenzie. 

The majors have typically guarded dividends at almost all costs. When unable to cover capex and also shareholder payouts – as has consistently been the case over the past decade – the majors have resorted to some combination of spending cuts, asset sales and taking on new debt. 

Related: Rig Count Collapse Continues Despite Jump In Oil Prices
 That formula becomes more challenged in today’s crisis environment. With a massive surplus of oil and the prospect of a persistent slump in demand, selling off assets isn’t really a strategy they can rely on. For one, there are going to be very few buyers for anything, at least not at prices the majors would want. Also, would-be buyers are probably in worse financial shape and don’t have billions of dollars lying around that they can throw at the majors for their unwanted projects. 

That leaves spending cuts and debt as the main instruments the majors will use. ExxonMobil has already taken on an additional $18 billion in debt in March and April alone, after $7 billion in bonds issued in all of last year. Shell has taken out $20 billion in new debt in the past few weeks. 

It’s unclear how long that strategy can last. ExxonMobil has already seen its credit downgraded by two different ratings agencies since March. Exxon's cash flow trajectory was “already relatively weak entering 2020, as very high growth capital investment combined with muted oil and gas prices and low [earnings in its downstream and chemicals segments] resulted in substantial negative free cash flow and rising debt in 2019,” Moody’s analysts wrote in early April.

Related: This Oil Price Rebound Is Only Temporary

Royal Dutch Shell has postponed two large oil and gas projects in the Gulf of Mexico and the North Sea because of the unfolding downturn. Many more projects will be delayed or cancelled altogether. 

Independent U.S. shale companies are in even worse shape. An estimated 2,500 oil and gas workers lost their jobs in Texas in a 10-day span. Continental Resources has shut in most of its production in North Dakota because of low prices. In March, Occidental Petroleum cut its dividend by 86 percent. Occidental is in a much more serious financial predicament than the oil majors, largely unable to take on new debt after its unfortunately timed takeover of Anadarko Petroleum last year.

The oil majors have a much better ability to survive the crisis than independent shale drillers, but they may survive in a smaller, more indebted form compared to before the pandemic. 

The effects of the current crisis will be felt over the long-term. According to Rystad Energy, global oil supply will be 6 percent lower in 2030 than it otherwise would have been due to the current cutbacks in spending. Roughly $195 billion in non-shale projects have been delayed, Rystad said. 

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage






Previous Post

5 Reasons Why Mexico’s Oil Industry Is Destined For Disaster
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is an independent journalist, covering oil and gas, energy and environmental policy, and international politics. He is based in Portland, Oregon. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

How Oil Prices Could Go To $100

How Oil Prices Could Go To $100
Oil Jumps After Trump Orders Navy To ‘’Shoot And Destroy’’ Iranian Gunboats

Oil Jumps After Trump Orders Navy To ‘’Shoot And Destroy’’ Iranian Gunboats

 $0 Oil Forces Canada To Shut Down Crude Production

$0 Oil Forces Canada To Shut Down Crude Production

 Why Today’s 300% Oil Price Crash Isn’t As Bad As It Seems

Why Today’s 300% Oil Price Crash Isn’t As Bad As It Seems

 Oil Prices Hit $1 Following A 90% Crash

Oil Prices Hit $1 Following A 90% Crash



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com