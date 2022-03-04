How To Trade The Oil Major Exodus From Russia

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 115.2 +7.51 +6.98%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 118.3 +7.80 +7.06%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.914 +0.192 +4.07%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 3.768 +0.265 +7.56%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.522 +0.237 +7.23%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 110.7 -3.05 -2.68%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 110.7 -3.05 -2.68%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 114.7 +2.92 +2.61%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 117.1 +4.86 +4.33%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 107.3 -4.13 -3.71%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.522 +0.237 +7.23%

Graph up Marine 2 days 116.5 +6.75 +6.15%
Graph up Murban 2 days 119.2 +7.63 +6.84%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 109.2 +3.47 +3.28%
Graph down Basra Light 95 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 118.2 +2.33 +2.01%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 114.7 +2.92 +2.61%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 114.7 +2.92 +2.61%
Chart Girassol 2 days 115.8 +2.96 +2.62%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 117.1 +4.86 +4.33%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 95.77 +6.56 +7.35%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 93.57 -2.93 -3.04%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 109.8 -2.93 -2.60%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 108.1 -2.93 -2.64%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 106.0 -2.93 -2.69%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 103.1 -2.93 -2.76%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 103.1 -2.93 -2.76%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 105.2 -2.93 -2.71%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 108.8 -2.93 -2.62%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 103.4 -2.93 -2.76%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 110.7 -3.05 -2.68%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 104.0 -3.00 -2.80%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 97.75 -3.00 -2.98%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 110.5 +5.42 +5.16%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 102.1 -2.93 -2.79%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 106.0 -2.93 -2.69%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 106.0 -2.93 -2.69%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 104.0 -3.00 -2.80%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 98.00 -2.75 -2.73%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 115.7 +6.69 +6.13%

All Charts
  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  U.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian Propaganda
  "The Crisis in Ukraine Is Not About Ukraine. It's About Germany" by Mike Whitney at the Ron Paul Institute
  3-D Chess not the 2-D Chess of Ukraine-Russia - What is actually coming during this decade…
  Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ? Water restarted to CRIMEA ?
  GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  "Russian Myths vs. Russian Reality with Edward Slavsquat who lives in Russia" - Interview by James Corbett
  Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  America's Power Grid is Increasingly Unreliable
  "John Kerry fears Russia-Ukraine war will distract from climate change"
  "The First Casualty of War Is the Truth – The Current Western Propaganda for Ukraine Is Epic in Scale "
  "7 FAKE NEWS stories coming out of Ukraine" by Kit Knightly
  Saudi Arabia Dumps Suncor for Video Games

Slowing Russian Commodity Exports Could Spark A Rise In Prices

Germany Goes For Full Energy Policy Overhaul Amid Ukraine Crisis

Germany's energy policy has been…

One Of The Wildest Weeks In Modern History For Oil Markets

Oil markets experienced one of…

The Fallout Of War In Russia And Retaliatory Sanctions

As Russia's war in Ukraine…

Premium Content

How To Trade The Oil Major Exodus From Russia

By Editorial Dept - Mar 04, 2022, 1:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

Earlier this week, crude broke through the $100 level. It did so without really so much as a pause on a day when futures posted a massive 13.8% gain. If you missed that move or, like me, you simply got it wrong, you will be looking around for opportunities from here. It goes without saying that it is a difficult task at this point. Everything has moved already, and it is hard to say that crude, even up here, is overreacting to the situation given the possibility of an embargo on a producer as important to global supply as Russia. Where there has possibly been some overreaction that could result in an opportunity, though, is in the multinational, integrated firms that have, or have had, exposure to Russia that have dropped.

Not all of those stocks are about to bounce, though. You need to exercise some selectivity when looking for trades. Or, if you are a bit gun shy after getting the big move wrong as I am, you may want to consider a somewhat more complex paired trade, one that by definition includes a natural hedge. It relies on the difference in impact of withdrawing from Russia for different companies and how the market has reacted as they have announced plans to do that.

BP (BP), for example, has lost 18% from its pre-crisis high but may drop even further.

That is clear when you consider that estimates to the hit BP will take run as high as $25 billion and the company has a market cap of around $90 billion. On the other side of the ledger, the jump…

EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
