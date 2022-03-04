The Fallout Of War In Russia And Retaliatory Sanctions

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 115.1 +7.46 +6.93%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 118.1 +7.66 +6.93%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.920 +0.198 +4.19%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 3.762 +0.258 +7.37%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.517 +0.232 +7.07%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 110.7 -3.05 -2.68%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 110.7 -3.05 -2.68%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 114.7 +2.92 +2.61%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 117.1 +4.86 +4.33%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 107.3 -4.13 -3.71%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.517 +0.232 +7.07%

Graph up Marine 2 days 116.5 +6.75 +6.15%
Graph up Murban 2 days 119.2 +7.63 +6.84%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 109.2 +3.47 +3.28%
Graph down Basra Light 95 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 118.2 +2.33 +2.01%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 114.7 +2.92 +2.61%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 114.7 +2.92 +2.61%
Chart Girassol 2 days 115.8 +2.96 +2.62%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 117.1 +4.86 +4.33%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 95.77 +6.56 +7.35%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 93.57 -2.93 -3.04%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 109.8 -2.93 -2.60%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 108.1 -2.93 -2.64%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 106.0 -2.93 -2.69%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 103.1 -2.93 -2.76%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 103.1 -2.93 -2.76%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 105.2 -2.93 -2.71%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 108.8 -2.93 -2.62%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 103.4 -2.93 -2.76%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 110.7 -3.05 -2.68%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 104.0 -3.00 -2.80%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 97.75 -3.00 -2.98%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 110.5 +5.42 +5.16%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 102.1 -2.93 -2.79%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 106.0 -2.93 -2.69%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 106.0 -2.93 -2.69%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 104.0 -3.00 -2.80%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 98.00 -2.75 -2.73%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 115.7 +6.69 +6.13%

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 8 minutes U.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian Propaganda
  • 13 minutes "The Crisis in Ukraine Is Not About Ukraine. It's About Germany" by Mike Whitney at the Ron Paul Institute
  • 4 hours 3-D Chess not the 2-D Chess of Ukraine-Russia - What is actually coming during this decade…
  • 3 hours Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ? Water restarted to CRIMEA ?
  • 17 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 18 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 2 hours "Russian Myths vs. Russian Reality with Edward Slavsquat who lives in Russia" - Interview by James Corbett
  • 19 mins Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 20 hours America's Power Grid is Increasingly Unreliable
  • 20 hours "John Kerry fears Russia-Ukraine war will distract from climate change"
  • 22 hours "The First Casualty of War Is the Truth – The Current Western Propaganda for Ukraine Is Epic in Scale "
  • 2 days "7 FAKE NEWS stories coming out of Ukraine" by Kit Knightly
  • 1 day Saudi Arabia Dumps Suncor for Video Games

Breaking News:

Germans Support Sanctions On Russia Even If Energy Prices Soar

U.S. Wants To “Degrade” Russia As Oil, Gas Power

U.S. Wants To “Degrade” Russia As Oil, Gas Power

The U.S. administration has said…

Supply Concerns Lead To Record High LNG Spot Prices In Asia

Supply Concerns Lead To Record High LNG Spot Prices In Asia

The spot prices of LNG…

Is Hydrogen A Better Bridge Fuel Than Natural Gas?

Is Hydrogen A Better Bridge Fuel Than Natural Gas?

The Ukraine crisis is highlighting…

The Fallout Of War In Russia And Retaliatory Sanctions

Mar 04, 2022
Military Maneuvers

- The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, via the country’s official news agency, is demanding that Russian forces stop the shelling of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, reporting that fire has broken out and an explosion here would be 10X worse than Chernobyl. While a nuclear threat was declared earlier on Thursday, overnight, officials reported that the fire had been extinguished.

- NATO says that Russian troops are shifting tactics to direct attacks on Ukrainian cities as attempts to encircle Kyiv, for instance, have largely failed.

- The strategic port city of Kherson has apparently fallen to the Russians, though it is arguable as to whether they have full control. They have set up checkpoints throughout the city and seized the TV tower late on Thursday, after sending their first armored columns from Crimea into Kherson.

- Russia is attempting to take another strategic port town, Mariupol, but the Ukrainians are still resisting and still holding the town, though it is under siege and the Russians are attempting to starve it out, with no food, water, or electricity.

- Ukrainian forces claim to have liberated Bucha, a town in the Kyiv region.

- The White House is requesting $10 billion in aid (lethal and humanitarian) for Ukraine.

- Ukraine has reported Russian shelling of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant–Europe’s largest–and Russia now has seized the plant. The shelling has resulted in…

