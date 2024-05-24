High Demand Sends LNG Prices Climbing Around the World

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 77.59 +0.72 +0.94%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 81.93 +0.57 +0.70%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.00 +0.33 +0.40%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.575 -0.082 -3.09%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.485 +0.016 +0.64%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.05 -1.11 -1.33%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.05 -1.11 -1.33%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.81 -0.87 -1.07%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.27 -0.31 -0.37%
Chart Mars US 203 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.485 +0.016 +0.64%

Graph down Marine 1 day 82.98 -1.00 -1.19%
Graph down Murban 1 day 83.60 -0.84 -0.99%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 78.37 -1.10 -1.38%
Graph down Basra Light 906 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 80.07 -0.90 -1.11%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 80.81 -0.87 -1.07%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.81 -0.87 -1.07%
Chart Girassol 1 day 82.51 -0.81 -0.97%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.27 -0.31 -0.37%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 359 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 63.67 -0.70 -1.09%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 79.02 -0.70 -0.88%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 77.27 -0.70 -0.90%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 73.37 -0.70 -0.95%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 70.07 -0.70 -0.99%
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 70.07 -0.70 -0.99%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 73.12 -0.70 -0.95%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 80.07 -0.70 -0.87%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 70.47 -0.70 -0.98%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.05 -1.11 -1.33%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.05 -1.69 -2.23%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 67.80 -1.69 -2.43%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 84.35 -1.04 -1.22%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 73.80 -1.69 -2.24%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 74.05 -1.69 -2.23%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.05 -1.69 -2.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.25 -1.50 -1.98%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 67.75 -1.75 -2.52%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 83.89 -0.54 -0.64%

Breaking News:

Two of Europe’s Biggest Banks to Stop Underwriting Oil and Gas Bonds

Time Running Out for BHP's Anglo American Bid

Time Running Out for BHP's Anglo American Bid

The clock is counting down…

A Good Way to Play Small Cap Energy Stocks

A Good Way to Play Small Cap Energy Stocks

The Invesco Small Cap Energy…

Gasoline Prices Ahead of Memorial Day Are 1% Higher Than a Year Ago

Gasoline Prices Ahead of Memorial Day Are 1% Higher Than a Year Ago

Gasoline prices are slightly lower…

Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

High Demand Sends LNG Prices Climbing Around the World

By Editorial Dept - May 24, 2024, 7:30 AM CDT
LNG

1. Mexican Crude Production Collapses Ahead of Elections

- Providing a somber reflection on Mexico’s upstream industry before the June 2 general election, crude production by Mexico’s state oil company Pemex fell below 1.5 million b/d for the first time in over 40 years.

- April’s crude output of 1.474 million b/d represents an almost 200,000 b/d year-over-year drop, marking a new trough for the country, the lowest point since Mexico started producing from the giant Cantarell field and tapped into its prolific offshore waters in the late 1970s.

- The Lopez Obrador government forbade new hydrocarbon bidding rounds and has instructed Pemex to focus on onshore and shallow-water fields rather than investing into higher-risk projects. 

- Higher condensate production from onshore assets such as Ixachi or Quesqui offset some of the declines in total supply figures, however not enough to halt the tide of legacy declines.  

2. Could AI Gas Demand Lift US Natural Gas Prices?

- US natural gas prices are set for structural upside over the next 20 years as incremental demand from data centres and AI has prompted a gas generation renaissance. 

- According to WoodMackenzie, the growth in US natural gas demand could amount to as much as 30 BCf/d, pushing Henry Hub futures above $4 per mmBtu by 2035 and closer to $6 per mmBtu by 2045.

- Electricity demand from data centers currently adds up to 11 GW of generation, but this should…

