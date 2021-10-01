Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 4 hours 75.88 +0.85 +1.13%
Graph up Brent Crude 3 hours 79.28 +0.97 +1.24%
Graph down Natural Gas 4 hours 5.619 -0.248 -4.23%
Graph up Heating Oil 4 hours 2.383 +0.044 +1.89%
Graph up Gasoline 4 hours 2.250 +0.056 +2.55%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 76.60 +0.29 +0.38%
Graph down Marine 20 hours 75.64 -0.23 -0.30%
Graph down Murban 20 hours 76.83 -0.29 -0.38%
Graph down Iran Heavy 20 hours 73.60 -0.06 -0.08%
Graph up Basra Light 20 hours 77.74 +0.31 +0.40%
Graph up Saharan Blend 20 hours 78.57 +0.07 +0.09%
Graph down Bonny Light 20 hours 77.67 -0.15 -0.19%
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 62.66 +0.20 +0.32%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 19 hours 62.78 +0.20 +0.32%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 19 hours 74.03 +0.20 +0.27%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 19 hours 75.43 +0.20 +0.27%
Graph up Sweet Crude 19 hours 72.13 +0.20 +0.28%
Graph up Peace Sour 19 hours 70.53 +0.20 +0.28%
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 70.53 +0.20 +0.28%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 71.88 +0.20 +0.28%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 73.63 +0.20 +0.27%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 70.63 +0.20 +0.28%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 76.60 +0.29 +0.38%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 71.50 +0.25 +0.35%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 65.25 +0.25 +0.38%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 78.37 -0.66 -0.84%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 68.78 -0.20 -0.29%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 72.73 -0.20 -0.27%
Here’s Why Oil Prices Are Falling Back

By Editorial Dept - Oct 01, 2021, 5:30 PM CDT
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures are trading nearly flat on Friday, edging lower shortly after the New York opening as investors attempt to close out a choppy week with a marginal gain.

After surging into a multi-month high at the start of the week on stronger demand expectations, the market is struggling with traders booking profits and moving to the sidelines as higher U.S. crude oil inventories and a strong U.S. Dollar offset recent forecasts calling for supply deficits.

Last week’s rise in U.S. inventories came as production in the Gulf returned close to levels reached before Hurricane Ida struck about a month ago.

Meanwhile, a power crisis and housing market concerns in China, the world’s biggest crude importer and its second-largest consumer behind the United States, is pressuring sentiment and weighing on oil demand. However, late in the week, the market reversed course on reports China was prepared to buy more oil and other energy supplies to help sustain its economic recovery.

Gains Being Capped by Unexpected Rise in US Crude Inventories

The API on Tuesday reported a surprise build in crude oil inventories of 4.127 million barrels for the week ending September 24. Analyst expectations were for a loss of 2.333 million barrels for the week.

The API also reported a build in gasoline inventories of 3.555 million barrels for the same week. Distillate stocks saw an increase in inventories this week of 2.483 million…

