The Best Way To Play The Natural Gas Boom

Graph up WTI Crude 4 hours 75.88 +0.85 +1.13%
Graph up Brent Crude 3 hours 79.28 +0.97 +1.24%
Graph down Natural Gas 4 hours 5.619 -0.248 -4.23%
Graph up Heating Oil 4 hours 2.383 +0.044 +1.89%
Graph up Gasoline 4 hours 2.250 +0.056 +2.55%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 76.60 +0.29 +0.38%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 76.60 +0.29 +0.38%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 77.67 -0.15 -0.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 77.72 +0.59 +0.76%
Chart Mars US 3 hours 74.38 +0.85 +1.16%
Chart Gasoline 4 hours 2.250 +0.056 +2.55%

Graph down Marine 20 hours 75.64 -0.23 -0.30%
Graph down Murban 20 hours 76.83 -0.29 -0.38%
Graph down Iran Heavy 20 hours 73.60 -0.06 -0.08%
Graph up Basra Light 20 hours 77.74 +0.31 +0.40%
Graph up Saharan Blend 20 hours 78.57 +0.07 +0.09%
Graph down Bonny Light 20 hours 77.67 -0.15 -0.19%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 77.67 -0.15 -0.19%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 78.65 +0.04 +0.05%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 77.72 +0.59 +0.76%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 62.66 +0.20 +0.32%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 19 hours 62.78 +0.20 +0.32%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 19 hours 74.03 +0.20 +0.27%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 19 hours 75.43 +0.20 +0.27%
Graph up Sweet Crude 19 hours 72.13 +0.20 +0.28%
Graph up Peace Sour 19 hours 70.53 +0.20 +0.28%
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 70.53 +0.20 +0.28%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 71.88 +0.20 +0.28%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 73.63 +0.20 +0.27%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 70.63 +0.20 +0.28%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 76.60 +0.29 +0.38%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 71.50 +0.25 +0.35%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 65.25 +0.25 +0.38%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 78.37 -0.66 -0.84%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 68.78 -0.20 -0.29%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 72.73 -0.20 -0.27%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 72.73 -0.20 -0.27%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 71.50 +0.25 +0.35%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 65.25 +0.25 +0.38%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 81.23 -0.16 -0.20%

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 7 minutes Is China Rising or Falling? Has it Enraged the World and Lost its Way? How is their Economy Doing?
  • 13 minutes NordStream2
  • 11 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 min Perfect Energy Storm in Europe: turning our back on fossil fuels is easier said than done!
  • 2 days U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 1 day Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 1 day Succession Planning in Human Resources for Vaccinated Individuals in the Oil & Gas Industry
  • 2 days So Did Eni and Shell Pay a $1.3-billion bribe for Nigeria oil?
  • 1 hour Wasn't August 13, 2021 supposed to be "Reinstatement Day?"
  • 1 day China Sees Opportunity As Venezuela’s Oil Industry Hits Rock Bottom
  • 2 days Oil Price: does the security vacuum in the Middle East spook investors?
  • 2 days Evergrande is going Belly Up.

Breaking News:

Putin Looks To Limit Wealth Fund Spending

Biden's Energy Policy Can't Be Blamed For Soaring Gasoline Prices

Biden's Energy Policy Can't Be Blamed For Soaring Gasoline Prices

Gasoline prices have shot up…

A New Era Of Innovation Is Coming To The Nuclear Sector

A New Era Of Innovation Is Coming To The Nuclear Sector

Though the nuclear power industry…

Are Carbon Taxes To Blame For Europe’s Energy Crisis?

Are Carbon Taxes To Blame For Europe’s Energy Crisis?

Much ink has been spilled…

Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

Premium Content

The Best Way To Play The Natural Gas Boom

By Editorial Dept - Oct 01, 2021, 6:30 PM CDT
Join Our Community

The natural gas market has undergone profound changes in the last year, with prices rising from under $2.00 to over $5.00. Inventories have been drawn down due to demand, weather events, and the export of LNG to Europe and Asia. In the U.S., gas storage is about 30% below year-ago levels, and about the same in European storage caverns. Consumers are just now starting to feel the effects of this change in their monthly energy bills. Most pundits now say that it is up to the winter weather if we are to see curtailments. A cold winter in Europe or the U.S. could generate discomfort in the homes of millions, and cause the shutdown of energy-intensive industries.

There is an old saying that “one man’s poison is another man’s meat.” In the case of the two Canadian gas drillers we are going to discuss today, this scarcity could lead to outsized gains in their share prices as they capitalize on the need for this currently scarce commodity. Tourmaline Oil Corp, (OTCPK: TRMLF) and ARC Resources, (OTCPK: AETUF) are two of Canada’s leading gas drillers and are the subject of this month’s comparison article.

Both of these key Canadian gas drillers hold key acreage and infrastructure positions in the “Permian” of Alberta and British Columbia Province’s, the Montney basin. It has some similarities to its more famous play in West Texas. The size is comparable and the nature of sedimentary accumulation is somewhat similar, yielding…

