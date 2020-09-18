Has Oil Demand Peaked?

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 3 hours 41.11 +0.14 +0.34%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 hours 43.15 -0.15 -0.35%
Graph up Natural Gas 3 hours 2.048 +0.006 +0.29%
Graph down Mars US 2 hours 41.41 -0.31 -0.74%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 42.07 +0.78 +1.89%
Graph up Urals 19 hours 41.75 +1.75 +4.38%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 42.54 +0.87 +2.09%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 42.54 +0.87 +2.09%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 42.60 +0.12 +0.28%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 38.76 +1.45 +3.89%
Chart Natural Gas 3 hours 2.048 +0.006 +0.29%
Graph up Marine 19 hours 42.89 +1.20 +2.88%
Graph up Murban 19 hours 43.31 +1.30 +3.09%
Graph down Iran Heavy 19 hours 41.05 -0.14 -0.34%
Graph down Basra Light 19 hours 44.86 -0.33 -0.73%
Graph down Saharan Blend 19 hours 42.20 -0.27 -0.64%
Graph up Bonny Light 19 hours 42.60 +0.12 +0.28%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 42.60 +0.12 +0.28%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 43.40 +0.14 +0.32%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 42.07 +0.78 +1.89%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 20 mins 29.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 5 mins 33.72 +1.06 +3.25%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 40.22 +1.06 +2.71%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 41.62 +1.06 +2.61%
Graph up Sweet Crude 5 mins 37.97 +1.06 +2.87%
Graph up Peace Sour 5 mins 36.92 +1.06 +2.96%
Chart Peace Sour 5 mins 36.92 +1.06 +2.96%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 mins 37.72 +1.06 +2.89%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 mins 39.47 +1.06 +2.76%
Chart Central Alberta 5 mins 36.87 +1.06 +2.96%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 42.54 +0.87 +2.09%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 37.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 31.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 41.11 +1.68 +4.26%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 35.06 +0.14 +0.40%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 39.01 +0.14 +0.36%
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 39.01 +0.14 +0.36%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 37.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 31.25 +0.75 +2.46%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 45.71 +0.81 +1.80%
All Charts
  • 4 minutes Nord Stream 2 Halt Possible Over Navalny Poisoning
  • 8 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 11 minutes JP Morgan says investors should prepare for rising odds of Trump win
  • 1 min Permian in for Prosperous and Bright Future
  • 4 hours Daniel Yergin Book is a Reality Check on Energy
  • 2 hours YPF to redeploy rigs in Vaca Muerta on export potential
  • 42 mins Gepthermal fracking: how to confuse a greenie
  • 11 hours US after 4 more years of Trump?
  • 4 hours Top HHS official takes leave of absence after Facebook rant about CDC conspiracies
  • 15 hours The Perfect Solution To Remove Conflict Problems In The South China East Asia Sea
  • 2 hours Oil giants partner with environmental group to track Permian Basin's methane emissions
  • 2 days US Oil Refinery Fexibility
  • 3 days China Must Prepare for War Says State Media
  • 3 days Interconnection queues across the US are loaded with gigawatts of solar, wind and storage
  • 1 day Surviving without coal is a challenge!!
  • 2 days Portuguese government confirms world record solar price of $0.01316/kWh

Breaking News:

UK Energy Firms Could Switch Off EV Chargers As Demand Peaks

The Holy Grail of Endless Energy: Harvesting Blackholes

The Holy Grail of Endless Energy: Harvesting Blackholes

Fifty years ago, British mathematical…

Trump Administration Shocks Oil Industry With Biofuel Waiver Decision

Trump Administration Shocks Oil Industry With Biofuel Waiver Decision

The Trump Administration said on…

Oil Rallies Despite Bearish Demand Forecasts

Oil Rallies Despite Bearish Demand Forecasts

Oil prices rallied this week…

Has Oil Demand Peaked?

By Editorial Dept - Sep 18, 2020, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

1. BP sees oil demand already at a peak

- BP (NYSE: BP) made major headlines this week when it released its latest energy outlook, which laid out three scenarios, all of which show oil demand either already having peaked, or peaking in the next few years in the most optimistic scenario.

- In BP’s middle-of-the-road scenario (“Rapid), oil demand falls by half by 2050 to under 55 mb/d, while a more ambitious climate-focused “Net Zero” scenario leads to an 80 percent decline in demand. “Demand for oil falls over the next 30 years,” BP said in the report. “The scale and pace of this decline is driven by the increasing efficiency and electrification of road transportation.”

- At the same time, BP sees natural gas demand mostly unchanged through 2050 in the more, holding up much better than crude oil. In the business-as-usual scenario, natural gas demand actually rises by 35 percent. But in the “Net Zero” scenario sees gas demand falling by 40 percent.

- BP has staked a claim as the first oil major to jump on board with the “peak demand” mantra, and the British oil giant has plans to transition into a diverse energy company, which includes ramping up renewables and cutting oil and gas production by 40 percent over the next decade.

2. Exxon’s fall from grace

- ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) has seen its position erode rapidly in recent years, losing 60 percent of…

