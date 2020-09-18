A Major Power Play In Libya

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 3 hours 41.11 +0.14 +0.34%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 hours 43.15 -0.15 -0.35%
Graph up Natural Gas 3 hours 2.048 +0.006 +0.29%
Graph down Mars US 2 hours 41.41 -0.31 -0.74%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 42.07 +0.78 +1.89%
Graph up Urals 19 hours 41.75 +1.75 +4.38%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 42.54 +0.87 +2.09%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 42.54 +0.87 +2.09%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 42.60 +0.12 +0.28%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 38.76 +1.45 +3.89%
Chart Natural Gas 3 hours 2.048 +0.006 +0.29%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 19 hours 42.89 +1.20 +2.88%
Graph up Murban 19 hours 43.31 +1.30 +3.09%
Graph down Iran Heavy 19 hours 41.05 -0.14 -0.34%
Graph down Basra Light 19 hours 44.86 -0.33 -0.73%
Graph down Saharan Blend 19 hours 42.20 -0.27 -0.64%
Graph up Bonny Light 19 hours 42.60 +0.12 +0.28%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 42.60 +0.12 +0.28%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 43.40 +0.14 +0.32%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 42.07 +0.78 +1.89%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 45 mins 29.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 30 mins 33.72 +1.06 +3.25%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 40.22 +1.06 +2.71%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 41.62 +1.06 +2.61%
Graph up Sweet Crude 30 mins 37.97 +1.06 +2.87%
Graph up Peace Sour 30 mins 36.92 +1.06 +2.96%
Chart Peace Sour 30 mins 36.92 +1.06 +2.96%
Chart Light Sour Blend 30 mins 37.72 +1.06 +2.89%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 30 mins 39.47 +1.06 +2.76%
Chart Central Alberta 30 mins 36.87 +1.06 +2.96%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 42.54 +0.87 +2.09%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 37.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 31.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 41.11 +1.68 +4.26%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 35.06 +0.14 +0.40%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 39.01 +0.14 +0.36%
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 39.01 +0.14 +0.36%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 37.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 31.25 +0.75 +2.46%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 45.71 +0.81 +1.80%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Nord Stream 2 Halt Possible Over Navalny Poisoning
  • 8 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 11 minutes JP Morgan says investors should prepare for rising odds of Trump win
  • 26 mins Permian in for Prosperous and Bright Future
  • 5 hours Daniel Yergin Book is a Reality Check on Energy
  • 17 mins YPF to redeploy rigs in Vaca Muerta on export potential
  • 1 hour Gepthermal fracking: how to confuse a greenie
  • 11 hours US after 4 more years of Trump?
  • 5 hours Top HHS official takes leave of absence after Facebook rant about CDC conspiracies
  • 7 mins Oil giants partner with environmental group to track Permian Basin's methane emissions
  • 16 hours The Perfect Solution To Remove Conflict Problems In The South China East Asia Sea
  • 2 days US Oil Refinery Fexibility
  • 3 days China Must Prepare for War Says State Media
  • 3 days Interconnection queues across the US are loaded with gigawatts of solar, wind and storage
  • 1 day Surviving without coal is a challenge!!
  • 2 days Portuguese government confirms world record solar price of $0.01316/kWh

Breaking News:

UK Energy Firms Could Switch Off EV Chargers As Demand Peaks

The Secret To Survival For Canada’s Oil Sands

The Secret To Survival For Canada’s Oil Sands

Canada’s oil sands are often…

Iraq Ships More Crude Oil Despite OPEC Output Cut Pledge

Iraq Ships More Crude Oil Despite OPEC Output Cut Pledge

Iraq has shipped more crude…

Big Tech Still Loves The Oil Business

Big Tech Still Loves The Oil Business

Several big tech companies have…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

A Major Power Play In Libya

By Editorial Dept - Sep 18, 2020, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Libya: A New Twist to Haftar’s Power Play

Turkey would like the world to think that the resignation of the eastern government this week signifies the weakening of General Haftar. The opposite is true. This clears the way for Haftar and weakens Turkey’s power in the country.  

Protests that are engulfing Tobruk in eastern Libya—Haftar’s stronghold—may not be what they seem. This week has seen the resignation of the eastern interim government of Abdullah al-Thani. That resignation will make it impossible for Speaker of Parliament Aguila Saleh to agree to any sort of a peace deal with the Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli. 

Also take note that the protests--particularly intense in the eastern city of Benghazi--have a very specific emphasis: Corruption. And protesters are conveniently calling on the military (read: Haftar) to sort out that corruption—hence al-Thani’s resignation. In other words, al-Thani is linked to Saleh, and Haftar wants them out of the way, which opens the door for the military to assume full control in Benghazi.

Saleh has been a thorn in Haftar’s side since he began jockeying for power by trying to push for a peace deal with the GNA that would sideline Haftar. Saleh mistakenly thought that because growing ranks of Western officialdom were calling for a ceasefire and peace agreement that he would be able to win this game. He will not win, and this is now clear.  

Throughout…

To access this exclusive content...

Select your membership level below

COMMUNITY MEMBERSHIP

(FREE)

  • Full access to the largest energy community on the web
  • A customizable oil price watch list
  • Three free premium articles per month
  • Weekly market updates delivered to your inbox
  • Exclusive offers and opportunities
Join the Community for FREE

GLOBAL ENERGY ALERT

($697 $279 PER YEAR)

  • Breaking energy stories before they hit the mainstream media
  • Top quality analysis from industry veterans
  • Exclusive investment opportunities
  • Digestible data breakdowns
  • Geopolitical insights from our network of over 600 operatives
  • Risk-free 30-day money back guarantee
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership
Join the Community for FREE
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership

Join today and receive...

  • Access to members-only content
  • Exclusive research reports
  • Our acclaimed 3-Part Investor Series

Learn more about our products





Previous Post

Iraq Ships More Crude Oil Despite OPEC Output Cut Pledge

Next Post

Should You Buy Into This Oil Rally?
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Trump Administration Shocks Oil Industry With Biofuel Waiver Decision

Trump Administration Shocks Oil Industry With Biofuel Waiver Decision
The Holy Grail of Endless Energy: Harvesting Blackholes

The Holy Grail of Endless Energy: Harvesting Blackholes
Where Is Future Oil Demand Going To Come From?

Where Is Future Oil Demand Going To Come From?
$65 Oil And $5000 Gold: Traders Expect Volatility In Key Commodities

$65 Oil And $5000 Gold: Traders Expect Volatility In Key Commodities
Solar Windows Will Soon Become A Commercial Reality

Solar Windows Will Soon Become A Commercial Reality



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com