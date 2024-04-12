Geopolitical Tensions Keep Oil Prices Elevated

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 85.98 +0.96 +1.13%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 90.61 +0.87 +0.97%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 90.51 +0.77 +0.86%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.754 -0.010 -0.57%
Graph up Gasoline 13 mins 2.810 +0.036 +1.28%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 89.73 +0.79 +0.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 89.73 +0.79 +0.89%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 92.21 +0.59 +0.64%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 90.62 +0.23 +0.25%
Chart Mars US 161 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.810 +0.036 +1.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 90.28 +0.15 +0.17%
Graph up Murban 1 day 91.09 +0.31 +0.34%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 86.10 +0.79 +0.93%
Graph down Basra Light 864 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 91.29 +0.64 +0.71%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 92.21 +0.59 +0.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 92.21 +0.59 +0.64%
Chart Girassol 1 day 92.50 +0.29 +0.31%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 90.62 +0.23 +0.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 317 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 50 mins 71.32 -0.59 -0.82%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 5 hours 87.17 -1.19 -1.35%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 5 hours 85.42 -1.19 -1.37%
Graph down Sweet Crude 50 mins 80.97 -1.09 -1.33%
Graph down Peace Sour 50 mins 78.12 -1.19 -1.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 50 mins 78.12 -1.19 -1.50%
Chart Light Sour Blend 50 mins 81.77 -1.39 -1.67%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 50 mins 88.72 -1.19 -1.32%
Chart Central Alberta 50 mins 78.52 -1.19 -1.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 89.73 +0.79 +0.89%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 81.50 -1.19 -1.44%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 75.25 -1.19 -1.56%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 day 90.17 -0.40 -0.44%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 80.60 -1.19 -1.45%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 81.50 -1.19 -1.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 81.50 -1.19 -1.44%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 81.50 -1.25 -1.51%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 76.50 +1.00 +1.32%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 88.93 -1.30 -1.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 hours The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 6 days e-truck insanity
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 4 days James Corbett Interviews Irina Slav of OILPRICE.COM - "Burn, Hollywood, Burn!" - The Corbett Report
  • 4 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 6 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 6 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 9 days Bankruptcy in the Industry

Breaking News:

ADNOC Considered Buying Oil Giant BP

AI-Driven Data Surge Challenges Infrastructure Limits

AI-Driven Data Surge Challenges Infrastructure Limits

AI's rapid growth is driving…

Brent Could Climb to $95 as Bullish Sentiment Builds

Brent Could Climb to $95 as Bullish Sentiment Builds

In an increasingly bullish oil…

Oil Ticks Lower on EIA Inventory Report

Oil Ticks Lower on EIA Inventory Report

Crude oil prices moved lower…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Geopolitical Tensions Keep Oil Prices Elevated

By Editorial Dept - Apr 12, 2024, 6:30 AM CDT
Geopolitics

In the complex mix of elements influencing crude oil prices, recent events have focused attention on June West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures. The interplay of ongoing inflation, geopolitical tensions, and Federal Reserve policy decisions is molding the behavior of the market.

Geopolitical Risks and Oil Prices

Recent events have underscored the significant impact of geopolitical risks on oil pricing. The tensions between Iran and Israel, alongside the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict, have maintained crude prices near six-month highs. For instance, West Texas Intermediate crude witnessed a fluctuation, with prices settling lower on Thursday but remaining elevated due to these tensions. The price action has positioned WTI for a potential weekly loss, its first in three weeks.

In more specific terms, U.S. crude and the global benchmark have seen a decrease of about 1.8% and 1.4%, respectively, this week. These movements illustrate the market's sensitivity to geopolitical developments, yet traders have shown resilience to these risks, only reacting strongly to immediate escalations.

Impact of US and Global Politics

The geopolitical canvas is further complicated by the situation in Gaza. The Wall Street Journal reported concerns about the fate of Israeli hostages held by Hamas, adding another layer of uncertainty. This development, coupled with Ukraine’s recent drone strikes on Russian oil refineries, has implications for the global energy…

To access this exclusive content...

Select your membership level below

COMMUNITY MEMBERSHIP

(FREE)

  • Full access to the largest energy community on the web
  • A customizable oil price watch list
  • Three free premium articles per month
  • Weekly market updates delivered to your inbox
  • Exclusive offers and opportunities
Join the Community for FREE

GLOBAL ENERGY ALERT

($697 $279 PER YEAR)

  • Breaking energy stories before they hit the mainstream media
  • Top quality analysis from industry veterans
  • Exclusive investment opportunities
  • Digestible data breakdowns
  • Geopolitical insights from our network of over 600 operatives
  • Risk-free 30-day money back guarantee
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership
Join the Community for FREE
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership

Join today and receive...

  • Access to members-only content
  • Exclusive research reports
  • Our acclaimed 3-Part Investor Series

Learn more about our products





Previous Post

Air-Stable Ruthenium Catalyst to Revolutionize Industrial Chemistry

Next Post

Iran Plays Down Risk of Retaliatory Attack on Israel
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Gas Glut? Not for Long.

Gas Glut? Not for Long.
Is $100 Oil Within Reach?

Is $100 Oil Within Reach?
Morgan Stanley Predicts Massive Investments in U.S. Metals and Mining

Morgan Stanley Predicts Massive Investments in U.S. Metals and Mining
Musk Lashes Out at Reuters for “Lies” Over Inexpensive EV

Musk Lashes Out at Reuters for “Lies” Over Inexpensive EV
OPEC+ Faces Fork in the Road

OPEC+ Faces Fork in the Road

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com