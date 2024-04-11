Get Exclusive Intel
Air-Stable Ruthenium Catalyst to Revolutionize Industrial Chemistry

By Brian Westenhaus - Apr 11, 2024, 1:00 PM CDT
  • Researchers at The University of Manchester have developed a groundbreaking air-stable ruthenium catalyst.
  • The new catalyst maintains high reactivity while eliminating the need for specialized equipment or handling procedures.
  • The discovery has implications for various industries, including drug discovery and manufacturing.
Refinery

Researchers at The University of Manchester have achieved a groundbreaking advancement in catalyst technology by developing a new catalyst which has been shown to have a wide variety of uses and the potential to streamline catalyzed optimization processes in industry and support new scientific discoveries.

The paper titled An air- and moisture-stable ruthenium precatalyst for diverse reactivity has been published in Nature Chemistry.

Catalysts, often considered the unsung heroes of chemistry, are instrumental in accelerating chemical reactions, and play a crucial role in the creation of most manufactured products.

For example, the production of polyethylene, a common plastic used in various everyday items such as bottles and containers or found in cars to convert harmful gases from the engine’s exhaust into less harmful substances.

Among these, ruthenium — a platinum group metal — has emerged as an important and commonly used catalyst.

However, while a powerful and cost-effective material, highly reactive ruthenium catalysts have long been hindered by their sensitivity to air, posing significant challenges in their application.

This means their use has so far been confined to highly trained experts with specialized equipment, limiting the full adoption of ruthenium catalysis across industries.

In the Nature Chemistry journal, scientists at The University of Manchester working with collaborators at global biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca discussed a ruthenium catalyst proven to be long-term stable in air while maintaining the high reactivity necessary to facilitate transformative chemical processes.

Lead author Gillian McArthur, PhD student at The University of Manchester, said: “We are extremely excited about this discovery. Our new ruthenium catalyst boasts unparalleled reactivity, while maintaining stability in air — a feat previously thought unattainable. As well as eliminating the need for specialized equipment or handling procedures, it also enables the user to run simultaneous reactions, facilitating rapid screening and streamlining optimization procedures. This means procedures are quicker, more environmentally friendly and the accumulation of large amounts of waste is prevented.”

The discovery allows for simple handling and implementation processes and has shown versatility across a wide array of chemical transformations, making it accessible for non-specialist users to exploit ruthenium catalysis.

Collaborative efforts with AstraZeneca demonstrate this new catalyst’s applicability to industry, particularly in developing efficient and sustainable drug discovery and manufacturing processes.

Dr James Douglas, Director of High-Throughput Experimentation who collaborated on the project from AstraZeneca said: “Catalysis is a critical technology for AstraZeneca and the wider biopharmaceutical industry, especially as we look to develop and manufacture the next generation of medicines in a sustainable way. This new catalyst is a great addition to the toolbox and we are beginning to explore and understand its industrial applications.”

The new approach has already led to the discovery of new reactions that have never been reported with ruthenium and with its enhanced versatility and accessibility, the researchers anticipate further advancements and innovations in the field.

**

ADVERTISEMENT

One is always encouraged by the chemist’s progress with exploring the catalyst field. While the high value chemical producers/users will get the earliest adoption as noted in the release, the petrochemical field is sure to be involved, which is the high quantity field.

It’s not the kind of technology that’s going to bring a huge obvious impact to consumers.  Rather it’s a part of the behind-the-scenes improvement that keeps costs down and improves quality – that’s the More Better Cheaper effect at play.

By Brian Westenhaus via New Energy and Fuel 

