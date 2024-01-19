Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 74.59 +0.51 +0.69%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 79.46 +0.36 +0.46%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 79.50 +0.40 +0.51%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.562 -0.135 -5.01%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.183 0.000 -0.02%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 77.12 +1.23 +1.62%
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 77.12 +1.23 +1.62%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 79.07 +1.06 +1.36%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 79.39 +1.01 +1.29%
Chart Mars US 77 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.183 0.000 -0.02%

Graph up Marine 1 day 76.46 +0.84 +1.11%
Graph up Murban 1 day 78.47 +1.47 +1.91%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 75.81 +0.94 +1.26%
Graph down Basra Light 780 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 80.45 +1.43 +1.81%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 79.07 +1.06 +1.36%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 79.07 +1.06 +1.36%
Chart Girassol 1 day 79.78 +0.91 +1.15%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 79.39 +1.01 +1.29%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 233 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 54.70 +1.47 +2.76%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 76.10 +1.47 +1.97%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 74.35 +1.47 +2.02%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 65.05 +1.47 +2.31%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 60.45 +1.47 +2.49%
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 60.45 +1.47 +2.49%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 63.95 +1.47 +2.35%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 65.95 +1.47 +2.28%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 60.45 +1.47 +2.49%

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 77.12 +1.23 +1.62%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 70.56 +1.52 +2.20%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 64.31 +1.52 +2.42%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 78.18 -0.48 -0.61%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 68.86 +1.52 +2.26%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 70.56 +1.52 +2.20%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 70.56 +1.52 +2.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 70.50 +1.50 +2.17%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 64.25 +1.50 +2.39%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 78.01 -0.09 -0.12%

Prices at U.S. gas stations…

Tesla Is Approaching a Tipping Point

By Editorial Dept - Jan 19, 2024, 7:00 AM CST
Tesla

Next week, on Wednesday, January 24th to be exact, Tesla will report their calendar Q4 2023 earnings. For many traders and investors, Tesla’s earnings are big news every quarter but to be honest, I have never really paid them much attention. I have maintained a long position in TSLA for many years, off of which I have traded. I have trimmed it periodically when I thought the stock was overbought and added to it when it looked oversold. That has worked quite well, in part because Tesla is so divisive that it has regularly swung from one of those states to the other. The lovers and haters of the company, its founder, and its products are so passionate, however, that they typically don’t let facts like actual performance get in the way of their opinions, making earnings almost irrelevant. I follow the results, of course, but rarely have they prompted any action on my part, and I certainly don’t trade in front of them.

This quarter, though, is different. There are just so many risks around these earnings that I will be completely selling out of my long-held TSLA position before the release.

This quarter, not only will Tesla’s revenue and EPS be gone over with a fine tooth comb by everyone, but also every word uttered in the ensuing conference call for analysts and investors will be parsed to death. Tesla, it seems, is potentially at a tipping point one way or another, and what happens next week could set a course for the company, and therefore…

